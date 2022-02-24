U.S. markets open in 5 hours

The U.S. IT staffing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.05% during the forecast period 2022-2027

ReportLinker
·2 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this U. S. IT Staffing Market Report. One of the crucial factors that is fueling the growth of the IT staffing market is the increase in billing rates in the country.

New York, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "U.S. IT Staffing Market - Industry Outlook & Forecasts 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06236835/?utm_source=GNW
Another contributor to the growth of the IT staffing market in the US has been the increasing salary of personnel.Increasing IT spending is positively impacting the IT staffing market in the US. Updating the outdated IT infrastructure continues to remain as one of the key forces behind an increased IT budget for the coming years ahead.

The U.S. IT staffing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.05% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

• IT Spending Bolstering Staffing
• Rising Demand for Workforce Retention
• Holistic Branding to Reshape Staffing
• Millenials Transforming IT Workforce

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

The continuously evolving technologies and better connectivity infrastructure are boosting the telecom and IT industry, leading to growth in the number of employees working in this industry. One of the fastest-growing and demanding sectors for IT professionals in the US is the healthcare sector. Over the past 5–6 years, IT has brought about a complete revolution in the healthcare sector across the globe, including the US.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
The Southern US dominated the US IT staffing market, accounting for the highest share of the market revenue in 2021.

Segmentation by Geography

• Southern United States
• Western United States
• North-eastern United States
• Midwestern United States

VENDOR ANALYSIS
The key vendors in the market such as TEKsystems, ASGN, and Insight Global are some of the consistent performers over the last couple of years. The growth in the number of companies adopting the temporary staffing business model is pushing the growth of temporary staffing companies in the US.

THE REPORT INCLUDES:

1. The analysis of the US IT Staffing market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2022-2027.
2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the US IT Staffing market.
3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.
4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the US IT Staffing market.
5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and critical market strategies to gain competitive advantage. "
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06236835/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


