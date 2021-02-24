U.S. Senate Candidate Khaled Salem Urges United Nations to Propose Measures Against Royal Families in Middle East

Puts Gulf States on notice that now is the time to hold Arab Royals accountable for human rights crimes

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Khaled Salem, looking to unseat Chuck Schumer in the U.S. Senate race in 2022, today appealed to the United Nations to eliminate immunity for the Arab monarchies. Khaled calls on the revered body of international law to rescind immunity to prosecution and allow a person or organization the right to sue ruling Arab princes and kings for crimes against citizens, groups and even their own family members.

"I put Arab Gulf states on notice," said Khaled. "Rulers and those under their command must end brutal and overt racism against immigrant workers. There has long been a pattern of treating workers from all parts of Asia and Africa as less-than-human. That is to say, ruling families look upon non-Arab workers as human garbage whom they treat like slaves. This has to end. The United Nations must intervene and address the plight of people who come to the Middle East for an opportunity to make a living."

As Khaled noted, immigrants in the Middle East just want to work and send money home to their families without being starved, beaten, molested or killed. As he put it, "All of these horrors have been allowed to go on for too long and the United Nations must stop these rulers from committing heinous crimes as though they were stepping on insects."

Khaled also stressed, "The Gulf States in particular have a free hand in their countries where, except for the ruling class and those given respect and the latitude to come and go in the business community, the working class have no rights and live like animals. The human rights issues are a very serious matter."

In addition, Khaled calls on the Gulf States to normalize relations with Israel for the sake of peace. He added, "An alliance must be maintained against the barbaric Iranian influence in the Middle East."

Khaled is asking the United States Department of State to start, as soon as possible, to make the place of birth optional on U.S. passports to protect dual citizens abroad from discrimination in most international Airports around the world.

Khaled reiterated his other key policy positions, including:

Tourist visas to the US must require travel medical insurance for entry.

Laws and procedures to reduce domestic violence nationwide.

A reduction in U.S. military activity and presence in the Middle East.

A policy that requires these regions pay for American military services.

The establishment of a home loan program for middle class single parents.

Free university education for American students.

Khaled is running in the next general election, scheduled for November 8, 2022. Thirty-four of the Senate's 100 seats are being contested in these elections.

