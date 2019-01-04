U.S. Stock Futures Rise After House Passes Spending-Bill Package

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. stock-index futures ticked higher Friday as the U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation in an effort to end a government shutdown and China-related reports supported investor sentiment.

S&P 500 Index futures contracts expiring March rose as much as 1 percent after the underlying gauge slumped 2.5 percent as a measure of U.S. manufacturing plunged the most in a decade and Apple Inc. cut its profit forecast. Futures contracts on the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq 100 gained as much as 0.8 percent and 1.1 percent respectively.

“The market’s mistaken Apple problems with the global economy’s problems,” said Ken Peng, a Hong Kong-based investment strategist at Citigroup Inc. “When cooler minds come in, you should see some respite.”

After a choppy start, futures contracts rose as the U.S. House passed a bill to fund eight of nine government departments that have been shuttered for almost three weeks amid a protracted battle between President Donald Trump and Democrats over funding for a border wall. It’s also ahead of the December non-farm payrolls report and Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell speaking in Atlanta.

The news added to already positive sentiment in Asia after the Caixin China December services and composite Purchasing Managers’ Indexes were more expansionary than expected and Beijing confirmed vice-minister level trade talks with the U.S. will begin Monday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed as much as 1.6 percent and Shanghai’s benchmark added as much as 2 percent.

Still, the partial U.S. government shutdown is likely to push toward its third week after President Trump remained steadfast in his demands for $5 billion for a wall or barrier in a surprise news conference flanked by members of a border patrol labor union. The White House in a statement threatened to veto any spending bill that would reopen the government and deny funds to the president as it can’t accept legislation that funds wasteful programs while ignoring “urgent border security needs.”

The S&P 500 Index’s biggest drop since Christmas Eve on Thursday only heightened investor angst seen last year as fears of a recession crept up amid intensified U.S.-China trade tensions and a fourth rate hike by the Federal Reserve in 2018. Washington’s political malaise is adding to frustration.

“The shutdown does weigh on the markets, even though I don’t get it. It’s not like the whole government shuts down,” said Bryce Doty, senior vice president at Sit Investment Associates. “It’s not necessarily about the government shutdown -- they’re quibbling over $5 billion when you have a deficit of over a trillion. Is this symbolic of what’s to come?”

