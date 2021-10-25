U.S. Treasury Secretary Wants to Tax Unrealized Crypto Gains
BeInCrypto –
The United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has announced the proposal of a new tax that could hit unrealized capital gains. Speaking on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Oct 24, Secretary Yellen stated that they were looking into new taxes that would hit the very wealthy.
