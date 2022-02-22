U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,304.76
    -44.11 (-1.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,596.61
    -482.57 (-1.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,381.52
    -166.55 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,980.17
    -29.16 (-1.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.27
    +1.20 (+1.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.30
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    24.13
    +0.14 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1334
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    +0.0160 (+0.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3588
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0390
    +0.3400 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,924.68
    +554.07 (+1.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    865.60
    +31.31 (+3.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.21
    +9.88 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

U.S. SEC announces charges, penalty on medtech firm Baxter for accounting improprieties

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C.
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BAX
    Watchlist

(Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday announced charges and an $18 million penalty against medtech firm Baxter International Inc for engaging in "improper intra-company foreign exchange transactions" resulting in the misstatement of its net income.

The SEC also announced settled charges against Baxter's former treasurer and assistant treasurer, Scott Bohaboy and Jeffrey Schaible, respectively, for their misconduct related to these transactions.

"From at least 1995 to 2019, Baxter used a convention to convert non-U.S. dollar denominated transactions and assets and liabilities on its financial statements that was not in accordance with U.S. GAAP or generally accepted accounting principles", the SEC said in a statement.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • Digital extra: Shanielle Baxter thanks Dawson principal Kimberly Ellis

    Digital extra: Shanielle Baxter thanks Dawson principal Kimberly Ellis

  • Gold Hits 21-Month High Amid Ukraine Turmoil

    Investors often turn to gold as a safe haven investment in times of global turmoil. Gold's also rising as stocks decline.

  • Buffett Doesn't Like Crypto; Invests in a Firm Exposed to Bitcoin

    The legendary and iconic investor has never hidden his disdain for the most popular of cryptocurrencies.

  • 3 REITs With Ultra-Safe Dividends

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) can be great for generating passive income. Three of the safest in the sector are those paid by Prologis (NYSE: PLD), Camden Properties Trust (NYSE: CPT), and Realty Income (NYSE: O).

  • EU could impose further sanctions on Russia, Germany's Scholz says

    Germany and the European Union are in a position to decide on further sanctions against Russia in the event of a complete Russian invasion of Ukraine, which cannot be ruled out, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday. Scholz said Russia's recognition of the two breakaway regions of Luhansk and Donetsk in eastern Ukraine was not compatible with international law and endangered the sovereignty of Ukraine.

  • Blackstone Swears Off Oil-Patch Investing as Private Equity’s Retreat Widens

    (Bloomberg) -- After watching big banks curtail lending and asset managers pare bets, fossil fuel producers are now losing access to some of Wall Street’s deepest pockets.Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Russia Sanctions, Cites ‘Invasion’: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets WrapAn Obscure Corner of Wall Street Is Making Billions Tra

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock Just Popped

    Shares of semiconductor star Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) jumped on Tuesday, and are up 2% as of 11:30 a.m. ET. You can thank investment banker Bernstein for that. This morning, Bernstein upgraded shares of AMD to outperform -- the analyst's first upgrade of the semiconductor stock to a buy level in a decade, as StreetInsider.com just pointed out.

  • Why Shares of SoFi Are Falling Today

    The company announced today that it plans to acquire the core processing company Technisys for $1.1 billion.

  • S&P 500 logs first correction in 2 years as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 on Tuesday falls into correction for the first time in two years, joining the Nasdaq Composite, as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Is Up Today

    Shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) rose on Tuesday following analyst commentary. As of 11:40 a.m. ET, the sports book operator's stock price was up more than 3%. Several Wall Street investment firms cut their price targets on DraftKings' stock after the fantasy sports and gambling company said it would generate larger losses than many investors expected in 2022.

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as Ukraine-Russia crisis escalates

    Americans woke up after a three-day weekend to more market turmoil as the Ukraine-Russian crisis escalates. In many ways, it was a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Was Sliding Again Today

    Shares of Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) were getting roughed up again today as the Chinese e-commerce giant continued to face pressure from government regulators and a series of events fueled speculation that Beijing was preparing for another round of crackdowns. On Monday, rumors swirled that Tencent, the WeChat parent, was also going to be caught in Beijing's vise, and Bloomberg reported yesterday that the government called on state-run companies to reduce their exposure to Jack Ma's Ant Group, continuing a vendetta against the Alibaba founder that began over a year ago when he criticized finance ministers at a public forum. There were no direct reports of any further regulation on Alibaba, but investors seem to have adjusted their expectations after there was some hope that the pressure would begin to alleviate this year.

  • Why Apple, Appian, and Lemonade Stocks Are Falling Tuesday

    The share prices of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Appian (NASDAQ: APPN), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) were all tumbling this afternoon as investors processed new information about rising tensions in Europe. Each of the tech stocks had fallen significantly during afternoon trading, with Apple down 2.7%, Appian falling 5.3%, and Lemonade down 6.8%. Yesterday, Russian President Vladimir Putin formally recognized the independence of two regions in Ukraine, which have been held by Russian-backed rebels.

  • Why Tempur Sealy Stock Is Hibernating Today

    Shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE: TPX) hit the sack with a vengeance on Tuesday, following the release of disappointing fourth-quarter results. Your average Wall Street analyst had expected Tempur Sealy to post adjusted earnings near $0.96 per diluted share on approximately $1.45 billion in top-line revenues. Looking ahead, Tempur Sealy offered full-year earnings guidance roughly in line with current Street expectations.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Dropped on Earnings Day

    Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) will report its financial results for Q4 2021 after close of trading tonight. With the company having just announced, a week ago, that it will reopen sales of tickets for space tourism flights (with prices starting at $450,000 per ticket), investors are naturally curious to hear more details about what's in store for Virgin Galactic. As of 11:25 a.m. ET, Virgin Galactic stock is down 6.4% ahead of the results.

  • 2 Reasons You Shouldn't Be Concerned About Shopify Right Now

    Shopify's drop after earnings might have worried some investors, but it wasn't all bad news.

  • Buy the Dip: Data, Search and Security

    "The company reported an earnings beat and strong guidance Thursday and has rallied," Bruce Kamich wrote on Real Money. Kamich feels that DDOG is a dog that's going to hunt. "In our December 9 review we wrote that "I will assume that some traders have booked some nice profits with DDOG.

  • Can Home Depot Stock Keep Building After the Q4 Earnings Report?

    Home Depot (NYSE: HD) stock fell slightly in morning trading on Tuesday as the company released its fourth-quarter and fiscal 2021 earnings. Home Depot's sales for the fourth quarter of 2021 (ending Jan. 30, 2022) came in at $35.7 billion, an 11% increase versus the year-ago quarter and ahead of the $34.9 billion analysts had estimated. This amounted to comparable sales rising by 8%.

  • Palo Alto Stock Rises As Next-Gen Product Growth Drives Earnings Beat

    PANW stock climbed as January-quarter earnings and revenue topped Wall Street targets and guidance came in above expectations.

  • Ukraine-Russia crisis: Goldman Sachs' worst-case scenario for stock market

    Goldman Sachs runs the numbers on how bad it could get for investors should the Ukraine-Russian crisis become full blown.