In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this U. S. Structural Pest Control Market Report. The U. S. structural pest control market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2021–2026.
The U.S. structural pest control market share is highly affected owing to the frequent outbreak of infectious diseases. Since the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the US, maintaining health and hygiene for personal wellness has gained momentum. As the disease is highly contagious, it has become crucial for residential, commercial, and industrial places to maintain the highest standards of hygiene to ensure public and employee safety. There is an increased demand for pest control services from medical centers, public offices, educational institutions, hotels, and restaurants. Another important factor contributing to the growth of the market in the US is the introduction of digital and smart pest control technology. Although the penetration of digital technology is currently low, it is expected to gain momentum soon with the growth in the U.S. structural pest control market.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the U.S. structural pest control market during the forecast period:
• Continuous Outbreak of Diseases
• Demand for Digital Pest Control Methods
• Increase in Pest Intolerance
• Demand for Vector Control Services
The study considers the present scenario of the U.S. structural pest control market and its market dynamics for the period 2020?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
U.S. Structural Pest Control Market Segmentation
The U.S. structural pest control market research report includes a detailed segmentation by type, method, application, geography. High affordability of general pest control services is one of the major factors influencing the growth of the segment. The growing incidence of pest infestation has increased the demand for these services. General pest control services are largely based on the usage of low-toxic chemicals and mechanical devices, which help to reduce the growth of ants, mosquitoes, and rodents. Rodent elimination services are observing a spike among consumers as rodents alone are responsible for several disorders, including gastric diseases. Connected devices and remote monitoring systems for rodents are opening opportunities for services and customers.
Easy availability and high cost-effectiveness are the major reasons responsible for the high adoption of chemical and mechanical methods. The spread of the COVID-19 virus across the US has driven service providers to opt for chemicals that are effective against coronavirus. Owing to the high efficiency, vendors are focusing on developing effective chemicals with the fusion of ethyl alcohol. Chemical methods are more popular than mechanical ones as they are highly effective in insect extermination and are less complicated. They are highly preferred in commercial and industrial industries, especially in workplaces, hospitals, and manufacturing units because this application method is efficient for large rooms and preventive facilities.
The demand for pest control services from the residential sector is projected to be high in the US during the forecast period. In the industrial sector, a majority of industries have been negatively affected by the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, and hence pest control services are expected to decline for the short term, particularly in the logistics industry. In the commercial sector, office spaces, coworking spaces, and travel and hospitality shut down, and hence the overall services were impacted during Q1 & Q2 2020. However, with the reopening of commercial and industrial activities in the country, the market is expected to revive soon, bringing opportunities for vendors in the US. Residential-sector plague infestation is increasing, especially in high-density areas such as metropolitan cities, where population mobility is currently high.
Type
• General Pest Control
o Rodent
o Insect
o Others
• Termite Control
• Others
Method
• Chemical
• Mechanical
• Other Methods
Application
• Residential Sector
• Commercial Sector
o Corporate Office Spaces
o Hospitality
o Hospitals
o Educational Centers
o Retail Outlets
o Shopping Malls
o Gym and Fitness Centers
o Government Offices
o Others
• Industrial Sector
o Food
o Pharma
o Logistics
o Warehouse
o Manufacturing Units
o Others
• Other Sectors
INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY
The non-availability of hygiene maintenance systems such as vacuum systems in a majority of houses in Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Vermont, New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland is increasing adoption of pest control services in the Northeast region. The region also hosts several skyscrapers, especially in New York, that is likely to drive the demand for these services. The overall market dynamics for structural pest control services remain supportive and are likely to witness a ramp-up in demand. New York is one of the high potential cities for pest control firms.
Geography
• US
o Northeast
o Midwest
o West
o South
INSIGHTS BY VENDORS
Rollins, Terminix, Ecolab, Anticimex, and Rentokil are the major pest control companies in the US. The U.S. structural pest control market is extremely competitive, therefore an approach to acquire well-established, leading firms, is often adopted to expand in the market. The market, on the whole, is growing steadily due to the rise of the bed bug infestation in the US, with an annual growth projection of bed bugs at around 2.9%. As part of the inorganic growth policy, vendors are engaging in M&As to extend their reach to other states and increase their revenue and profit margins. These inorganic projects supplement vendors’ organic growth strategies and thus provide access to a broader client base.
Prominent Vendors
• Anticimex
• Ecolab
• Massey Services Inc.
• Rentokil
• Rollins
• Terminix
• Truly Nolen
Other Prominent Vendors
• Arrow Exterminators
• Cook’s Pest Control
• Dodson Pest Control
• Eastern Termite & Pest Control
• Hulett Environmental Services
• Ehrlich
• Lindsey Pest Services
• Rose Pest Solutions
• ABC Home & Commercial Services
• Abell Pest Control
• Home Paramount
• Plunkett’s Pest Control
• Clegg’s Pest Solutions
• Excel Pest Solutions
• US Pest Protection
• Assured Environments
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
1. What is the future outlook and growth projections of the U.S. structural pest control market?
2. What are the upcoming trends for the pest control market?
3. Which are the largest companies in the structural pest control industry in the US?
4. What segments are expected to account for the highest pest control service market share during the forecast period?
5. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. structural pest control market?
