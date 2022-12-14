U.S. Self Propelled Lawn Mowers Market Report 2022: Influx of Alternative Fuel Options Presents Lucrative Opportunities
The landscaping industry is one of the key contributors to the U.S. self propelled lawn mowers market. Florida, California, and New York are the key landscaping service markets. Moreover, single-family homes with an average income of over $95,000 are boosting the landscaping service industry across the country, which is expected to support the U.S. self propelled lawn mowers market.
The U.S. self propelled lawn mowers market shipments are expected to reach 3,342.68 thousand units by 2027. The industry witnessed a moderate rise in demand across the U.S. due to the increased participation in landscaping activities and increased government investments in parks & playground construction. Moreover, the penetration of over 600,000 landscaping service providers across the country supports industry growth.
The self-propelled mowers are ideal for lawns spread over an area of 0.25 acres (10,890 square feet) to 1 acre (43,560 square feet). Most residential lawns across the country have an average lawn size of 10,000-15,000 square feet, which is expected to decline further due to the increasing size of American houses. Hence, such a reduction in lawn areas is expected to hamper the demand for self propelled lawn mowers in the market during the forecast period. During the pandemic, garden landscaping dominated the market among all the home improvement activities. This rise in landscaping activities supported the demand for the U.S. self propelled lawn mowers market.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
There are various regulations & standards in place that take care of the equipment's safety, performance & labeling requirements.
In the U.S., lawns cover an area of 40-50 million acres, propelling the demand for backyard beautification and boosting the U.S. self propelled lawn mowers market.
The rising consumer awareness about sustainability encourages individuals to adopt technology that minimizes carbon emissions and helps save the environment. Hence, such factors are expected to deviate the consumer's demand from gasoline toward battery-powered equipment.
Droughts hamper market demand due to the water usage restriction that reduces lawn acreage and maintenance. In the Western parts of the U.S., many cities such as Las Vegas and California offer incentives to xeriscape their lawns and impose fines for not following watering schedules.
RWD self-propelled thought costs significantly more than the FWD mowers but offers good traction, requiring little force for mowing any terrain.
Market Dynamics
Market Opportunities & Trends
Influx of Alternative Fuel Options
Increased Recreational Facilities
Growth of Landscaping Industry
Development of Lithium-Ion Batteries
Market Growth Enablers
Lower Upfront Cost Than Other Mower Types
Growth in Manufacturer-Led Programs & Initiatives
Demand for Home Ownership & Improvement
Growth in Commercial Construction
Market Restraints
Increased Xeriscaping & Use of Artificial Grass
Volatility in Raw Material Prices
Demand for Robotic Lawn Mowers
Segmentation by Fuel Type
Gasoline-Powered
Battery-Powered
Electric-Corded
Propane-Powered
Segmentation by Drive Type
RWD
FWD
AWD
Segmentation by End-User
Professional Landscaping Services
Golf Courses & Other Sports Arenas
Residential
Government & Others
Segmentation by Blade Type
Standard Blades
Mulching Blades
Lifting Blades
Cylinder Blades
Segmentation by Start Type
Recoil Start
Push Start
Key Start
Segmentation by Distribution Channel
Offline
Online
Segmentation by Geography
Southern US
Western US
Midwest US
Northeastern US
