The U.S. is set to pay more on interest on its debt than defense

Americans are familiar with the impact of higher interest rates, which are making it more expensive to carry credit card debt or buy homes and cars. But the federal government is also getting walloped: Spending on interest on U.S. debt is now the fastest growing part of the budget, and even projected to overtake national spending on defense this year.

Federal spending on interest payments is forecast to hit $870 billion this year — exceeding the $822 billion that the nation will spend on defense in 2024, according to a recent analysis by the Congressional Budget Office. This year's outlay for interest payments represents a 32% increase from last year's $659 billion in interest expense.

To be sure, higher interest rates aren't the only factor raising the cost of servicing the country's debt. Over the last decade, the U.S. has almost doubled its outstanding debt, which surged to $33 trillion last year from $17 trillion in 2014, according to Treasury data.

Why interest payments have soared

The nation's ballooning debt stems chiefly from tax cuts enacted by former President Donald Trump in 2017, as well as the surge in federal aid to keep the economy afloat during the pandemic (assistance authorized by both Trump and President Joe Biden). On top of that, with the Federal Reserve turning to its most effective anti-inflation tool — higher interest rates — the U.S. is paying more for its growing pile of debt.

That's steering the U.S. into uncharted territory, according to some policy experts. The problem, they say, is that the nation's mounting debt and interest payments could eventually squeeze federal spending, making it harder to fund core programs like Social Security or to invest in initiatives that drive economic growth, such as infrastructure or education.

"Interest is projected this year to be the second-largest federal program — it means your tax dollars are going to interest instead of going to everything else," said Marc Goldwein, senior policy director at the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a bipartisan think tank.

He added, "As far as I know, interest has never been larger than the defense budget."

Last year, U.S. interest payments on its debt amounted to 2.4% of GDP, and the CBO projects that will increase to 3.9% by 2034.

