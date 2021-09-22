U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,395.64
    +41.45 (+0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,258.32
    +338.48 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,896.85
    +150.45 (+1.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,218.56
    +32.38 (+1.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.99
    +1.50 (+2.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.50
    -9.70 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    22.69
    +0.08 (+0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1692
    -0.0038 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3360
    +0.0120 (+0.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3616
    -0.0048 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8000
    +0.5800 (+0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,390.71
    +2,442.96 (+5.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,089.55
    +49.07 (+4.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,083.37
    +102.39 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

U.S. trade office says GM Mexico labor case concluded, tariff threat lifted

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Logo of GM atop the company headquarters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. labor complaint under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade pact over a General Motors plant union vote in Mexico has been successfully concluded, lifting the threat that U.S. tariffs could be imposed on the factory's pickup trucks, the U.S. Trade Representative's office said on Wednesday.

The United States opened the case in May after complaints that workers' rights were being violated in a union contract vote, a ballot that was repeated in August with rejection of the prior contract.

USTR said a course of remediation that led to a second union vote satisfied the U.S. complaint.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Leslie Adler)

