U.S. Labels China a Currency Manipulator, Escalating Trade War

The Trump administration formally labeled China a currency manipulator, further escalating its trade war with Beijing after the country’s central bank allowed the yuan to fall in retaliation for new U.S. tariffs.

While the U.S. Treasury Department’s determination is largely symbolic, as the potential punishments are a shadow of the steps Trump has already taken against China, it underscores the rapidly deteriorating relationship between the world’s two largest economies. The move roiled markets, with S&P 500 Index futures sliding more than 1% Tuesday in Asia. The yuan stabilized as China announced its daily fix for the onshore level.

The U.S. announcement followed a declaration by China’s central bank chief, Yi Gang, that his nation wouldn’t use the yuan as a tool to deal with trade disputes. “I am fully confident that the yuan will remain a strong currency in spite of recent fluctuations amid external uncertainties,” Yi said in a statement. President Donald Trump called the yuan’s plunge below the symbolic level of 7 per dollar “currency manipulation” in a tweet.

Under the designation, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin “will engage with the International Monetary Fund to eliminate the unfair competitive advantage created by China’s latest actions,” the department said in a statement.

It’s the first time that the U.S. labeled a country a manipulator since the 1990s, when China was also the target. Officially, the designation requires the U.S. government to seek negotiations with the government accused of manipulation. But officials in Beijing and Washington have already been engaged in trade talks for more than a year.

If there is no progress a year after the designation, China could face possible sanctions including its firms being prohibited from competition for U.S. government contracts and excluded from getting financing from an American government agency for development projects. A 2016 analysis showed Chinese firms had marginal contracts over the previous few years and no such development financing outstanding.

Yuan Fixing

China on Tuesday set the onshore reference rate for the yuan stronger than 7 per dollar, suggesting it opposed the currency’s tumble since Monday’s fixing. Offshore, the yuan traded little changed at 7.1031 per dollar as of 10:18 a.m. in Tokyo, after dropping as much as 0.6% earlier. Asian stocks were still down, with Japanese shares dropping more than 2%.

If the animosity between Washington and Beijing continues, U.S. stocks could slide another 8%, said Hari Hariharan, chief executive officer of New York-based NWI Management. “Everything will get clobbered,” Hariharan said. “The more the U.S. does, the more upset the Chinese get.”

The two countries escalated their trade war after Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer returned from meetings with counterparts in Shanghai last week without progress toward a deal to resolve American complaints about China’s economic practices. Trump ordered 10% tariffs on about $300 billion in Chinese imports to begin Sept. 1, barring a breakthrough in negotiations.

China then retaliated on Monday, allowing the yuan to fall through 7 and instructing state firms to cease purchases of U.S. farm goods, in turn stoking the Trump administration’s ire.

Campaign Pledges

While Trump promised to declare China a currency manipulator during his presidential campaign in 2016, Treasury had so far declined to take the step. The Treasury typically makes its currency-policy determinations in semiannual reports to Congress, but Monday’s action came outside that process. The next report is expected in coming months.

More than a decade ago, the U.S. pressed the IMF on China’s currency practices, at a time when it ran much larger current-account surpluses than is true today, according to Mark Sobel, who worked at the Treasury’s international affairs unit for 40 years.

“We urged the Fund to conduct ad-hoc consultations with China, which would have if nothing else stigmatized China somewhat,” Sobel said. “The Fund didn’t do so.”

‘Arbitrary Determination’

Eswar Prasad, an economist at Cornell University who worked in the IMF’s China division, said China still doesn’t meet Treasury’s technical criteria for manipulation. Countries are measured for manipulation based on their trade deficits with the U.S., their histories of intervention and their current-account balances.

