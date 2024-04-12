U.S. Steel stockholders vote to approve merger with Nippon Steel Corporation

Japanese-based Nippon Steel Corporation is one step closer to buying U.S. Steel.

Stockholders in the Pittsburgh-based company overwhelmingly voted to approve the merger on Friday.

>> Japanese steel company to purchase U.S. Steel for nearly $15B

“The overwhelming support from our stockholders is a clear endorsement that they recognize the compelling rationale for our transaction with NSC,” U.S. Steel CEO David B. Burritt said. “This is an important milestone as we progress toward completing the transaction. We are one step closer to bringing together the best of our companies and moving forward together as the ‘Best Steelmaker with World-Leading Capabilities.’”

>> Casey, Fetterman express more concerns about U.S. Steel/Nippon Steel deal

The deal still needs approval from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

PHOTOS: Flash flooding conditions across western Pennsylvania as storms move through LIVE UPDATES: FLOOD WARNINGS continue Friday after record rainfall Etna issues evacuation notice due to severe flooding VIDEO: Former Washington VFW treasurer accused of stealing nearly $12,000 from post DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts