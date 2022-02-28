U.S. markets close in 3 hours

U.S. Senate Federal Credit Union Awarded VMware ACE Award for Excellence in Technology and Innovation

·2 min read

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United States Senate Federal Credit Union (USSFCU), one of Virginia's leading Credit Unions, has been awarded a 2021 VMware ACE Award for outstanding achievements in business through technology innovation and adaptation. This distinct honor demonstrates USSFCU's long-term commitment to continuously evolving best practices and enhancing performance to achieve member experience excellence.

USSFCU&#39;s 2021 VMware ACE Award
USSFCU's 2021 VMware ACE Award

Now in its 17th year, the VMware ACE (Achievement in Customer Excellence) Awards program honors select partners for their outstanding achievements in solving business problems using VMware technology. Nominations come from VMware's Technical Account Managers representing over 20 countries. Nominations are scored by a global committee based on criteria that mirrors VMware EPIC2 and Leadership Code values. USSFCU is recognized for its impact across four categories: Adoption, Execution, Vision and Grit.

"This recognition is a huge honor to the Credit Union, especially our IT team. Our partnership with VMware has allowed us to modernize our infrastructure and adapt to the remote work needs of a modern business, leading to the best possible experience for both members and colleagues."

  • Mark Fournier Chief Information Officer, United States Senate Federal Credit Union

VMware is a leading provider of multi-cloud services for all apps, enabling digital innovation with enterprise control. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to being a force for good, from its breakthrough technology innovations to its global impact. For more information visit www.vmware.com.

About USSFCU
Since 1935, USSFCU has provided the U.S. Senate and Capitol Hill communities with world-class financial stability, security, and service. Now a $1.2 billion credit union with 100 plus paths to membership, almost everyone has the opportunity to experience the USSFCU difference. Learn more at www.ussfcu.org.

View this and other press releases from USSFCU at ussfcu.org/press.

United States Senate Federal Credit Union Logo (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Senate Federal Credit Union)
United States Senate Federal Credit Union Logo (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Senate Federal Credit Union)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-senate-federal-credit-union-awarded-vmware-ace-award-for-excellence-in-technology-and-innovation-301491775.html

SOURCE US Senate Federal Credit Union

