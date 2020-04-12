U.S. Stock Futures Retreat; Crude Oil Swings: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks looked set to for a mixed start to the week as investors mulled a slowdown in new coronavirus cases and readied for the start of earnings season. Oil futures swung after a historic deal to cut output.

U.S. equity futures declined in early Asia trading and Japanese contracts retreated. Many markets remained closed for holidays. The euro steadied after France, Germany, Italy and Spain reported a slowdown in new cases. Canada’s dollar opened higher after OPEC+ agreed to cut 9.7 million barrels a day from global crude output -- just below the initial plan of 10 million. The yen ticked higher.

With earnings season kicking off in earnest this week, investors will be hoping to get a better sense of how bad the hit to global profits could be as the coronavirus upends the world’s economies. Uncertainty is high as to what the coming months will bring with companies having a hard time grasping the situation and predicting the short-term future.

Meanwhile, without an effective therapy or a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, the U.S. economy could face 18 months of rolling shutdowns as the outbreak recedes and flares up again, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said.

In focus this week:

U.S. banks and financial firms begin reporting first-quarter earnings, led by JPMorgan, Citigroup, Bank of America, BlackRock, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo.Bank Indonesia rate decision and briefing Tuesday.South Korea holds parliamentary elections and Bank of Canada has a rate decision Wednesday.Also Wednesday, U.S. retail sales are poised to fall in March by the most ever seenChina releases GDP, industrial production, retail sales and jobless figures Friday

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 1.3% at 7:37 a.m. in Tokyo.Nikkei 225 futures fell 1.5%.

Currencies

The yen rose 0.1% to 108.35 per dollar.The offshore yuan traded at 7.0465 per dollar.The euro bought $1.0935.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell five basis points to 0.72% Thursday.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.7% to $22.61 a barrel.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.