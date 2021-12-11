U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,712.02
    +44.57 (+0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,970.99
    +216.30 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,630.60
    +113.23 (+0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,211.81
    -8.40 (-0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.96
    +1.02 (+1.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.10
    +6.40 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    22.22
    +0.20 (+0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1325
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4890
    +0.0020 (+0.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3262
    +0.0046 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3700
    -0.0840 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,566.48
    -392.14 (-0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,237.78
    -13.46 (-1.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,291.78
    -29.48 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,437.77
    -287.70 (-1.00%)
     

U.S. Secretary of State met with European counterparts to discuss Iran deal

LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday held a "productive" meeting with counterparts from Britain, Germany and France, including a discussion of the Iran nuclear deal, a State Department spokesperson said on Saturday.

"Secretary Blinken had a productive meeting with his E3 counterparts from Germany, France, and the UK in Liverpool yesterday. They discussed the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) talks and our way forward,” the spokesperson said. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, writing by William James; editing by Michael Holden)

Recommended Stories

  • Mets Manager Search: Steve Cohen to meet with finalists next week

    Here is the latest on the New York Mets' search for a new manager...

  • HAROLD HALPERN: Israel’s fear, and response, if Iran develops nuclear capability

    Israel’s preference is the U.S end negotiations, impose maximum economic sanctions and develop a credible military plan with Israel to deter Iran.

  • Hamas says oxygen bottles not arms exploded in Lebanon camp

    The Palestinian Hamas group said Saturday that explosions that shook a refugee camp in southern Lebanon were caused by an electrical short-circuit in a storage area for oxygen bottles used to treat coronavirus patients. Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency had reported that arms stored for Hamas exploded Friday in the Burj Shamali camp killing and injuring a number of people. Hamas in a statement Saturday described the explosions as an “incident” adding that a fire in the refugee camp in the southern port city of Tyre caused limited damage.

  • China's SenseTime Hong Kong IPO in limbo after U.S. blacklisting - sources

    Chinese artificial intelligence startup SenseTime Group is considering whether it can proceed with a planned $767 million Hong Kong initial public offering after the U.S. added it to an investment blacklist, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters. A spokesman for SenseTime declined to comment on possible IPO changes. SenseTime had missed the pricing date for the IPO on Friday after a media report that a blacklisting was imminent. The designation was confirmed later on Friday when the U.S. Treasury Department added SenseTime to a list of "Chinese military-industrial complex companies," part of sweeping human-rights-related sanctions on dozens of people and entities tied to China, Myanmar, North Korea and Bangladesh.

  • Serbs vote to start quitting Bosnia's key institutions in secessionist move

    Serb lawmakers voted on Friday to start work on pulling their autonomous Serb Republic out of Bosnia's armed forces, judiciary and tax system, in a non-binding motion meant to pave the way for secession from Bosnia. The three institutions represent key pillars of joint security, rule of law and the economic system in Bosnia, which was divided into two autonomous regions - the Serb Republic and the Federation dominated by Croats and Bosniaks - after its 1992-1995 war. The vote in the Serb region's parliament amounted to a non-binding agreement that fell short of a final decision to quit the institutions - a move which would have need the support of the region's upper house. Serb opposition groups, who criticised the motions as early campaigning ahead of next year's general election, left the session before the vote took place.

  • UK seeks unity at G7 meeting over Russia's 'malign behavior'

    Top diplomats from the Group of Seven industrialized nations gathered beside the River Mersey in Liverpool for a meeting Saturday that host country Britain called “a show of unity against global aggressors.” The U.K. is seeking elusive consensus from the wealthy nations’ club in response to tensions with China and Iran, and what it says is “malign behavior” by Russia towards Ukraine. As a Salvation Army band played Christmas carols, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss greeted U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other G-7 counterparts with fist bumps in the rotunda of the modernist Museum of Liverpool at the start of the two-day talks.

  • Omicron Spells Bad News for the Pound

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s trouble brewing for the pound as the U.K. tightens its coronavirus restrictions once again.Most Read from BloombergAnatomy of a Bad RoadThe 15 Best Beers We Drank This YearSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaFormer Oil Trader Is Now Betting on Lumber for SkyscrapersSterling is heading for its first yearly loss since 2018 as Prime Minister Boris Johnson advises people to work from

  • Exclusive-China snaps up large volumes of French, Ukrainian feed grain

    Chinese buyers have been making large purchases of French wheat and barley along with Ukrainian corn and barley in the last week, trade sources said, taking advantage of a pause in surging prices to cover some of their feed grain needs. While the total volumes bought were not yet clear, the sources said importers had secured at least several hundred thousand tonnes of grain from France and Ukraine. The deals point to China's continued major grain import requirement, despite the arrival of its domestic corn crop and difficulties in its pig industry, and further illustrate the readiness of buyers to seize on falls in international prices.

  • U.S. administers 480.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

    Those figures are up from the 477,433,765 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Thursday out of 588,422,575 doses delivered. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine. Booster doses from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson were authorized by the U.S. health regulator on Oct. 20.

  • Didi delisting: 'The window is closing' for Chinese companies publicly trading on U.S. exchanges, analyst says

    Albright Stonebridge Group Vice President&nbsp;Kyle Sullivan joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what Didi delisting means for other U.S.-listed Chinese stocks.

  • The Lockheed F-35 Wins Another European Fighter Jet Competition

    Lockheed Martin's F-35 beat out offerings from Boeing and European defense giants for a nearly $9.5 billion deal with the Finnish Air Force.

  • El Salvador’s Bitcoin Purchases Raise Question Among Citizens

    Questions are beginning to emerge on El Salvador’s management of its Bitcoin purchases.

  • 4 Social Security Changes to Prepare for in 2022

    In fact, both retirees and current employees need to know about four big Social Security changes coming in 2022 that could affect the amount of money they end up bringing home. PIA is the standard benefit retirees are entitled to based on their earnings record over a 35-year career. Full retirement age used to be 65.

  • Senate advances bill paving way for debt-limit increase

    The Senate on Thursday advanced a bill that is designed to allow Democrats to raise the U.S. debt limit on their own, as Washington works to avert a default.

  • Democrats Among Lawmakers Asking Biden Not to Ban Oil Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration shouldn’t ban the export of crude oil, a bipartisan group of House lawmakers said in a letter to Biden.Most Read from BloombergAnatomy of a Bad RoadThe 15 Best Beers We Drank This YearThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsFormer Oil Trader Is Now Betting on Lumber for SkyscrapersRe-instating the ban on the export of domestic crude oil, which was lifted in 2015, was

  • The NRA could be winning its long game even as it appears to be in dire straits

    There’s no reason to believe that the NRA’s problems will influence how the courts treat gun-rights cases.

  • Behind The Scenes of President Biden’s Supreme Court Reform Commission

    “The fact that we had really serious discussions, had wonderful testimony, and incredibly useful input from people across the country” was remarkable, Harvard Law School professor Laurence H. Tribe told TIME. The commission, formed in April by executive order, directed a bipartisan collection of legal experts to provide analysis of the “principal arguments” for and against—“including an appraisal of the merits and legality”—of various proposed reforms to the high court, such as changing the size and composition of the court or reducing its power in the constitutional system. On Dec. 8, more than seven months and six public meetings later, the commission submitted their much-anticipated final write-up to the President.

  • Why Do Prices Keep Going Up and What’s the Cause of Inflation?

    Consumers are seeing prices rise sharply for a variety of goods and services because of persistent supply and labor shortages and strong demand. Stoked by imbalances in the economy created by the Covid-19 pandemic, inflation is one of the most vexing problems facing economists and government policy makers—from Federal Reserve officials, who set interest rates, to the Biden administration and Congress. WSJ’s Peter Landers goes shopping in Tokyo to explain why flat prices, though good for your wallet, can be a sign of a slow-growing economy.

  • Judge clears way for legal challenge to Georgia's restrictive voting law

    A federal judge on Thursday rejected a request to dismiss a legal challenge to Georgia's restrictive GOP-crafted voting law, clearing the way for the suit to proceed.The lawsuit, filed this spring by the Georgia NAACP and other groups, alleges that the state's new voting limits threaten to illegally suppress the vote of minority groups.Legal challenges immediately arose after Gov. Brian Kemp (R) in March signed a sweeping elections bill that...

  • U.S. inflation sizzles as consumer prices post biggest annual gain since 1982

    U.S. consumer prices rose solidly in November as Americans paid more for food and a range goods, leading to the largest annual gain since 1982, posing a political nightmare for President Joe Biden's administration and cementing expectations for the Federal Reserve to start raising interest rates next year. The report from the Labor Department on Friday, which followed on the heels of a slew of data this month showing a rapidly tightening labor market, makes it likely the U.S. central bank will announce that it is speeding up the wind-down of its massive bond purchases at its policy meeting next week. With supply bottlenecks showing little sign of easing and companies raising wages as they compete for scarce workers, high inflation could persist well into 2022.