U.S. Small Business Administration Announces 2023 National Small Business Week Co-sponsors and Virtual Summit Agenda

Washington D.C., April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration announced the 2023 National Small Business Week (NSBW) co-sponsors and the schedule for the Virtual Summit, taking place May 2-3, 2023. This year’s NSBW Virtual Summit will feature educational workshops presented by our co-sponsors, provide access to federal resources and offer networking to help our nation’s entrepreneurs start and grow their businesses. To register and attend free of charge, visit NSBW Virtual Summit.

“SBA’s National Small Business Week highlights American success stories with a celebration made possible through SBA’s partnership with SCORE and the support of all of SBA’s generous co-sponsors,” said Associate Administrator for the Office of Communications and Public Liaison Christina Hale. “This year’s winners are amazing, and the SBA is proud to shine attention on their efforts, undoubtedly inspiring tomorrow’s American entrepreneurs as well.”

“Together, American small businesses create a very large impact on our nation’s economy,” said SCORE CEO Bridget Weston. “The past few years have challenged business owners like never before. Thanks to the generous support of our National Small Business Week sponsors, we are celebrating the resilient spirit of American entrepreneurialism and providing timely education and resources to help ensure the continued vitality and success of our small businesses.”

The following NSBW co-sponsors have joined the SBA to celebrate entrepreneurs and small businesses who are leading the way in rebuilding our economy from the bottom up:

NSBW 2023 Co-sponsors:

Co-Host

SCORE

Platinum Level Sponsor

Visa USA Inc.

Gold Level Sponsore

T-Mobile USA, Inc.

Silver Level Sponsors

Amazon.com Services, LLC

Constant Contact, Inc.

Google, Inc.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association

Meta Platforms, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Pie Insurance Services

Square

TriNet

Worldpay by FIS

Zebra Technologies

Bronze Level Sponsors

ADP, Inc.

Pacific Gas & Electric Company

The exciting two-day Virtual Summit includes sessions hosted by our co-sponsors on everything from writing your business plan to using technology to elevate performance. To learn more about these and other sessions, check out the Virtual Summit agenda.

The SBA continues to expand and use technology to reach the smallest of small businesses across America. National Small Business Week 2023 is being celebrated in person at our nation’s capital and throughout our virtual Summit so all entrepreneurs may attend.

Co-sponsorship Authorization# 23-1-C. The SBA’s participation in this co-sponsored activity is not an endorsement of the views, opinions, products, or services of any co-sponsor or other person or entity. All SBA programs and services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis.

About National Small Business Week

For 60 years, the President of the United States has issued a proclamation announcing National Small Business Week, recognizing the critical contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners. More than half of Americans either own or work for a small business and create about two out of every three new jobs in the U.S. each year. As part of National Small Business Week, the U.S. Small Business Administration takes the opportunity to highlight the impact of outstanding entrepreneurs, small business owners, and others from all 50 states and U.S. territories. Every day, they’re working to grow small businesses, create 21st-century jobs, drive innovation, and increase America’s global competitiveness. And in recognizing the changing face of America, the SBA’s National Small Business Week awards honor individuals and businesses that reflect our nation’s rich diversity.

About SCORE

SCORE, the nation’s largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors, is dedicated to helping small businesses get off the ground, grow and achieve their goals. Since 1964, SCORE has provided education and mentorship to more than 11 million entrepreneurs. SCORE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow, expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

