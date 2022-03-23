U.S. markets open in 5 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,505.50
    +0.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,715.00
    +6.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,645.25
    -8.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,082.50
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.95
    +0.68 (+0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,920.30
    -1.20 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    25.00
    +0.10 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1028
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3730
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.09
    -0.44 (-1.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3264
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.1360
    +0.3200 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,145.91
    -131.71 (-0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    966.48
    -6.07 (-0.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.72
    +34.33 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,040.16
    +816.05 (+3.00%)
     

U-tec Partners With Samsung to Enable SmartThings Users Seamless Control of Ultraloq Smart Locks

·2 min read

UNION CITY, Calif., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trusted smart home brand U-tec has officially inked a partnership with Samsung's SmartThings platform, enabling U-tec's Ultraloq smart locks to be integrated with one of the world's most popular smart home systems. With the integration, Ultraloq smart locks will be "Works With SmartThings" (WWST) certified, allowing users to seamlessly control their compatible devices through the SmartThings App.

U-tec Partners With Samsung to Enable SmartThings Users Seamless Control of Ultraloq Smart Locks
U-tec Partners With Samsung to Enable SmartThings Users Seamless Control of Ultraloq Smart Locks

With a love for smart home innovation, U-tec is committed to bring a smart, more convenient, and safer lifestyle experience to users. Integrating with SmartThings will help the company further this mission. The company currently offers the best-in-class home entry products using the latest technologies for Fingerprint ID, entry codes, smartphone applications, and more.

SmartThings users can now enjoy complete control of their Ultraloq products through the SmartThings App, such as receiving notifications when the Ultraloq smart lock detects a person's entry into their home or controlling the smart locks with their voice through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Users can also create their own automations, such as through syncing with other smart home devices to turn on/off lights or play music.

U-tec Partners With Samsung to Enable SmartThings Users Seamless Control of Ultraloq Smart Locks
U-tec Partners With Samsung to Enable SmartThings Users Seamless Control of Ultraloq Smart Locks

"This is a giant step towards our ambition of making Ultraloq the go-to smart lock product range for an enhanced user experience," said Clark Ruan, VP of U-tec.

He adds, "Through this partnership with Samsung's SmartThings, U-tec can offer the life-changing home entry experience to SmartThings users. Ultraloq smart locks, which provide users with the best keyless entry experience, can now work seamlessly with users' existing SmartThings devices – a huge leap forward in enhancing the user experience. We have had regular, in-depth discussions with Samsung about ways to elevate and improve the user experience, and we're extremely excited to collaborate with their team on this integration."

Learn more about U-tec's partnership with Samsung's SmartThings at www.u-tec.com.

About U-tec
U-tec leads the connected smart door lock revolution. Located in Fremont, California, U-tec invents and manufactures Ultraloq Whole-Home smart lock system that fits into any lifestyle and lets consumers access every door in a true keyless way. Users have complete control of who comes and goes via smartphone, even when they are away. Temporary access can be remotely granted to guests, dog walkers, babysitters, or service providers. Ultraloq smart locks integrate seamlessly with major smart home platforms to intelligently interact with other smart devices, providing unlimited possibilities.

https://www.u-tec.com/

CONTACT:

Clark Ruan
VP
clark@u-tec.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/u-tec-partners-with-samsung-to-enable-smartthings-users-seamless-control-of-ultraloq-smart-locks-301508727.html

SOURCE U-tec

Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia debuts new Arm-based Grace CPU superchip

    Nvidia has announced a new superchip called the Grace CPU.

  • Nvidia Unveils Data-Center Chips Aimed at Stretching Its Lead in AI

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp. told investors it’s focused on maintaining growth with new products, including speedier data-center chips, rather than embarking on more aggressive stock-buyback plans as some shareholders had hoped.Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkChina Plane Crash Update: Pilots Didn’t Answer Calls as

  • Want to Get Richer? 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    With inflation at a 40-year high and interest rate hikes on the way, consumer and business spending are likely to slow in the coming months, and that has Wall Street worried. As spending slows, corporate revenue growth will likely decelerate, which means those richly valued growth stocks now look even more expensive. CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) specializes in cybersecurity.

  • How Apple Could Add $10 Billion of Revenue

    Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi says the company could build an “audience network” business that would place display ads inside third-party apps.

  • Annoyingly, the Mac Studio's software lock prevents SSD upgrades

    The dream of an upgradeable Mac Studio is dead – at least for the time being.

  • Okta Tumbles After Hacking Group Lapsus$ Claims Data Breach

    (Bloomberg) -- The hacking group Lapsus$ claims it gained internal access to the system privileges of Okta, the San Francisco-based company that manages user authentication services for thousands of corporate clients.Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkChina Plane Crash Update: Pilots Didn’t Answer Calls as Jet DoveO

  • Zoom's new animal avatars are like Animoji for meetings

    Zoom has introduced animal avatars that aim to bring fun into meetings — or at least, hide your face.

  • Authentication firm Okta says up to 366 customers potentially hit by hack

    Hundreds of customers of digital authentication firm Okta Inc have possibly been affected by a security breach caused by a hacking group known as Lapsus$, the company said on Tuesday. In a series of blog posts, Chief Security Officer David Bradbury said the "maximum potential impact" was to 366 customers whose data was accessed by an outside contractor, Sitel. Okta, based in San Francisco, helps employees of more than 15,000 organizations securely access their networks and applications, so a breach at the company could lead to serious consequences across the Internet.

  • The Future of Ethereum Sucks, and I Feel Fine

    Ethereum is going to eat the global economy. The price of that growth, however, is going to be a slow drift away from the decentralized, fully open ideal we started with.

  • Exclusive: Donald Trump Jr. launches news aggregation app

    Former Trump staffers, including Donald Trump Jr., are launching a news aggregation app called "MxM News" that they hope will compete with the likes of Apple News and Google News. Why it matters: The group sees an opportunity to fill a void left by the Drudge Report’s waning influence, especially on mobile. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free. Screenshot of MxM app Drudge Report used to be one of the biggest news traffic distributors in the country. But the

  • Instagram wants you to tag products the way you tag people

    Instagram its product tagging feature so that any user can tag specific items within their post.

  • Hackers hit authentication firm Okta, customers 'may have been impacted'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Okta Inc, whose authentication services are used by companies including Fedex Corp and Moody's Corp to provide access to their networks, said on Tuesday that it had been hit by hackers and that some customers may have been affected. The scope of the breach is still unclear, but it could have major consequences because thousands of companies rely on San Francisco-based Okta to manage access to their networks and applications. Chief Security Officer David Bradbury said in a blog post that a customer support engineer working for a third-party contractor had his computer accessed by the hackers for a five-day period in mid-January and that "the potential impact to Okta customers is limited to the access that support engineers have."

  • Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro fall to $130 for today only at Amazon

    That's not too much more than the lowest price we've seen for the earbuds.

  • Apple App Store faces new laws from global regulators

    Yahoo Finance Tech Editor Dan Howley joins the Live show to discuss the Digital Markets Act and how this will affect Apple's App Store as well as Google and Amazon.

  • Apple service outages affect App Store, Maps and more (updated)

    Apple is suffering outages across its services, including the App Store, Maps and Music.

  • Android phone location data is about to get a lot more accurate

    Qualcomm will use a Trimble RTX-based correction service with Snapdragon chips.

  • UPDATE 4-Authentication firm Okta probes report of digital breach

    Okta Inc, a widely-used authentication services provider, is investigating a report of a digital breach, the company said on Tuesday, after hackers posted screenshots showing what they claimed was its internal company environment. A hack at Okta could have major consequences because thousands of other companies, such as FedEx, Moody's and T-Mobile, rely on the San Francisco-based firm to manage access to their own networks and applications. In a statement, Okta official Chris Hollis said the breach could be related to an earlier incident in January, which he said was contained.

  • Twist Bioscience Launches Synthetic RNA Positive Controls For SARS-CoV-2 Encapsulated Minicapsules

    Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) has launched specific synthetic RNA positive controls for SARS-CoV-2 encapsulated in stainless steel mini capsules that Imagene SA provided. The airtight mini capsules provide a stable environment for the RNA controls, allowing cost-effective shipping and storage at room temperature of fragile RNA for an extended period. In particular, the product enhancement will enable Twist to serve customers in regions that do not have an effective cold chain syste

  • Ether Tops $3K for First Time in 2 Weeks

    The native coin of the Ethereum network had dropped to as low as $2,500 earlier this month before beginning a steady climb.

  • Nvidia unveils latest chips, technology to speed up AI computing

    Nvidia Corp on Tuesday announced several new chips and technologies that it said will boost the computing speed of increasingly complicated artificial intelligence algorithms, stepping up competition against rival chipmakers vying for lucrative data center business. Nvidia's graphic chips (GPU), which initially helped propel and enhance the quality of videos in the gaming market, have become the dominant chips for companies to use for AI workloads. The announcements were made at Nvidia's AI developers conference online.