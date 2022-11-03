U.S. markets close in 6 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,723.17
    -36.52 (-0.97%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,955.44
    -192.32 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,420.93
    -103.87 (-0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,789.14
    -62.25 (-3.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.28
    -1.72 (-1.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,620.10
    -29.90 (-1.81%)
     

  • Silver

    18.92
    -0.68 (-3.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9752
    -0.0067 (-0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2080
    +0.1490 (+3.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1171
    -0.0221 (-1.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.1710
    +0.4690 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,166.90
    -224.87 (-1.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    478.98
    -5.69 (-1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,102.42
    -41.72 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

U.S. telecom regulator launching new space bureau

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: FCC commissioners testify before U.S. Congress in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) plans to create a new space bureau to address the growing number of satellite launches and policy issues, agency chair Jessica Rosenworcel said.

The FCC plans to restructure its International Bureau into a new Space Bureau and a standalone Office of International Affairs. "The satellite industry is growing at a record pace, but here on the ground our regulatory frameworks for licensing them have not kept up," Rosenworcel said Thursday, adding the agency over the past two years the agency has received applications for 64,000 new satellites.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

Recommended Stories

  • AI chip startup SiMa.ai launches auto business with former Bosch, Mercedes executive

    Silicon Valley-based AI chip startup SiMa.ai on Thursday said it is entering the automotive industry and has recruited Harald Kroeger, a former executive at top tier auto supplier Bosch and Mercedes Benz, to lead that business. Kroeger, who is on the board of electric pickup truck firm Rivian, will join SiMa.ai’s board, which includes top chip industry executives Moshe Gavrielov, a Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. board member, and Lip‑Bu Tan, an Intel board member. The announcement comes as chip makers' competition in the automotive industry intensifies with Nvidia Corp, Qualcomm Inc, and Intel’s recently listed Mobileye all vying for car makers.

  • Ukraine trusts Musk's Starlink but looking for other providers too

    Ukraine trusts Elon Musk to continue providing internet access through his SpaceX rocket company's Starlink satellite system despite a wobble last month, but is also seeking additional providers, one of its deputy prime ministers said on Thursday. Mykhailo Fedorov, in Portugal for Europe's largest tech conference, the Lisbon Web Summit, said Ukraine had discussed Starlink directly with Musk and was confident the Tesla and Twitter boss would not shut the service down in Ukraine. Starlink has "worked, is working and will definitely work in Ukraine", Federov, who runs Ukraine's digital transformation ministry, told a news conference in response to a question about the service from Reuters.

  • BOE Tells Investors to Rein In Expectations for Rate Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildRussia Resumes Ukraine Grain-Export Deal in Abrupt ReversalThe Bank of England delivered its biggest interest rate increase in 33 years but strongly pushed back against market expectations for the scale of future in

  • Streaming tech firm Roku dives as tough ad market hits performance

    The company expects fourth-quarter revenue substantially below market estimates, while its adjusted operating loss outlook was much wider than Wall Street expectations. "This Q4 guidance ... begs the question if Roku's management is baking in unusually high conservatism or if Roku's business mode is structurally impaired," analysts at Evercore ISI said. Snap Inc, Meta Platforms and Alphabet Inc have also made similar warnings in recent weeks, stoking fears that ad-reliant tech firms are set for tough times as recession-wary businesses cut spending.

  • U.S. weekly jobless claims fall; layoffs pick up in October

    The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, suggesting the labor market remains strong despite slowing domestic demand amid stiff interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve to tame inflation. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits slipped 1,000 to a seasonally adjusted 217,000 for the week ended Oct. 29, the Labor Department said on Thursday.

  • State attorneys general sue to block Albertsons’ $4 billion dividend payout

    The attorneys general of California, Illinois and the District of Columbia are suing Albertsons in an effort to stop the grocery chain from paying a nearly $4 billion dividend to its shareholders.

  • How U.S. policy toward Ukraine could change if Republicans retake control of Congress

    Should Republicans retake control of one or both houses of Congress in the midterm elections, the implications for U.S. foreign policy in Ukraine could be profound.

  • U.S. SEC proposes new liquidity, pricing rules for mutual funds

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday proposed new rules aimed at better preparing the mutual fund industry for distressed market conditions, including a new pricing mechanism that has drawn opposition from fund managers. The market disruptions of March 2020 reinforced the fact that liquidity can deteriorate rapidly, said the SEC, which adopted the proposal in a 3-2 vote. "In times of stress, when many investors may redeem their shares in a fund at once, a fund might need to sell less-liquid securities quickly to generate cash," SEC Chair Gary Gensler said.

  • SCOTUS: End Affirmative Action?

    The Supreme Court’s conservative justices are ready to end affirmative action.

  • Is This Our Last Daylight Saving Time Change?

    It will soon be time, once again, for our clocks to “fall back”—Nov. 6 is the date we quit daylight saving time for 2022 and go back into standard time. But then we’ll most likely have to change the clocks again in spring. So what ever happened to those bills in Congress aiming to abolish the time changes?

  • Russian Embassy devastated buildings it rented in forest area in Poland

    Buildings in Poland rented by the Russian Embassy were left in a “devastated” condition after they were vacated because the Kremlin’s diplomatic mission failed to pay its rent, Polish news outlet TVN24 reported on Nov. 2.

  • ‘I want to know where the investors were.’ Uber whistleblower says company’s backers stayed silent as the company ‘broke democracy itself’

    While acknowledging the company has changed in recent years, Mark MacGann said Uber could still do “so, so much better.”

  • South Korea PM urges police to explain response to Halloween crush emergency calls

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said on Wednesday police must explain how they responded after receiving multiple emergency calls in the hours before a Halloween party crush killed more than 150 people in Seoul. Tens of thousands of young revellers had crowded into narrow streets and alleyways of the popular Itaewon district for the first Halloween festivities in three years virtually free of COVID-19 restrictions. Transcripts of emergency calls released by the police on Tuesday showed the first warning of a possible deadly crush roughly four hours before the disaster, with the caller requesting police dispatched to an alley where partygoers were already packed wall-to-wall.

  • SEC Pulls In Record Enforcement Haul, Moves to Rewrite Mutual-Fund Rules

    The agency raked in $6.4 billion in the latest fiscal year, as Chairman Gary Gensler focuses on high-profile cases and steep penalties for alleged misconduct.

  • UK Home secretary faces blowback, calls to step down after calling migrant crisis an 'invasion'

    The UK's Home secretary is facing a growing backlash for what liberal politicians have called "inflammatory language" after she referred to the growing migrant crisis as an "invasion."

  • Drillers ask U.S. to exempt smallest wells from looming methane rule

    Oil and gas companies have asked the Biden administration to exempt hundreds of thousands of the nation's smallest wells from upcoming rules requiring drillers to find and plug leaks of methane, according to industry groups, despite studies showing they emit huge amounts of the powerful greenhouse gas. The Independent Petroleum Association of America and a coalition of some 20 state drillers' associations have asked the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to exclude wells producing less than 6 barrels per day from the rule, arguing that including them would be costly and inefficient, according to the IPAA and the Kansas Independent Oil & Gas Association.

  • We asked the NY governor candidates 6 questions on major issues. 1 responded

    We asked Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Lee Zeldin questions on major issues in the New York governor's race. One responded.

  • Seoul Police Headquarters Raided After Crowd Surge Deaths

    (Bloomberg) -- A team of special investigators has raided the headquarters of the Seoul police force, a move that comes as authorities released records of frantic emergency calls warning that crowds of partygoers were growing dangerously large in the hours before a crush that killed at least 156 people. Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billi

  • Brazil's New President Gives the Amazon a Fighting Chance

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts on ReopeningStocks Drop in Countdown to Fed as Rally Sputters: Markets WrapEvery election is now a climate election. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s narrow win over incumbent Jair Bolsonaro to be Brazil’s newest president this pas

  • Malaysia Party Drops PM’s Allies From Polls in Emerging Rift

    (Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s ruling party dropped several key allies of Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob from its election candidate list, signaling an emerging power struggle within the leadership ahead of a national poll this month. Most Read from BloombergPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion R