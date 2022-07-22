U.S. markets open in 2 hours 35 minutes

U.S. Skilled Nursing Facility Market to US$ 251.94 Billion by 2032| Future Market Insights Inc.

·6 min read
High costs and social stigma pertaining to US skilled nursing facility are the market restraints. Some of the key Skilled Nursing Facility Market players are: Life Care Services; Golden Living Centres; Life Care Centres of America Corporate; Peninsula Behavioral Health; Sava Senior Care Administrative Services LLC; Lincare, Inc. Genesis Healthcare

NEWARK, Del, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. skilled nursing facility market has been valued at USD 181.74 billion in 2022 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.32% from 2022 to 2032 and is anticipated to reach US $ 251.94 billion by 2032.

Skilled nursing facilities provide high-quality care services at a much lower cost than hospitals, resulting in high demand. The growing geriatric population and prevalence of multiple chronic diseases in the United States are driving the U.S. skilled nursing facility market growth.

The geriatric population over 65 years increased by 9%, with 14.3 million adults over the age of 65 suffering from chronic disease diabetes, paralysis, hypertension, and so on, has increased the demand for U.S. skilled nursing facilities. The availability of Medicare and Medicaid, as well as emerging technologies, will drive the U.S. skilled nursing facility market future trends in the coming years.

Download Sample Copy@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15268

The rising prevalence of chronic conditions are expected to influence the U.S. skilled nursing facility market key trends and opportunities in the coming years.

Most skilled nursing facilities are nursing homes that provide long-term care services not covered by Medicare. As a result, the availability of reimbursement and favourable investment returns are driving U.S. skilled nursing facility market growth along with U.S. skilled nursing facility market key trends and opportunities.

Thus, from the research carried out by Future Market Insights, it is quite evident that “with the increase in the health issues of the geriatric population and increase in the chronic diseases, the adoption of US skilled nursing facility is projected to increase during the forecast period.”

KEY TAKEAWAYS:

  • The most affordable type of facility that offers 24-hour service is freestanding. High Medicare payments are a major growth driver in this segment escalating the U.S. skilled nursing facility adoption trends.

  • During the forecast period, the hospital skilled nursing facilities segment is expected to grow significantly and positively impact the U.S. skilled nursing facility market future trends.

  • For-profit facilities have dominated the U.S. skilled nursing facilities market's ownership segment.

  • During the forecast period, non-profit skilled nursing facilities are expected to be the fastest-growing segment.

  • During the forecast period, government skilled nursing facilities had a lower U.S. skilled nursing facility market share than for-profit and non-profit facilities.

Ask Our Analyst More about Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15268

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE:

Due to the presence of several local businesses, the U.S. skilled nursing facility market is fragmented. Companies are also investing in expanding their service portfolios. They are also concerned with maintaining competitive prices.

Genesis Healthcare; Brookdale Senior Living Solutions; The Ensign Group; Inc; Extendicare; Sunrise Senior Living; LLC; Life Care Services; Golden Living Centres; Life Care Centres of America Corporate; Peninsula Behavioral Health; Sava Senior Care Administrative Services LLC; Lincare, Inc.

These U.S. skilled nursing facility market players are constantly working on the development of new products, employing various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and more.

Covid-19 Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the U.S. skilled nursing facility market. The U.S. skilled nursing facilities were COVID-19 hotspots, resulting in restrictions on adoption of U.S. skilled nursing facility.

Following the COVID outbreak, U.S. skilled nursing facilities installed wireless videoconferencing technologies to prevent infection among patients and staff. Skilled nursing facilities provide internet access to patients in their rooms, allowing for easy communication with friends, family, and staff.

Key Segments

By Type:

  • Freestanding

  • Hospitals

By Ownership:

  • For-Profit

  • Non-Profit

  • Government

By Region:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

  • Latin America

Buy now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15268

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. U.S. Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

      3.1.4. Trends

Request a Complete TOC

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Healthcare Market Insights

Handheld Arthroscopic Instruments Market Sales: Handheld arthroscopic instruments market demand is anticipated to be valued at US$3193.3Million in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% to be valued at US$5352.0Million from 2022 to 2032.

Home Healthcare Market Size: Home healthcare industry revenue totalled US$ 3 Bn in 2021. Detailed analysis reveals that the global Home Healthcare Market is expected to reach US$ 4 Bn by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2022 to 2030.

Real-Time E-Healthcare System Market Share: Real-time e-healthcare system market is projected to record a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, up from US$ 29 Bn in 2020 to reach a valuation of US$ 47 Bn by 2027.

Disposable Insulin-Delivery Device Market Outlook: Disposable insulin-delivery device market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 14,585.6 Million in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% to be valued at US$ 32,887.5 Million from 2022 to 2032.

Hospital Workforce Management Market Trends: Hospital Workforce Management market size is expected to be valued at US$ 1,413.8 Million in 2022.

Airway Disease Treatment Market Forecast: Airway disease treatment market is projected to amass a revenue of around US$ 3,495.3 million by 2032, up from US$ 1,996.1 million in 2022 moving forward with a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Dermatology Cryosurgery Units Market Demand: Dermatology cryosurgery units are expected to reach US$ 305.7 Million by 2032, up from US$ 145.8 Million in 2022. From 2022-2032, the expected CAGR is 7%, while it was valued at 6.4% from 2016-21.

Drug Discovery Enzymes Market Growth: Drug discovery enzymes market is expected to be reaching US$ 886.6 Million in 2022. During the forecast period ranging from 2022-2032, sales of Drug Discovery Enzymes are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5%, to be valued at US$ 1,776.8 Million.

Assisted Walking Devices Market Value: Assisted walking devices market is augmented to hold the market revenue of USD 3.62 Billion in 2022 while it thrives on the CAGR of 6.4% between 2022 and 2032. The market is anticipated to reach USD 6.33 Billion by 2032.

MRI Compatible Patient Monitoring Systems Market Overview: MRI compatible patient monitoring systems market is projected to be valued at US$ 5,958.6 million by 2032, up from US$ 3,851.4 million in 2022, advancing at a CAGR of 4% from 2022 to 2032.

