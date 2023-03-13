U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,913.00
    +50.25 (+1.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,224.00
    +306.00 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,989.00
    +148.75 (+1.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,797.10
    +24.40 (+1.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.05
    +0.37 (+0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,882.30
    +15.10 (+0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    20.69
    +0.19 (+0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0687
    +0.0044 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6950
    -0.2300 (-5.86%)
     

  • Vix

    24.80
    +2.19 (+9.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2074
    +0.0039 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3470
    -0.6150 (-0.46%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,599.82
    +1,960.65 (+9.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    514.77
    +60.94 (+13.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,748.35
    -131.63 (-1.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,722.55
    -421.42 (-1.50%)
     

U.S. Treasury says Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank 'not being bailed out'

1
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - New policies adopted on Sunday by U.S. banking regulators will "wipe out" equity and bondholders in Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank of New York while protecting all customer deposits, a senior U.S. Treasury official said.

The official said the steps were taken to stabilize the financial system and protect depositors, and did not constitute a bailout of either firm. No losses of either bank will be borne by U.S. taxpayers, the official said.

Together with the Federal Reserve's decision to make funds available to eligible financial institutions and ensure they can meet the needs of all their depositors, the steps would "restore market confidence," the official said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Pete Schroeder; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Recommended Stories

  • Signature Bank Closed by New York Regulators in SVB’s Wake

    (Bloomberg) -- Signature Bank was closed by New York state financial regulators on Sunday as the fallout from last week’s implosion of SVB Financial Group’s Silicon Valley Bank spreads to other lenders.Most Read from BloombergFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSVB Fallout Spreads Around World From London to SingaporeUS Plans Emergency Measures to Backstop Banks After SVBFDIC Races to Return Some Uninsured SVB Deposi

  • Crypto-friendly Signature Bank shut down by regulators after collapses of SVB, Silvergate

    State authorities closed New York-based Signature Bank on Sunday, after Silicon Valley Bank was shut down by regulators on Friday in the biggest bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis.

  • Regulators close New York's Signature bank, say depositors will be made whole

    (Reuters) -State regulators closed New York-based Signature Bank on Sunday, just two days after California authorities shuttered Silicon Valley Bank, in a collapse that roiled global markets and stranded billions of dollars of deposits. The U.S. Treasury Department and other bank regulators said in a joint statement on Sunday that all depositors of Signature Bank will be made whole, and "no losses will be borne by the taxpayer." New York banking regulators appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) as receiver for later disposition of the bank's assets.

  • Silicon Valley Bank staff offered 45 days of work at 1.5 times pay

    Employees of Silicon Valley Bank were offered 45 days of employment at one and a half times their salary by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, the U.S. regulator that took control of the collapsed lender on Friday, according to an email to staff seen by Reuters. Workers will be enrolled and given information about benefits over the weekend by the FDIC, and healthcare details will be provided by the former parent company SVB Financial Group, the FDIC wrote in an email entitled "Employee Retention" late on Friday. SVB had a workforce of 8,528 at the end of last year.

  • Crypto-Friendly Signature Bank Shut Down by State Regulators

    New York-based Signature Bank, which has a number of crypto clients, was shut down Sunday by state regulators, the Federal Reserve announced.

  • After Silicon Valley Bank failure ‘there’s going to be more,’ warns former FDIC Chair William Isaac

    “There’s no doubt in my mind," said Isaac. "Seems to me to be a lot like the 1980s.”

  • SVB collapse means more stock-market volatility: What investors need to know as U.S. rescues depositors

    Traders cheer a deal that makes Silicon Valley Bank depositors whole. Investors are still sifting the fallout from the 2nd-largest bank collapse in U.S. history.

  • SVB Collapse: U.S. Regulators Pull Out a Bazooka to Avert Disaster

    U.S. regulators say that all Silicon Valley bank depositors will get their money back and announced the shutdown of another bank in 48 hours.

  • Wall Street Braces for the Next Silicon Valley Bank

    Shares of regional banks tumbled amid concerns that Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse is only the beginning.

  • Silicon Valley Bank Collapse Becomes Campaign Topic as GOP Warns Against Bailout

    The issue’s clout and staying power will likely depend heavily on whether regulators are able to successfully shield the banking system from wider fallout.

  • Silicon Valley Bank exec was Lehman Brothers CFO prior to 2008 collapse

    Prior to the Lehman Brothers collapse, Joseph Gentile was its CFO until 2007 when he left and became Silicon Valley Bank's Chief Administrative Officer.

  • Treasury, Fed and FDIC joint statement on SVB and Signature Bank: full text

    U.S. financial regulators on Sunday said Silicon Valley Bank (SIVB) depositors would have access to “all their money” starting Monday and that no losses associated with the bank’s resolution would be borne by U.S. taxpayers. Today we are taking decisive actions to protect the U.S. economy by strengthening public confidence in our banking system.

  • Oil Advances as US Seeks to Calm Markets After Banking Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed at the start of the week as US regulators moved to assure depositors their money is safe following trouble in the banking sector, easing concerns about the turmoil rippling across markets.Most Read from BloombergFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSVB Fallout Spreads Around World From London to SingaporeUS Plans Emergency Measures to Backstop Banks After SVBFDIC Races to Return Some Uninsur

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Well-Known Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Live Nation Entertainment Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Marketmind: Bank on some bumps

    Monday could kick off a rocky week in financial markets. Regulators were scrambling over the weekend to contain the fallout from the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank late last week. Even with fresh risks in the banking sector, a critical week of macro data also is likely to continue to drive trading as investors seek to understand how central banks will balance threats to economic growth and still-simmering inflation.

  • SVB collapse puts Fed's faith in a strong, low-risk financial system to the test

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Earlier this month the U.S. Federal Reserve in a report to Congress gave what has become a standard reassurance: Banks were strong and the overall financial system in solid shape. That confidence is now being tested as the Fed and other regulators watched the failure of Silicon Valley Bank last week rapidly morph into a potential systemic shock, threatening to undermine confidence in bank deposits and touch off more destabilizing runs. Just days after delivering the all clear to Congress, the Fed rolled out a crisis playbook honed during the housing collapse in 2008 and expanded during the Covid-19 pandemic, announcing its latest go-big and go-fast effort to keep the financial system stable.

  • Markets at Risk of More Upheaval as Banking Uncertainty Persists

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders are steeling themselves for the risk of more turbulence after the biggest US bank collapse since the 2008 financial crisis sent shockwaves through markets.Most Read from BloombergFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSVB Fallout Spreads Around World From London to SingaporeUS Plans Emergency Measures to Backstop Banks After SVBFDIC Races to Return Some Uninsured SVB Deposits MondayThe unraveling

  • US stock futures rally as Fed acts to stabilise banks

    U.S. stock futures rallied in Asian trade on Monday as authorities announced plans to limit the fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), while investors wagered future hikes in U.S rates would now be less aggressive. In a joint statement, the U.S. Treasury and Federal Reserve announced a range of measures to stabilise the banking system and said depositors at SVB would have access to their deposits on Monday. The Fed said it would make additional funding available through a new Bank Term Funding Program, which would offer loans up to one year to depository institutions, backed by Treasuries and other assets these institutions hold.

  • Regulators seize Signature Bank in third-largest US bank failure

    Signature Bank becomes the second regional bank to failure in two days as regulators seek to restore calm to the banking world before markets open.

  • First Republic Gets Additional Funding From Fed, JPMorgan

    The fresh funding gives the bank, which was under pressure following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last week, $70 billion in unused liquidity.