U.S. Senate Candidate Khaled Salem Urges Democratic and Republican Parties to Support Israel Against Hamas and Hezbollah

·2 min read

Stresses importance of protecting aid from Biden administration, with caveat to keep funds out of terrorists' hands

NEW YORK, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Khaled Salem, running as a Democrat for the U.S. Senate against Chuck Schumer in 2022, sent a very strong message to President Biden, the U.S. Legislative branch and the U.S military to increase oversight regarding aid sent to Israel and Gaza. Funds sent for humanitarian purposes, namely aid for food, emergency medical care and education are being diverted for nefarious, terrorist purposes sponsored by Iran, Turkey, various Arab States and anti-Semitic groups. The United States is in the position to put pressure on the Palestinians and its benefactors. According to Salem, aid must be withdrawn if it is used to build tunnels and enhance the range of missiles launched from Gaza against Israel.

"The State of Israel must be vigilant and communicate to President Biden and diplomatic channels if there is any evidence of Palestinian terrorist groups appropriating humanitarian funds," said Khaled Salem, who is CEO of American Human Rights Association in addition to being a candidate for the U.S. Senate. "Recently, $75 million dollars were disbursed, dedicated to only helping people in need, after Hamas and Hezbollah launched a brutal missile attack against Israel. Instead, Palestinians are using funds to kill Israeli Jews in Tel Aviv. I am requesting that President Biden and his government put all groups that aid terrorist groups on notice. I ask also that President Biden stress to U.S. allies, NATO and the UN to closely monitor active and sleeper terrorist lists, and to enhance international cooperation against Hamas and Hezbollah."

In addition to monitoring Palestinian activities, Mr. Salem implored the Biden administration, Senate and Congress to add the illegal activities from the State of Qatar to the active terrorism list due to its government also aiding and abetting Gaza and the terrorists. As the FIFA World Cup is still scheduled to take place in Qatar, Salem is clear that this event should absolutely be cancelled under the guise of "aid to terrorists" from the host country.

In his campaign platform, Mr. Salem will address domestic and foreign policy issues affecting New Yorkers and the United States as a whole.

Salem is running in the next general election, scheduled for November 8, 2022. Thirty-four of the Senate's 100 seats are being contested in these elections.

Contact:
U.S. Senate Candidate Khaled Salem
1518 348 6868
311833@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-senate-candidate-khaled-salem-urges-democratic-and-republican-parties-to-support-israel-against-hamas-and-hezbollah-301309040.html

SOURCE U.S. Senate Candidate Khaled Salem

