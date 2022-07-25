U.S. Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Market to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2027. The Adoption of Centralized Tele-ICU is Increasing Rapidly - Arizton

SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING

Centralized tele-ICU is the major contributor in the tele-ICU market in the US, and it is likely to witness high incremental growth of $934 million during the forecast period.

Chicago, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the tele-intensive care unit (ICU) market to grow at a CAGR of over 20% from 2022 to 2027. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases has boosted the demand for tele-ICUs in the country. In addition, the surge in the preference for shorter stays in hospitals with the help of advanced healthcare technologies and ICTs is also fueling the demand for tele-ICUs in the US.



Centralized tele-ICUs enables one or more doctors or nurses to access ICU patients from multiple locations. There is no defined remote ICU structure, but the model provides the required coverage. For a centralized model, there is a central remote physical structure where nurses, doctors, and managers are connected to one or more satellite ICUs. I The centralized model, such as Philips eICU, improving upon the decentralized, episodic method by making intensivist treatment more available across hospital systems while also pushing a higher standard of care.

U.S. Tele-Intensive Care Unit Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (2027) $2.4 Billion MARKET SIZE (2022) $814.24 Million CAGR (2022-2027) 20.13% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 MARKET SEGMENTS Model, Component, Patient Group, Hospital Type GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS US

Click Here to Download the Free Sample report

Key Insights

Requirements of end-users, and vendors are focusing on enhancing their solutions with next-generation technologies are the primary factors for the significant market share in the country.

Tele-ICU hardware is the major contributor in the tele-ICU market in the US, and it is likely to witness high absolute growth of 215.61% during the forecast period.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases have boosted the demand for the tele-ICUs in the country. Additionally, surge in preference for shorter stays in hospitals with the help of advanced healthcare technologies and ICTs also fueling the demand for tele-ICUs in the US.





Story continues

Increased ICU Admission & Overcrowding Encouraging Tele-ICU Use

Admission to ICUs is costly and burdens the resources of the healthcare system. Accurate population estimates of ICU admission rates can be subject to disaster planning, training of appropriate ICU staff, and policy interventions to reduce low-value or non-priority admissions. Over 5 million patients are admitted to US ICUs each year for intensive care or invasive monitoring. Although ICU patients are a heterogeneous population, they share the need for frequent assessments and a higher need for technical support than patients admitted to non-ICU beds. Thereby, creating opportunities for the vendors to boom their market growth

Strategic Acquisitions & Collaborations

The telehealth market in the US is crowded with many vendors ranging from hardware, software, and service to healthcare providers and patients. The consolidation in the telehealth market is continuing, with many vendors indulging in strategic acquisitions and collaborations to enter the telehealth space and expand their market presence in the future. Strategic acquisitions and partnerships have become quite common in the telehealth market.

In 2020, Teladoc Health acquired InTouch, the leader in delivering scalable, incorporated virtual care solutions to health systems, hospitals, and other provider units, for a cumulative understanding of $1.1 billion. Advanced ICU Care (now Hicuity Health), the largest provider of tele-ICU care in the US, has extended its collaboration with Philips. Both the companies have signed a new 12-year agreement. A Philips tele-ICU customer since 2006, Hicuity Health leveraged Philips’ tele-ICU technology to assist power nine virtual care centers and monitored nearly 1,000 ICU beds across the US.

Key Vendors

Eagle Telemedicine

GE Healthcare

Hicuity Health

Intercept Telemed

Koninklijke Philips

SOC Telemed

Teladoc Health, Inc.



Other Prominent Vendors

Avel eCare

Ceiba Health

CLEW

iMDsoft

RemoteICU

Sri Laxmi Kravia Techlabs

VeeOne Health



Model

Centralized Tele-ICU

Decentralized Tele-ICU

Hybrid Tele-ICU



Component

Tele-ICU Hardware

Tele-ICU software

Tele-ICU Service



Patient Group

Adult Patients

Neonatal & Pediatric Patients

Hospital Type

System Affiliated Hospitals

Independent Hospitals

Explore our healthcare lifesciences profile to know more about the industry.

Click Here to Download the Free Sample report

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

CONTACT: Arizton Advisory and Intelligence Call: +1-312-235-2040 +1 302 469 0707



