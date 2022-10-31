U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,871.98
    -29.08 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,732.95
    -128.85 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,988.15
    -114.31 (-1.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,846.86
    -0.06 (-0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.22
    -1.68 (-1.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,636.20
    -8.60 (-0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    19.12
    -0.03 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9884
    -0.0082 (-0.82%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0770
    +0.0670 (+1.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1468
    -0.0147 (-1.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7510
    +1.3310 (+0.90%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,428.59
    -273.00 (-1.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    485.54
    -2.67 (-0.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,094.53
    +46.86 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,587.46
    +482.26 (+1.78%)
     

U.S. Treasury to issue $550 billion in debt in Q4

Alden Bentley
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: The United States Department of the Treasury is seen in Washington, D.C.

By Alden Bentley

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on Monday it expects to issue $550 billion in debt in the fourth quarter, up $150 billion from an August estimate, primarily due to changes to projections of fiscal activity, weaker prices on marketable securities and lower non-marketable financing.

The fourth-quarter estimate assumes an end-of-December cash balance of $700 billion.

It expects to borrow $578 billion in privately held net marketable debt from January to March 2023, assuming an end-of-December cash balance of $500 billion.

It said it issued $457 billion in net debt in the third quarter this year, ending the three-month period with a cash balance of $636 billion.

(Reporting by Alden Bentley, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

