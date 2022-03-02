U.S. markets open in 9 hours 19 minutes

U.S. Smart Thermostat Market to Reach USD 3,280.3 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 17.1%: Fortune Business Insights

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Prominent Players Covered in the U.S. Smart Thermostat Market are Emerson Electric Co. (Missouri, U.S.), Lennox International Inc. (Texas, U.S.), Bosch Thermotechnology Corp (Stuttgart, Germany), Honeywell International Inc. (California, U.S.), Johnson Controls (Cork, Ireland), Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (Virginia, U.S.), Schneider Electric (Rueil-Malmaison, France), Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (Utah, U.S.), Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC) (California, U.S.), ecobee (Toronto, Canada)

Pune, India, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. smart thermostat market size was valued at USD 937.2 million in 2020. The market is expected to grow from USD 1,088.9 million in 2021 to USD 3,280.3 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period. The rising adoption of the product from residential, commercial, and industrial sectors and strong demand for smart cities and smart building ventures is expected to foster market development. Fortune Business Insights™ presents this information in its report titled “U.S. Smart Thermostat Market, 2021-2028.

Smart thermostats are app-enabled devices that enable users to change home temperatures using internet-connected devices. It can be connected through wired and wireless methods and is used extensively in the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. The device uses artificial intelligence technologies to improve its efficiency and deliver excellent services to consumers. Furthermore, robust demand for the device from the smart city and smart building ventures is expected to boost its sales. These factors may propel market development in the upcoming years.

Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/u-s-smart-thermostat-market-106393

Players included in the U.S. Smart Thermostat Market Report are:

  • Emerson Electric Co. (Missouri, U.S.)

  • Lennox International Inc. (Texas, U.S.)

  • Bosch Thermotechnology Corp (Stuttgart, Germany)

  • Honeywell International Inc. (California, U.S.)

  • Johnson Controls (Cork, Ireland)

  • Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (Virginia, U.S.)

  • Schneider Electric (Rueil-Malmaison, France)

  • Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (Utah, U.S.)

  • Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC) (California, U.S.)

  • ecobee (Toronto, Canada)

COVID-19 Impact

Supply Chain Disruptions to Hinder Industry Growth

This market is expected to be negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic because of supply chain disruptions. A sudden spike in COVID cases led to the imposition of stringent lockdown regulations. Restrictions on manufacturing and travel resulted in supply chain disruptions and a lack of raw materials required for the devices’ production. Furthermore, the global semiconductor shortage is expected to affect smart thermostat device production negatively. However, rising demand for wireless devices and app-enabled devices is expected to foster the U.S. smart thermostat market share.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/u-s-smart-thermostat-market-106393

Segmentation

By product, it is segmented into learning, connected, and standalone. As per technology, it is bifurcated into wireless and wired. Based on application, it is trifurcated into industrial, commercial, and residential.

Report Scope and Segmentation-

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021to 2028

Forecast Period 2020 to 2028 CAGR

17.1%

2028 Value Projection

USD 3280.3 Million

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

USD 937.2 Million

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

113

Segments covered

By Product, Technology and Application

Growth Drivers



Rising Adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) Solutions and Smart Homes to Accelerate Market Growth

Pitfalls & Challenges



High Manufacturing Cost and Installation Complexity to Hamper Market Growth



Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/u-s-smart-thermostat-market-106393

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints

Increasing Smart Homes and Internet of Things (IoT) Adoption to Fuel Market Progress

Smart thermostats are used extensively in homes to change humidity and temperature and provide users with fresh air. Users can monitor performance from remote or local locations and improve the air quality of residential homes. The rising demand for smart devices from smart infrastructure projects is expected to foster the product’s adoption. Further, energy savings provided by the product is expected to increase its adoption from consumers. In addition, rising investments in IoT-based devices are expected to drive the U.S. smart thermostat market growth.

However, installation complexities and high manufacturing costs may hinder the market progress.

Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/u-s-smart-thermostat-market-106393

Competitive Landscape

Major Players Announce Novel Products to Boost Brand Image

The prominent companies operating in the market announce novel products to attract consumers, improve sales, and boost brand image. For example, Honeywell International Inc. announced its novel Commercial Connected Thermostat, TC500A-N, for medium and small buildings in June 2021. The product offers energy-saving features, security, wired and wireless connectivity, and easy commissioning for rooftops and heat pumps. Furthermore, the adoption of advanced technology such as artificial intelligence may enable players to improve their product quality and attract consumers. Moreover, the adoption of technologically advanced production machinery may help companies boost productivity, improve product offerings, reduce labor costs and resource consumption, and help organizations achieve a significant market position.

Industry Development

  • May 2021- ecobee engaged in a partnership with Alarm.com. Through this partnership, Alarm.com dealers and installers can integrate ecobee’s smart thermostat in Alarm.com smart home solutions and enable its users to operate ecobee ST devices using the Alarm.com application.

  • December 2020- Lennox International Inc. engaged in a partnership with FPX.com to implement FPX’s CPQ app. This app’s integration may help Lennox improve its sales of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) products and transform its quoting process.

Table of Content

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Data Sources

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

  • United States Smart Thermostat Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2020

  • Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

  • Companies Profiled (Covered for key 10 players only)

    • Overview

      • Key Management

      • Headquarters etc.

    • Offerings/Business Segments

    • Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases)

      • Employee Size

      • Key Financials

        • Past and Current Revenue

        • Gross Margin

        • Geographical Share

        • Business Segment Share

    • Recent Developments

  • Annexure / Appendix

    • U.S. Smart Thermostat Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028

      • By Product (Value)

        • Connected

        • Standalone

        • Learning

      • By Technology (Value)

        • Wired

        • Wireless

      • By Application (Value)

        • Residential

        • Commercial

        • Industrial

TOC Continued….

Quick Buy – Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/106393

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Radar Sensor Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Pulse Radar, Continuous-Wave Radar, Radar Altimeter), By Range (Short-range, Medium-Range, and Long-Range), By Application (Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), Monitoring and Communication, Security and Surveillance, Traffic Monitoring, Environment, and Weather Monitoring), By Vertical (Automotive, Aerospace and Defence, Healthcare, Maritime), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Video Surveillance Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS)), By End-User (Commercial, Industrial, Residential and Government), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Thermal Imaging Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Handheld and Fixed/Mounted), By Technology (Cooled, Uncooled), By Product (Thermal Camera, Thermal Scopes, Thermal Module), By Wavelength (Shortwave Infrared (SWIR), Mid-wave Infrared (MWIR)), By Application (Border Surveillance, Vehicle Targeting, C-UAS), By Vertical (Aerospace and Defense, Law Enforcement, Healthcare, Automotive), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Modular Data Center Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Function Module Solutions, and Services), By Application (Emergency Data Storage, Temporary Storage Expansion, Disaster Recovery, Edge Computing, and Others), By Data Center Size (Small and Medium Data Center, and Large Data Center), By Industry (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Cyber Insurance Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution and Services), By Insurance Type (Standalone and Tailored), By Coverage Type (First-Party, Liability Coverage) By Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprise), By End User (Healthcare, Retail, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

U.S.: +1 424 253 0390

UK :+44 2071 939123

APAC :+91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd


