U.S. trade panel votes to investigate lidar tech company Ouster's patent suit against rival Hesai

FILE PHOTO: Ouster's lidar, used in scanning the area on a self-driving vehicle, is seen at the technology company's office in San Francisco

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission voted on Thursday to institute an investigation into a patent complaint filed by Ouster Inc against Chinese rival Hesai Group.

As a result of the investigation, an International Trade Commission administrative law judge will schedule a hearing into Ouster's request for the United States to bar imports of allegedly infringing Hesai products.Ouster, a San Francisco-based provider of lidar light sensors used in fields like autonomous vehicles, defense and robotics, said in its suit filed April 11 that Hesai incorporated its digital lidar technology in the Shanghai-based company's sensors.

(Reporting by Caitlin Webber and Blake Brittan; editing by Paul Grant)