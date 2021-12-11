U.S. Secretary of State met with European counterparts to discuss Iran deal

LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday held a "productive" meeting with counterparts from Britain, Germany and France, including a discussion of the Iran nuclear deal, a State Department spokesperson said on Saturday.

"Secretary Blinken had a productive meeting with his E3 counterparts from Germany, France, and the UK in Liverpool yesterday. They discussed the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) talks and our way forward,” the spokesperson said. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, writing by William James; editing by Michael Holden)