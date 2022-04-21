U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,393.66
    -65.79 (-1.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,792.76
    -368.03 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,174.65
    -278.41 (-2.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,991.46
    -46.72 (-2.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.02
    +1.83 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,952.90
    -2.70 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.73
    -0.55 (-2.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0842
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    +0.0770 (+2.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3030
    -0.0035 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.2920
    +0.3650 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,091.86
    -187.62 (-0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    954.83
    -17.10 (-1.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,627.95
    -1.27 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,553.06
    +335.21 (+1.23%)
     

U.S. understands Ukrainian forces still holding ground in Mariupol - State Department

WASHINGTON, April 21 (Reuters) - The United States understands that Ukrainian forces still hold ground in Mariupol and Russian President Vladimir Putin's claim to have liberated the city is disinformation, the U.S. State Department said on Thursday.

"We understand that Ukraine's forces continue to hold their ground and there is every reason to believe that President Putin and his defense minister's show for the media that we saw in recent hours is even yet more disinformation from their well-worn playbook," State Department spokesman Ned Price told a news briefing.

(Reporting by Jonathan Landay and Simon Lewis; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

  • Cleaner Earth: Healing ozone hole, less smog, more eagles

    With climate change, plastic pollution and a potential sixth mass extinction, humanity has made some incredible messes in the world. “We can be good at cleaning up our messes, it’s whether or not we choose to be and what we prioritize,” said Michigan State University environmental sustainability researcher Sheril Kirshenbaum. For Earth Day, The Associated Press asked more than 25 environmental scientists and policy experts, including two former U.S. Environmental Protection Agency chiefs and the current director of the United Nations Environment Programme, to share their top stories about environmental problems that the world fixed.

  • War in Ukraine spurs bid to take a closer look at UN vetoes

    Two days into Russia's attack on Ukraine, a majority of U.N. Security Council members voted to demand that Moscow withdraw. It was the latest in decades of vetoes — on issues ranging from the Korean War to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to climate change — that at least temporarily stymied the council that was designed to be the U.N.'s most potent component. A round of venting followed over the veto power afforded to just five of its 15 members: China, the United States, Russia, France and Britain.

  • Mexico central bank could revise inflation forecast upward, governor says

    Mexico's central bank could revise its inflation forecast higher at its next monetary policy meeting due to the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Bank of Mexico G overnor Victoria Rodriguez said on Thursday. The governor also spoke about the bank's plan to launch a digital currency, which she said would be ready in three years and could serve as a complement to the peso. Rodriguez added that the digital currency should boost the central bank's efforts to improve financial inclusion in Mexico, fewer than half of whose population has bank accounts.

  • EXPLAINER: Why the battle for Mariupol's steel mill matters

    Russian President Vladimir Putin is claiming control over Ukraine's port city of Mariupo l even as its defenders are still holding out at a giant seaside steel mill. WHY IS MARIUPOL IMPORTANT? Mariupol, which is part of the industrial region in eastern Ukraine known as the Donbas, has been a key Russian objective since the Feb. 24 invasion began.

  • ‘We will fight to the last bullet’, declare Ukrainian fighters trapped in Azovstal steel plant

    A Ukrainian soldier holed up in the Azovstal steel plant has told The Telegraph that “it is better we die with weapons in our hands” than surrender to Russian forces.

  • Military-led Myanmar seeks to reassure foreign investors

    Myanmar officials sought Thursday to counter worries over sanctions, energy shortages and currency controls that are adding to the military-led government's challenges in managing the economy. Two ministers of Myanmar’s army-installed government said in an online briefing that approved foreign investors, embassies, United Nations agencies and non-government organizations are exempt from recently announced central bank rules requiring conversion of foreign exchange into the local currency. Foreign governments and business groups had vehemently protested the Bank of Myanmar’s announcement that foreign currency bank holdings must be converted to kyats within one day of their receipt.

  • Biden to seek additional security aid for Ukraine from Congress

    President Biden said Thursday that he would ask Congress to authorize more security assistance for Ukraine next week, adding that the $13.6 billion approved last month has nearly been exhausted. Biden cited the plans during a speech Thursday morning during which he announced a new $800 million security assistance package to Ukraine amid the…

  • Biden announces heavy artillery, other weapons for Ukraine

    President Joe Biden pledged an additional $1.3 billion Thursday for new weapons and economic assistance to help Ukraine in its strong but increasingly difficult battle against the Russian invasion, and he promised to seek much more from Congress to keep the guns, ammunition and cash flowing. The latest military aid, Biden said, will be sent “directly to the front lines of freedom.” “Putin is banking on us losing interest,” Biden said.

  • Drones partially made in Simi Valley being donated to Ukraine's military

    Unmanned aircraft firm AeroVironment, formerly headquartered in Simi Valley, is shipping drones to Ukrainian military.

  • Nato isn’t ready for war with Russia, warns UK general

    Alliance should focus on ‘resetting balance of power’, says General Barrons

  • Ukraine Latest: Prime Minister Meets Biden; Zuckerberg Banned

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden announced $1.3 billion in additional aid for Ukraine, including $800 million in military support, and vowed to ask Congress for additional funding to ensure President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has the support he needs as the battleground shifts eastward. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkrainePutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedObamas to Leave Spotify, Seek Podcast Deal ElsewhereNetflix

  • Ukrainian marine commander makes last-ditch plea for evacuation from Mariupol

    Major Serhiy Volyna, the commander of a Ukrainian marine unit, made an urgent last-ditch plea for Ukrainian women and children, along with wounded marines, sheltering in the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works to be evacuated to a neutral third country as the Russian deadline to surrender Mariupol loomed Wednesday.

  • Russia claims victory in Mariupol - even as Ukrainian last line of defence holds out

    Russian defense minister Sergey Shoigu reportedly said that Mariupol has been 'liberated by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and the forces of the People's Militia of the Donetsk People's Republic'.

  • ‘Butcher of Bucha’ sanctioned by UK in crackdown on Vladimir Putin’s generals

    The "Butcher of Bucha" has been sanctioned by the UK after committing "heinous" acts in Ukraine, as Liz Truss announced a crackdown on Vladimir Putin's generals.

  • Kremlin’s Peskov says ball is in Ukraine’s court after Russia outlines its latest peace-talks demands

    Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says Russia stated its requirements with ‘absolutely clear, elaborate wording.’

  • Putin tells defense minister on TV to seal off but not storm last Ukrainian stronghold in Mariupol

    Putin tells defense minister on TV to seal off but not storm last Ukrainian stronghold in Mariupol

  • Ethiopians hope to fight for Russia in Ukraine

    STORY: Drawn by rumors on social media, queues of hopeful men have been forming outside the Russian embassy in&nbsp;Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa.Their hope? To enlist to fight for Russia in Ukraine.What began as a trickle of volunteers swelled over two weeks to scores, two neighborhood residents told Reuters.Among them was 40-year-old security guard Biniam Woldetsadik - a retired soldier. "The reason I want to go to Russia is not to fight Ukraine but because I am not benefiting from my country. I'd rather be a national of a different country."There is no evidence that any&nbsp;Ethiopians have been sent to Ukraine, nor is it clear if any ever will be.On Tuesday, Reuters reporters saw several hundred men registering with&nbsp;Ethiopian security guards outside the embassy. The guards recorded their names and asked for proof of military service.By Wednesday, the number had dwindled to around 20.The Russian embassy did not respond to questions from Reuters about whether Russia was deploying Ethiopian volunteers to Ukraine.It issued a statement on Tuesday saying that the&nbsp;Ethiopians who showed up outside the embassy were well-wishers expressing "solidarity and support for the Russian Federation."The Ethiopian foreign ministry welcomed the Russian statement for what it called "refuting the unfounded reports of recruitment for the Russian Armed Forces" but did not respond to Reuters questions. Neither did the Russian foreign ministry.Many parts of Ethiopia are riven by conflict and annual inflation hovers around 30%.Men in the queue said they'd been drawn by rumors of monetary incentives on social media and the possibility of work in Russia after the war.Such as trader Leta Kibru."I am willing to leave&nbsp;Ethiopia&nbsp;to support the Russian government in whatever way I can. I want to go and fight along Russians now and in future."He said he had heard about a $2,000 payout from friends who had registered before him. Two others in the queues this week said they had seen posts on Facebook saying the embassy was signing up recruits.Reuters was not able to find any posts on the subject from official sources or confirm any such offer.Ethiopia has called on all sides in the war to exercise restraint.It did not vote on a U.N. General Assembly resolution condemning the February 24 invasion of Ukraine which Russia calls a "special operation".Many in Ethiopia have voiced solidarity with Russia, which has enjoyed close relations with the Horn of Africa nation since the Soviet era.

  • Damaris Muthee Mutua: Kenya police launch manhunt after athlete killed

    Damaris Muthee Mutua is the second female runner to have been killed in the famous Iten athletics base in a year.

  • Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Stephanie Barichello

    Sunny, windy and warmer today then rain returns for some on Friday. Windy and very warm Saturday, near 80, then cooler with some rain again Sunday. 50s early next week.

  • Disney's DeSantis Headache Just Got A Lot Bigger

    Disney has long been a part of Florida's culture and history. The 39-square-mile plot of land in Central Florida has been visited by millions of people at Walt Disney World's theme parks, and it includes the cities of Bay Lake and La Buena Vista. It also gave Disney control of everything from power and road maintenance to new construction, with a separate district that allowed Disney to operate as its own government in central Florida.