U.S. Silica Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Call

·2 min read
In this article:
  • SLCA

KATY, Texas, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter 2021 financial results before the New York Stock Exchange opens on Friday, February 25, 2022.

U.S. Silica (PRNewsFoto/U.S. Silica)
U.S. Silica (PRNewsFoto/U.S. Silica)

Conference Call

This release will be followed by a conference call for investors on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. Central Time to discuss the results. Hosting the call will be Bryan Shinn, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Don Merril, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Investors are invited to listen to a live webcast of the conference call by visiting the "Investors- Events & Presentations" section of the Company's website at www.ussilica.com. The webcast will be archived for one year. The call can also be accessed live over the telephone by dialing (877) 869-3847 or for international callers, (201) 689-8261. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (877) 660-6853 or for international callers, (201) 612-7415. The conference ID for the replay is 13726843. The replay will be available through March 25, 2022.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. is a performance materials company and is a member of the Russell 2000. The Company is a leading producer of commercial silica used in the oil and gas industry, and in a wide range of industrial applications. Over its 122-year history, U.S. Silica has developed core competencies in mining, processing, logistics and materials science that enable it to produce and cost-effectively deliver over 600 diversified products to customers across our end markets. U.S. Silica's wholly-owned subsidiaries include EP Minerals and SandBox Logistics™. EP Minerals is an industry leader in the production of products derived from diatomaceous earth, perlite, engineered clays, and non-activated clays. SandBox Logistics™ is a state-of-the-art leader in proppant storage, handling and well-site delivery, dedicated to making proppant logistics cleaner, safer and more efficient. The Company currently operates 24 mines and production facilities and is headquartered in Katy, Texas.

Investor Contact:
Patricia Gil
Vice President, Investor Relations
(281) 505-6011
gil@ussilica.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-silica-announces-timing-of-earnings-release-and-investor-call-301475913.html

SOURCE U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.

