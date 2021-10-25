U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,566.48
    +21.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,741.15
    +64.13 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,226.71
    +136.51 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,312.64
    +21.37 (+0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.62
    -0.14 (-0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.00
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.61
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1614
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    -0.0200 (-1.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3761
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7160
    +0.0170 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,996.59
    +2,090.14 (+3.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,502.82
    +1,260.14 (+519.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,222.82
    +18.27 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,600.41
    -204.44 (-0.71%)
     

U.S. Transportation Dept to undergo cybersecurity review -inspector general

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: A worker enters a transportation department federal building in Washington

(Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Department is scheduled to undergo a cybersecurity review of its information systems later this month, the agency's inspector general's office announced in a memo on Monday.

An audit will be held on 21 systems that have been labeled as high-value assets, Kevin Dorsey, assistant inspector general for information technology audits, said in a message to the department's chief information officer.

The review will look to determine if the Transportation Department has a governance program established for its critical systems, which can address network vulnerabilities, according to the document.

The review will be primarily conducted at the agency's headquarters in Washington, D.C.

(Reporting by Tyler Clifford; Editing by Karishma Singh)

