U.S. markets close in 3 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,154.22
    -6.46 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,144.20
    -35.94 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,202.49
    +27.26 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,912.49
    -7.08 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.59
    +2.18 (+1.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,859.90
    +7.80 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    22.18
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0745
    +0.0035 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0050
    +0.0330 (+1.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2562
    -0.0030 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.0970
    +1.4810 (+1.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,471.04
    +586.48 (+1.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    660.47
    +8.84 (+1.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,593.00
    -5.93 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,234.29
    +290.34 (+1.04%)
     

U.S. Treasury's Yellen says 8% inflation 'unacceptable'; 2% an appropriate target

FILE PHOTO: The Federal Reserve building is seen in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that the current annual inflation rate of 8% is "unacceptable" for the United States and a 2% inflation target for the Federal Reserve is a "appropriate target" for the Federal Reserve.

Yellen, testifying before the U.S. House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee, also said that it was important to continue to reduce deficits in the current inflationary environment.

(Reporting by David Lawder)

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis-Shorts circle GameStop and AMC, sensing retail fatigue

    Bearish investors are ramping up bets against meme stocks GameStop Corp and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, spotlighting how short sellers have grown bolder during a broader market selloff that has pummeled risky post-pandemic favorites once beloved by retail traders. "Retail investors are at a point now where they are just sitting on the sidelines and they’ve lost money in many cases," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at the Schwab Center for Financial Research. At the same time, "institutional investors don’t have the luxury of sitting on sidelines and they are much more comfortable going short so they are becoming the more dominant player in the market," he said.

  • Does Tesla Have a ‘Free Cash Flow’ Problem? What It Would Mean for the Stock.

    So far, the second quarter has been a bumpy stretch for the stock as interest rates rise and China's Covid-19 lockdowns hurt production.

  • Crypto industry lauds new bill to regulate digital assets

    The crypto industry was supportive of the new bipartisan legislation introduced this week to regulate crypto.

  • New omicron subvariants are rising in U.S., and FDA panel gives its backing to Novavax vaccine

    The BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the highly transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 are spreading rapidly, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and may overtake others to dominate in the U.S.

  • Yellen says inflation to stay high, Biden likely to up forecast

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told senators on Tuesday that she expected inflation to remain high and the Biden administration would likely increase the 4.7% inflation forecast for this year in its budget proposal. During a Senate Finance Committee hearing, Yellen said that the United States was dealing with "unacceptable levels of inflation," but that she hoped price hikes would soon begin to subside. U.S. Consumer Price Index inflation has been tracking above 8% in recent months, the highest readings in over 40 years and well above President Joe Biden's administration's forecast for its fiscal 2023 budget.

  • U.S. IRS 'under siege', Yellen says, needs $80 billion to beef up tax work

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday urged Congress to approve $80 billion in funding for the Internal Revenue Service to help the agency reduce a huge backlog of tax returns and allow it to go after $600 billion in unpaid tax bills. Yellen said the agency was dealing with massive problems, including a "huge backlog" in working through tax returns, and lacked the personnel needed to carry out complicated audits of higher-earning taxpayers.

  • US Seeks $4.3 Billion for Uranium to Wean Off Russia Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is pushing lawmakers to support a $4.3 billion plan to buy enriched uranium directly from domestic producers to wean the US off Russian imports of the nuclear-reactor fuel, according to a person familiar with the matter. Shares of uranium companies surged.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products S

  • My parents-in-law sold their home and bought an RV. They have $200K in the bank. How can they protect their assets from being used for nursing-home costs?

    ‘If my father-in-law has to go into a nursing home and his assets are surrendered for his care, his wife has no income.’

  • 4 reasons high gas prices aren’t Joe Biden’s fault—and one critical way he’s adding to the problem

    “Biden didn’t help the problem, but he didn’t create it either,” says Jay Hatfield, CIO of Infrastructure Capital Management. Here’s how he’s not helping with high gas prices.

  • Russia Is in Topsy-Turvy World Where Belarus Tops German Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian efforts to rewire trade flows and bypass sanctions for the war in Ukraine can’t make up for the collapse in imports that’s crippling its economy.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealThese Are the World’s 20 Most Expensive Cities for ExpatsOne stark result so far: F

  • Eileen Gu Risks China Fan Base With US Olympic Envoy Role

    (Bloomberg) -- Skier Eileen Gu’s decision to join the US bid to host a Winter Olympics sparked fierce debate in China over the American-born athlete’s split loyalties between the world’s two largest economies. Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealThese Are the World’s 20 Most Expensive C

  • Mass. leaders say Biden's boost of solar, clean tech production will help economy, environment

    Local environmental and business leaders applaud President Biden's decision to use the Defense Production Act to ramp up domestic manufacturing of clean technology.

  • Gas Prices To Soar Past $5 A Gallon As U.S. SPR Falls To Lowest Level Since 1987

    "It now appears not if, but when, we'll hit that psychologically critical $5 national average," said Gasbuddy's Patrick De Haan.

  • Ron DeSantis Is Scheduled to Speak in NYC, Prompting Local Calls to Cancel the Event

    (Bloomberg) -- New York lawmakers called on the Chelsea Piers entertainment center to cancel an upcoming event that includes Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, saying his appearance would be an insult to the city’s LGBTQ community.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealThese Are the World’s 20

  • Poland Tees Up More Rate Rises After Ninth Hike to Curb Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealThese Are the World’s 20 Most Expensive Cities for ExpatsPoland’s central bank signaled no letup in its campaign to snuff out the highest in

  • How Chesa Boudin lost San Francisco: DA resoundingly recalled for failing to get a grip on crime and disorder

    San Francisco voters moved decisively to recall controversial District Attorney Chesa Boudin, ousting him in a Tuesday vote that is sure to reverberate nationwide. Early results had voters in the famously progressive city voting in favor of Proposition H, which asked if Boudin should be removed, by a 3-to-2 margin.

  • AA blames RAC’s ‘reckless speculation’ for rising fuel prices – live updates

    Sunak urged to cut taxes to tackle slowest growth of any major economy Euan Blair worth £337m after his start-up is valued at more than £1bn FTSE 100 dips 0.3pc Ben Marlow: The last prop holding up the UK economy is starting to crack Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Rouble firms past 60 vs dollar despite eased capital controls

    The rouble has become the world's best-performing currency so far this year, boosted artificially by capital controls and supported by high prices for commodities, Russia's key exports. At 1211 GMT, the rouble was 2.2% stronger against the dollar at 59.66 on the Moscow Exchange, leaving the relatively narrow range of 60.0-62.5 it was in over the past few days after rapid swings in May. The rouble showed little reaction to Russia's decision to relax some capital controls, which have been steering the currency since February after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

  • Wall Street and FTSE 100 struggle as inflation worries return

    Global markets struggle as inflation and growth fears once again grip markets.

  • Ukraine Latest: Merkel Warns on Putin; Kyiv Wary of Grain Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel made a tentative return to the public arena, saying President Vladimir Putin made a “big mistake” by invading Ukraine and warning that isolating Russia isn’t possible over the long term.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealThese Are t