U.S. markets close in 2 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,133.75
    +12.32 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,010.94
    +95.16 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,103.43
    +42.06 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,902.73
    +12.85 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.81
    +0.31 (+0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.10
    +9.40 (+0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    22.19
    +0.10 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0701
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9790
    -0.0590 (-1.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2589
    +0.0059 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6500
    +0.7490 (+0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,917.73
    -1,365.94 (-4.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    648.70
    +10.07 (+1.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,598.93
    -9.29 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.95
    +28.06 (+0.10%)
     

U.S. Treasury monitoring any moves to circumvent Russian sanctions through use of gold-Yellen

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Security talks at the United States Mission in Geneva

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department has made clear that gold-related transactions involving Russia may be sanctioned, and is closely monitoring any efforts to circumvent U.S. sanctions through the use of gold, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday.

"This is an important matter," Yellen told a Senate Finance Committee hearing on Treasury's budget. "We're closely monitoring any efforts we can see to circumvent our Russia-related sanctions through the use of gold."

Such transactions may be sanctionable under an executive order issued by President Joe Biden to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder)

Recommended Stories

  • Bolsonaro Seeks Constitution Change to Pay for Fuel Voucher

    (Bloomberg) -- President Jair Bolsonaro plans to send congress a proposal to change the constitution and allow for diesel subsidies, part of his strategy to contain a steep rise in fuel costs that is stoking inflation and eroding his popularity just four months ahead of Brazil’s general elections.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestMusk

  • U.S. senators unveil bill to regulate cryptocurrency

    A bipartisan pair of U.S. senators unveiled a bill on Tuesday that would establish new rules for cryptocurrency, and hand the bulk of their oversight to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The bill, introduced by Republican Senator Cynthia Lummis, one of Congress' most vocal cryptocurrency advocates, and Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, marks one of the most ambitious efforts yet by lawmakers to place clear guard rails around rapidly growing and controversial cryptocurrency markets. The measure would stipulate that the CFTC, not the Securities and Exchange Commission, play the primary role in regulating crypto products, most of which the senators said operate more like commodities than securities.

  • Analysis-Shorts circle GameStop and AMC, sensing retail fatigue

    Bearish investors are ramping up bets against meme stocks GameStop Corp and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, spotlighting how short sellers have grown bolder during a broader market selloff that has pummeled risky post-pandemic favorites once beloved by retail traders. "Retail investors are at a point now where they are just sitting on the sidelines and they’ve lost money in many cases," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at the Schwab Center for Financial Research. At the same time, "institutional investors don’t have the luxury of sitting on sidelines and they are much more comfortable going short so they are becoming the more dominant player in the market," he said.

  • TikTok mom shares the surprising benefit of getting married after having a baby

    “Don’t be sad if you get married after a baby, you get these.”

  • Russia's Lavrov calls decision to block plane 'unprecedented'

    He said that he would instead invite his Serbian counterpart to visit him in Moscow, adding: "The main thing is no one will be able to destroy our relations with Serbia". Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Montenegro - closed their airspace to an official plane that would have carried Moscow's top diplomat to Belgrade on Monday. Lavrov told reporters: "If a visit by the Russian foreign minister to Serbia is seen in the West as something approaching a threat on a universal scale, then things in the West are clearly pretty bad."

  • Google and Amazon urge Biden administration to alter 'aging out' immigration policies

    Major tech companies are urging the Department of Homeland Security to reconsider “aging out” immigration policies that prevent children of documented immigrants to remain in the US beyond the age of 21. In a letter addressed to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, 17 signatories including Google (GOOG), IBM (IBM), and Amazon (AMZN) called on the administration to extend the legal status of family members of H-1B Visa workers, saying the current policy “harms families and prevents our companies from attracting and retaining critical talent in the U.S.”

  • President Biden waives tariffs on solar panels for two years

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss President Biden's tariff waiver on solar panels for the next two years and his push towards clean energy manufacturing in the U.S.

  • Oil Shock Devastates Poorer Nations as Shortages, Protests Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Developing nations are suffering the biggest hit from this year’s oil shock. Many are dependent on imported fuel and are being crushed by a combination of high international prices, weak currencies and competition from rich nations whose economies are rebounding from the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsU

  • Hungary to Tap International Markets as EU Blocks Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- Hungary plans to offer bonds in euros and dollars as Prime Minister Viktor Orban seeks alternatives to billions of euros in blocked European Union funding.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestMusk’s ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Won’t Get Him Out of Twitter DealHungary

  • Top Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- A senior Chinese economist at a government-run research group called on authorities to seize Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. if the US hits China with sanctions on par with those leveled against Russia.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestMusk’s ‘Buy

  • JPMorgan’s Kolanovic Sees Buying Opportunity in Chinese Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- The past year’s deep selloff in Chinese stocks could finally be on the cusp of a turnaround, says JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategist Marko Kolanovic.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestMusk’s ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Won’t Get Him Out of Twitter DealStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on Rally: Markets Wrap“Chinese equities may

  • Urban One may pursue legal action to counter legislative effort to dash Richmond casino

    The state is making efforts to cut the Silver Spring company out of the project by moving it to Petersburg.

  • US wins case to seize Russian superyacht in Fiji, sails away

    The United States won a legal battle on Tuesday to seize a Russian-owned superyacht in Fiji and wasted no time in taking command of the $325 million vessel and sailing it away from the South Pacific nation. The court ruling represented a significant victory for the U.S. as it encounters obstacles in its attempts to seize the assets of Russian oligarchs around the world. In Fiji, the nation's Supreme Court lifted a stay order which had prevented the U.S. from seizing the superyacht Amadea.

  • CNN's Midterm Election Forecast Is Unbelievably Grim For Democrats

    Data reporter Harry Enten broke down just how bad the Democratic "stomping" could be in the House of Representatives.

  • US Moves to Seize Two Abramovich Jets Over Russia Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- The US obtained a warrant to seize two jets owned or controlled by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich over alleged sanction violations, as tensions between Washington and Moscow increase.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestMusk’s ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Won’t

  • Democrats look to revive reconciliation bill to fight inflation

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman explains the outlook for the budget reconciliation bill that Democrats are pushing for ahead of the midterm elections.

  • U.S. Treasury says all buying of Russian debt and equity banned under sanctions

    WASHINGTON/LONDON (Reuters) -The U.S. Treasury Department has advised U.S. money managers that Washington's sanctions on Moscow bar any secondary market purchases of debt or stocks belonging to Russia's government and firms, not just newly issued, further tightening curbs on the country following its invasion of Ukraine. The Treasury's guidance published on Monday said executive orders imposing sanctions on Russia "prohibit U.S. persons from purchasing both new and existing debt and equity securities issued by an entity in the Russian Federation." "Consistent with our goal to deny Russia the financial resources it needs to continue its brutal war against Ukraine, Treasury has made clear that U.S. persons are prohibited from making new investments in the success of Russia, including through purchases on the secondary market," a Treasury spokesperson said.

  • Guerrilla Attacks Signal Rising Resistance to Russian Occupation

    The Kremlin-backed mayor of the Ukrainian town of Enerhodar was standing on his mother’s porch when a powerful blast struck, leaving him critically wounded. A week later, about 75 miles away, a car packed with explosives rocked the office of another Russian-appointed official in the occupied southern city of Melitopol. In a rarity, both Ukrainian and Russian officials confirmed the blasts, which struck deep inside Russian-controlled territory. And both explosions appeared to be the work of what

  • See satellite images of China’s new aircraft carrier

    China’s most advanced aircraft carrier to date appears to be nearing completion, satellite photos show, with experts suggesting the vessel could be launched soon.

  • Venezuela’s Capitalist Playground Has $200,000 Ferraris and a Bustling Casino

    (Bloomberg Markets) -- Versión en españolMost Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestMusk’s ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Won’t Get Him Out of Twitter DealAt 10:30 p.m., gamblers are already packing the slot machines at the casino. Bartenders offer free booze, dancers swing to merengue musi