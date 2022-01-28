U.S. Supercapacitor Market to Reach USD 141.7 Million by 2028; Rising Consumer Preference for Electric and Hybrid Electric (HEV) Vehicles to Aid Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Companies Profiled in U.S. Supercapacitor Market report are Maxwell Technologies (U.S.), Skeleton Technologies (Estonia), Kilowatt Labs, Inc. (U.S.), CAP-XX (Australia), Cornell Dubilier Electronic (U.S.), Ioxus (U.S.), Targray (Canada), NETenergy (U.S.), Nanoramic Laboratories (U.S.), Eaton (U.S.)

Pune, India, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Supercapacitor Market size was USD 55.8 million in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 60.9 million in 2021 to USD 141.7 million in 2028 at a CAGR of 12.8% during the 2021-2028 period.

This vital information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “U.S. Supercapacitor Market, 2021-2028.”





Request a Sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/u-s-supercapacitor-market-106291





As per the research team, rising adoption by the automobile sector along with increasing consumer preference for electric and hybrid electric (HEV) vehicles is likely to bolster the usage of U.S. supercapacitors growth globally. Double-layered capacitors are expected to witness the largest market share owing to availability in different capacities and various temperature ratings. Also, easier installation measures and integration of supercapacitors towards energy storage systems will gain traction during the advent of the forecast duration.

List of Key Players Covered in this Market Report

Maxwell Technologies (U.S.)

Skeleton Technologies (Estonia)

Kilowatt Labs, Inc. (U.S.)

CAP-XX (Australia)

Cornell Dubilier Electronic (U.S.)

Ioxus (U.S.)

Targray (Canada)

NETenergy (U.S.)

Nanoramic Laboratories (U.S.)

Eaton (U.S.)

COVID-19 Outbreak to Greatly Influence Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a long-lasting harm to every industry in the world and the sector of U.S. supercapacitor is no different. The industry has suffered considerable losses in terms of operational times due to the stringent impositions such as lockdowns and social distancing measures in order to reduce the spread of the virus. Lockdowns have led to faltering supply lines, volatility in raw materials required for manufacturing, and workforce allotment issues. These factors have resulted in creating a strong backlog of fulfilling orders which have impacted the profit margins.

Story continues

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/u-s-supercapacitor-market-106291

Report Coverage

The report delivers a through layout of the industry in terms of market segments along with a detailed analysis of the market overview. Valuable insights of the ongoing market trends as well as opportunities is presented in the report. Additionally, an in-depth analysis of the region noted and factors how they affect the market. COVID-19 impacts have also been added to the report in order to help our readers shed light on the dominant key players and their associated strategies in order to stay the top.

Report Scope and Segmentation-

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 12.8% 2028 Value Projection USD 141.7 Million Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2021 USD 60.9 Million Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 98 Segments covered By Type, By Application Growth Drivers Increasing Installation of Renewable Power Generation to Fuel Growth Extended Life Cycle & High Energy Density of U.S. Supercapacitors to Aid Market Value Pitfalls & Challenges Limitation of U.S. Supercapacitors To Be Used For Greater Number of Life Cycle





Segmentation

Based on application, the market can be divided into UPS, grid stabilization, transpiration, renewable energy, and others. UPS segment will account for the largest market value during the advent of the forecast period owing to rising demand for backup power requirements from the industrial and commercial sector along with increasing installations of renewable energy sources.

By type, the market can be broken down into double-layered capacitors, pseudocapacitors, and hybrid capacitors.

Drivers and Restraints

Rising Number of Installation of Renewable Power Generation to Bolster Growth

The latest generation of supercapacitors have advanced features such as higher charge and discharge capabilities, higher efficiency, and a wider temperature range sustainability. Also, the new regulations laid out by the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) have given rise to a higher volume of supercapacitor consumption in the region. Increased life span and higher energy density will further propel the U.S. supercapacitor market growth.

However, limited usage of supercapacitors will hamper the growth of this market to a certain extent. Also, an average gradual voltage loss of about 10% - 20% will decrease the market share gained during the forecast duration.

Have Any Query? Speak to our Analyst:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/u-s-supercapacitor-market-106291

Regional Insights

Exponential Increase in Power Demand to Gain Valuable Market Share

Rising new establishments and rising demand for global power consumption are expected to fuel the growth of the market in the region. Rapid urbanization and setting up new infrastructure to support the population outburst will further propel the growth of the market. The introduction of novel products such as supercapacitors for several automobile applications will increase the U.S. supercapacitor market share in the U.S. during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Partnerships & Leaderships to Help Innovate New Expansive Business Ideas

The prominent market players for this industry employ various strategies in order to recoup a larger consumer base namely partnerships, acquisitions & mergers, and increasing product launches. These strategies are expected to reinforce the dominant position of the market. Another strategy is to constantly invest in various research and development activities in order to capture a larger market share. For example, in April 2021, Cornell Dubilier increased their capacitance values and cell sizes by adding to its DGH 2.7 volt and DSF 3.0-volt series.

Industry Development

February 2020: Skeleton Technologies started to deliver ultra-capacitor modules for Antibiotics. The firm offered a solution for a wide variety of fulfillment centers that includes handling tasks, which includes automated storage, retrieval, order fulfillment, and sortation systems.





Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/u-s-supercapacitor-market-106291





Table of Content

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnership, etc Latest Technological Advancement Regulatory Landscape Industry SWOT Analysis Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19 Impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. Supercapacitor Market Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact Key Developments by Industry Players in Response to COVID-19 Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

U.S. Supercapacitor Market Analysis (USD Million), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Double Layered Capacitors Pseudo capacitors Hybrid Capacitors Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Grid stabilization UPS Renewable Energy Solar Wind Fuel cell Transportation Others

Competitive Analysis Company Market Share Analysis, 2020 List of Potential Clients Company Name Location Contact Information Industry Served List of Supercapacitor Integrators Company Name Location Contact Information Industry Served List of Energy Management Systems (EMS) Solution Provide in USA Company Name (Example-Nikola Power) EMS Capabilities Contact information Company Profile



Maxwell Technologies (Tesla) Business Overview Product & Service Offering Overall Revenue



TOC Continued …..





Quick Buy – Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/106291





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Bioethanol Market Size , Share and Global Trend By Feedstock (Starch-Based, Sugar-Based, Cellulose Based, Others), By Application (Transportation Fuel, Power Generation, Cosmetic, Pharmaceutical, Chemical, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2022-2029

Control Valve Market Size , Share and Global Trend By Motion (Linear, Rotary), By Component (Actuator, Valve Body, Others), By Application (Flow Control, Pressure Control, Others), By End-Use Industry (Oil & Gas, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Food and Beverage, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2022-2029

Compressed Natural Gas Market Size , Share and Global Trend By Source (Associated Gas, Non-Associated Gas, Unconventional Sources), By Application (Light Duty Vehicles, Medium/Heavy Duty Buses, Medium/Heavy Duty Trucks, Others), and Geography Forecast Till 2022-2029

Vacuum Interrupter Market Size , Share and Global Trend By Application (Circuit Breakers, Reclosers, Contactor, Tap Changer, Others), By End User (Electric Utility, Railways, Oil and Gas, Mining, Transportation, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2022-2029

Battery Electrolyte Market Size , Share and Global Trend By Electrolyte Type (Liquid, Solid, Gel), By Battery Type (Lithium-ion, Lead Acid) and Geography Forecast till 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

U.S.: +1 424 253 0390

U.K.: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd



