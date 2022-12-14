U.S. markets close in 3 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,038.55
    +18.90 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,310.65
    +202.01 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,292.17
    +35.35 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,839.54
    +7.18 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.65
    +2.26 (+3.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.30
    -5.20 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    24.21
    +0.22 (+0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0661
    +0.0025 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5100
    +0.0090 (+0.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2418
    +0.0048 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0610
    -0.3980 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,112.23
    +405.67 (+2.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    423.35
    +6.44 (+1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,495.93
    -6.96 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,156.21
    +201.36 (+0.72%)
     

U.S. Small Business Administration Announces Strategic Alliance to Support Small Business Exporters

United States Small Business Administration
·3 min read

The agreement formalizes an existing relationship with BAFT that supports small business exporters by reducing barriers to accessing capital

Washington D.C., Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice for America’s 33 million small businesses in President Biden’s Cabinet, announced the signing of the Strategic Alliance Memorandum (SAM) with BAFT (Bankers Association for Finance and Trade), the leading global financial services association for international transaction banking, which will formalize the SBA’s existing relationship with the association. BAFT and SBA strive to tackle challenges both lenders and small businesses face when seeking the trade financing that is essential to international trade. Together, the SBA and BAFT will work to educate small businesses and their lenders on the export financing solutions available in the marketplace.

“SBA’s new agreement with BAFT recognizes the impact and ingenuity of our small business exporters and the important role our lending partners play in funding their growth,” said Administrator Guzman. “Our joint efforts to increase resources to BAFT members and grow the number of lenders offering SBA international trade products will expand access to capital. By doing so, this work helps deliver on the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to create opportunities for small businesses, and strengthen our economy for all of us."

“Financing is an important element in helping small businesses expand their customer base internationally and has been a persistent challenge,” said Tod Burwell, President and CEO of BAFT. “SBA is helping to ease that challenge, and with the leverage of the global BAFT network, we hope to collectively make a positive difference.”

Through its Office of International Trade, the SBA works to support small and midsized exporters with a goal of increasing both the number of businesses exporting and the dollar value of those exports.​ This work is done across the Agency by offering access to​ education and technical assistance​, access to capital, and trade policy to support market access for small businesses.

BAFT serves as a worldwide forum for analysis, discussion, and advocacy in international financial services and provides support to members that are active in trade finance, supply chain finance, credit insurance, and export credits. Specifically, BAFT is the voice of the global trade finance community. In addition to tracking strategic global trade policy developments, BAFT provides practical guidance papers and tools including standardized legal documentation as well as a forum for discussion on topical trade finance challenges.

###

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.


About the Bankers Association for Finance and Trade

BAFT is the leading international financial services association whose membership includes large global and regional banks, service providers, and fintech companies headquartered around the world. BAFT provides advocacy, thought leadership, education, and a global forum for its members in transaction banking, including international trade finance and payments. For over 100 years, BAFT has expanded markets, shaped policy, developed business solutions, and preserved the safety and soundness of the global financial system. Learn more at www.baft.org. 

CONTACT: Press Offce United States Small Business Administration press_office@sba.gov


Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of SoFi Are Rising Today

    Shares of the one-stop-shop financial services company and digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) traded more than 8% higher today as of 10:11 a.m. ET after a regulatory filing this morning showed that CEO Anthony Noto recently purchased $5 million worth of shares. Noto purchased the stock for prices ranging from $4.29 to $4.58. Like many fintech and tech stocks this year, SoFi's stock has been crushed in the face of rising interest rates and market volatility.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Popping Today

    While the temperature has been dropping in many parts of the country, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are heating up this week. As of 10:10 a.m. ET, shares of Plug Power are up 6.4%. Setting a price target of $26, Manav Gupta, an analyst at UBS, initiated coverage on Plug Power and assigned a buy rating on the stock, according to The Fly.

  • In 60 Seconds Before CPI Hit, Heavy Trading Drove Mystery Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Karine Jean-Pierre, the press secretary for President Joe Biden, quickly brushed off the question when it came in toward the end of her daily press conference Tuesday. No, she said, there was no chance that anyone in the White House leaked the November inflation report before its 8:30 a.m. publication. Too much fuss was being made, as she saw it, over what were just “minor market movements.”Most Read from BloombergApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsMus

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Plunged to All-Time Lows Today

    QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) stock plunged this morning, dropping 10.3% around 9:52 a.m. ET to its all-time lows. The analyst's price target points at about 29% downside from the stock's closing price Tuesday, but it should pinch investors hard given that QuantumScape stock has already lost almost 70% of its value in 2022. Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney downgraded QuantumScape stock's rating from neutral to sell and slashed its price target to $5 a share from $8 per share.

  • Exclusive-How a secret software change allowed FTX to use client money

    In mid-2020, FTX's chief engineer made a secret change to the cryptocurrency exchange’s software. He tweaked the code to exempt Alameda Research, a hedge fund owned by FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, from a feature on the trading platform that would have automatically sold off Alameda's assets if it was losing too much borrowed money. In a note explaining the change, the engineer, Nishad Singh, emphasized that FTX should never sell Alameda's positions.

  • U.S. senator Manchin says Treasury should limit commercial EV tax credit use

    U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat who chairs the chamber's energy panel, asked the Treasury Department on Tuesday not to allow a commercial electric vehicle tax credit to be used for consumer leasing, rental cars or ridesharing vehicle sales, rejecting a broad interpretation of the credit. Reuters first reported last week the push by South Korea and some automakers that asked the Treasury Department to allow use of the commercial electric vehicle tax credit to boost consumer EV access as well as for the purchase of ride share and rental car vehicles. The $430 billion U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) passed in August ended $7,500 consumer tax credits for electric vehicles assembled outside North America, angering South Korea, the European Union, Japan and others.

  • Elon Musk Leans on Promises to Soothe Tesla Investors

    Elon Musk knows he can no longer ignore the discontent rumbling among individual Tesla investors. The billionaire is seen as a guru by Tesla fans and investors, who most often embrace every project, even the craziest ideas, that he brings up. For the first time, Musk is facing harsh criticism from among his most diehard fans.

  • Stocks on the move: Delta, Quantumscape, Lucid, Tesla

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman breaks down how stocks are moving ahead of the upcoming FOMC meeting.

  • A framework for fraud: How FTX was a scam from the very beginning

    The method by which Sam Bankman-Fried siphoned FTX customer funds had been baked into the structure of the crypto exchange from the day it opened, U.S. said.

  • Jim Cramer Says Oil Prices Are Set for a Rebound; Here Are 3 Oil Stocks That Could Gain

    The sell-off is done and it’s time to buy in again. No, unfortunately that’s not a prognosis for the stock market in general, but rather CNBC’s Jim Cramer’s recommendation for investors looking at the oil sector. “The charts, as interpreted by Carley Garner, suggest that the oil speculators have been mostly wiped out,” said the Mad Money host on Tuesday, “so it’s time to buy the dips because she wouldn’t be surprised at all if crude can rally another $20 from here.” According to Cramer, Garner's

  • Wall Street Is Giving Up on QuantumScape Stock: Should You Sell?

    A big downgrade from Goldman Sachs has some investors looking askance at the EV battery research pioneer.

  • Fed set to slow pace of rate hikes as inflation Grinch loses steam

    The Federal Reserve will conclude its last policy meeting of the year on Wednesday on the back of a surprise drop in inflation, consensus around a slowed pace of interest rate increases, and markets primed for a coming halt in the monetary tightening. Fed officials signaled in recent weeks that they would raise the U.S. central bank's benchmark overnight interest rate by half a percentage point at their two-day meeting this week, scaling back from four straight three-quarters-of-a-percentage-point increases, in an acknowledgement that rates were approaching the level needed to slow the economy and lower inflation. Graphic: Rates and inflation Rates and inflation, https://www.reuters.com/graphics/USA-FED/INFLATION/gkvlgnaywpb/chart.png Along with the latest policy statement, which is scheduled to be released at 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT), officials will issue new projections showing just how close that endpoint may be, with the release on Tuesday of market-friendly inflation data for November triggering bets across stock and bond markets that it may be closer than expected.

  • Social Security is getting a 8.7% boost next year but a recession could spell disaster for future benefits — here's what that means for your retirement

    The Senior Citizen’s League says there ‘may be no COLA payable in 2024.'

  • The IRS May Still Owe You $1,400: Here's How to Check

    The IRS has started sending out letters to approximately 9 million households that might have missed out on several pandemic-related tax refunds and stimulus checks, which may include the third round of stimulus payments that delivered $1,400 to individuals, $2,800 … Continue reading → The post Hit by Inflation? The IRS Has $1,400 Waiting For You appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 10 Biggest Dividend Cuts and Suspensions of 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 biggest dividend cuts and suspensions in 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend investment and its benefits, and go directly to read 5 Biggest Dividend Cuts and Suspensions of 2022. Dividend companies are stealing the limelight this year as investors turn to these income-generating stocks to fight […]

  • Stocks open mixed as Fed decision looms

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith discusses how markets opened on Wednesday.

  • Are Investors Undervaluing Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) By 44%?

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Altria Group, Inc. ( NYSE:MO ) by projecting its future...

  • How Much Will a $200,000 Annuity Pay Me Per Month?

    An annuity can be an appealing option to build your retirement nest egg. Adding guaranteed retirement income to your retirement can give you financial stability. But the exact amount that you'll get from an annuity each month will vary. Let's … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $200,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Albemarle (ALB) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • 3 Reasons Nio Stock Surged Early Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock zoomed this morning, rallying as high as 6% within minutes of the market's opening before giving up those gains alongside the broader market. There were multiple catalysts propelling the electric vehicle (EV) stock higher today. Three in particular stood out: China, the U.S., and new Nio EVs coming up this month.