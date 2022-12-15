ReportLinker

U. S. Semi-Trailer Dealership Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End-use (Food & Beverages/FMCG, Industrial, Construction & Mining, Others), By Product Type, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030.

New York, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "U.S. Semi-Trailer Dealership Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End-use, By Product Type, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373162/?utm_source=GNW



U.S. Semi-Trailer Dealership Market Growth & Trends



The U.S. semi-trailer dealership Market is expected to reach USD 13.85 billion by 2030 with a CAGR growth of 5.6% over the forecasted period. The demand for semi-trailers is primarily driven by rising manufacturing activity and the need for efficient transportation. Additionally, the demand for semi-trailers is anticipated to increase in the upcoming years due to the expansion of end-use industries and the cold chain industry. Road transportation is the most popular kind of transportation in the logistics industry since it is more affordable than other forms.



The demand for semi-trailers to transport chemicals, automotive and healthcare items, mining, and construction equipment, and other goods is rising.The demand for transportation vehicles has also increased because of increasing investments in improving road infrastructure.



Semi-trailers are easy to use, require little maintenance, and can travel longer distances with huge loads. Consequently, they are favored over other trailers on the market.



The adoption of refrigerated trailers is also surging owing to increased demand for frozen and perishable foods such as vegetables, fruits, seafood, and meat in North America.Refrigerated trailers are also used for the storage and transportation of biopharmaceuticals and other drugs.



Many medical samples for tissue or blood and drugs are transported in a controlled temperature, which is maintained through these refrigerated trailers. The increasing adoption of cold chain space is also fueling the demand for refrigerated trailers in the U.S.



Moreover, the flatbed trailer has the third highest growth rate of 5.9% within the forecast period. The flatbed trailers are commonly used for transporting heavy load cargo like construction machinery, transporting materials such as steel & aluminum frames, piping, and scaffolding. Farmers located in America widely use flatbed trailers to transport agricultural goods or equipment for their daily operations. The growth in the construction and agriculture industry across the countries is anticipated to witness segmental growth.



U.S. Semi-Trailer Dealership Market Report Highlights

• The growth of the U.S. Semi- Trailer Dealership market is primarily driven by the expansion of the logistic industry coupled with the rising disposable income of the people and growing global travel interest among individuals

• The cost of maintaining trailers varies based on the kind, brand, model, and usage; additional costs for repairs, maintenance, and aftermarket services may have a negative effect on consumers and impede the market’s expansion

• High demand for semi-trailers for transportation purposes in the FMCG and construction industries are driving the growth of the U.S. market

• Additionally, increasing government investments to improve the road infrastructure, enhance inland connectivity, and boost the economy have cascading effects on the growth of the semi-trailer dealership market

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373162/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



