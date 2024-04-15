U.S. Senate candidate Eric Hovde raised $9.1 million in the first quarter of 2024

Jessie Opoien, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
1 min read
0

MADISON — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Eric Hovde raised $9.1 million in the first quarter of 2024, his campaign reported to the Federal Election Commission.

That includes an $8 million dollar loan the banking and real estate mogul made to fund his effort to deny Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin a third term.

Hovde has spent $3.7 million on his campaign this year, leaving him with $5.3 million in the bank heading into the summer.

Hovde previously ran for Senate in 2012 but finished a close second to former Wisconsin Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson in the primary. Thompson went on to lose to Baldwin by nearly 6 points. Hovde also weighed a race against Baldwin in 2018 but backed off, and briefly considered a run for governor in 2022.

He loaned his 2012 campaign $5.9 million.

In an ad that hit airwaves last month, the multimillionare pledged to donate his entire Senate salary to a Wisconsin charity if elected. He told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel he would not donate the $174,000-per-year paycheck to his own charitable foundation.

“I’ve worked hard, been fortunate. I don’t need their special interest money, and I won’t take it,” Hovde said in the 30-second spot.

Hovde has suggested he could put as much as $20 million of his own money into his campaign.

In comparison, Republican businessman Tim Michels put nearly $19 million into his unsuccessful 2022 gubernatorial bid, and former Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry fueled his unsuccessful Democratic Senate primary bid the same year with about $15 million of his own funds.

Baldwin raised $5.4 million in the first quarter of the year, and spent $3.2 million. She reported $10.3 million on hand.

Jessie Opoien can be reached at jessie.opoien@jrn.com.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Eric Hovde has raised $9.1M so far for 2024 U.S. Senate campaign

