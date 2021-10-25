U.S. markets open in 6 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,542.50
    +6.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,574.00
    +17.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,375.50
    +34.50 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,291.30
    +2.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.37
    +0.61 (+0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.00
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    24.45
    +0.01 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1651
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.43
    +0.42 (+2.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3764
    +0.0005 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6590
    +0.1990 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,036.63
    +1,083.25 (+1.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,453.34
    -49.70 (-3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,204.55
    +14.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,600.41
    -204.44 (-0.71%)
     
U.S. Treasury Secretary Wants to Tax Unrealized Crypto Gains

Martin Young

BeInCrypto –

The United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has announced the proposal of a new tax that could hit unrealized capital gains. Speaking on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Oct 24, Secretary Yellen stated that they were looking into new taxes that would hit the very wealthy.

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto

