U.S. Venture Ecosystem Normalizes After Record Year in 2021

·6 min read

VC Exit Activity Slows in Q1 While Fundraising Totals Stay Strong

SEATTLE, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Venture capital (VC) dealmaking activity adjusted to a new normal in the first quarter of 2022 after a record-breaking 2021 according to the Q1 2022 PitchBook-NVCA Venture Monitor, the authoritative quarterly report jointly produced by PitchBook and the National Venture Capital Association (NVCA) with support from Insperity and J.P. Morgan.

(PRNewsfoto/National Venture Capital Assoc.)
(PRNewsfoto/National Venture Capital Assoc.)

In stark contrast to the flurry of public listing activity in 2021, IPOs and exits of VC-backed startups came to a near complete halt during the first three months of the year with only $33.6 billion in exit value posted after three consecutive quarters over $192.0 billion. It is evident that the uncertainty felt in the broader markets has affected venture liquidity markets more rapidly compared with dealmaking figures. Investment activity remained strong, with Q1's $70.7 billion in deal value representing the fifth highest total in PitchBook's database. Deal sizes and valuations have begun to slow, however, as the companies closest to the public market see public valuations reflected on them as they look to raise capital. Nontraditional investor participation, a significant driver of top-line trends over the past few years, is on track to set a new quarterly record but may face headwinds in the coming months as public market volatility continues and the Federal Reserve raises interest rates. Any softening in nontraditional investor activity will likely significantly affect VC deal value after years of record investment from these institutions. In contrast to the exit market, VC fundraising maintained the momentum of recent record years with more than $73.8 billion in commitments collected across 199 funds. Though a large portion of that total is in just a few funds, the added dry powder should help further insulate the market from immediate, major disruption.

"Economic and geopolitical headwinds in the first quarter brought about change in the US venture ecosystem after the constant upward trajectory of prior years," said John Gabbert, founder and CEO of PitchBook. "Although fundraising momentum remained strong, we saw a softening across dealmaking and a significant drop off in IPO activity. The longevity of this quiet period will be critical to the health of the VC liquidity environment given how concentrated VC exit value over the last two years has been with public listings. We expect to see the full impact of market volatility illustrated in the data over the next couple quarters."

"The start of 2022 has shown signs of an expected adjustment for the VC industry on the heels of a two-year period where we constantly set new records and startups continually provided unique solutions to our global pandemic needs," said NVCA President & CEO Bobby Franklin. "While the extent of this slowdown remains to be seen, VC investors are in a strong position with ample dry powder amassed in the recent fundraising quarters to fuel the entrepreneurs that amaze us by transforming how we live and work."

HIGHLIGHTS:

Exit Activity

  • The first quarter of the year has been categorized by an eerie lack of large exits with only $33.6 billion in exit value across an estimated 430 deals.

  • This total for capital exited is not historically low – it is more in line with figures posted in 2018 and 2019 – but does mark an 82.5 percent quarter-over-quarter decrease in exit value and 44.8 percent decrease in the overall number of exits.

  • IPOs of VC-backed startups significantly slowed during the first three months with only 28 public listings in Q1 compared to 74 in Q4 2021.

  • Acquisition activity also saw a slower pace in Q1, dropping to $9.5 billion across 224 deals – the lowest since Q3 2020.

Fundraising Activity

  • VC fundraising activity raised $73.8 billion in commitments across 199 funds in Q1. Funds raised already total 56 percent of 2021's total year record of $131.5 billion.

  • The average fund size hit a new high of $386.5 million, with a slight decline at the median. Mega-funds (sized $500 million or larger) represented 86.1 percent of total capital raised in the quarter.

  • Andreessen Horowitz closed on a trio of funds in January totaling $9 billion, contributing to the 19 total funds topping $1 billion during the quarter.

Investment Activity

  • VC deal activity reached $70.7 billion invested across 3,723 deals in the first quarter of 2022, the fifth highest quarter on record behind the consecutive quarterly records set in 2021. Quarter-over-quarter, deal value fell 35 percent from $95.4 billion in Q4 2021.

  • Mega-deal activity fell in Q1 as only 185 deals sized $100 million or more closed, bringing in $36.6 billion in capital. This pullback is relative as the total mega-deal count and value are still more than any year prior to 2018.

  • Nontraditional investor participation remained strong as deal numbers approached record levels in Q1 despite a slight pullback in deal value from Q4 2021. They participated in an estimated 1,823 deals valued at more than $52.5 billion.

  • First-financing continued at a historically high rate with more than 1,000 deals closed. Q1 finished with more companies raising their first institutional capital than any quarter prior to 2021.

Click HERE to download the full report.

Venture Monitor Q1 Webinar – May 5, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 am PDT

PitchBook and NVCA are hosting the webinar in partnership with Insperity and J.P. Morgan.

Click HERE to register.

About PitchBook

PitchBook is a financial data and software company that provides transparency into the capital markets to help professionals discover and execute opportunities with confidence and efficiency. PitchBook collects and analyzes detailed data on the entire venture capital, private equity and M&A landscape—including public and private companies, investors, funds, investments, exits and people. The company's data and analysis are available through the PitchBook Platform, industry news, and in-depth reports. Founded in 2007, PitchBook has offices in Seattle, San Francisco, New York, London, and Hong Kong and serves more than 70,000 professionals around the world. In 2016, Morningstar acquired PitchBook, which now operates as a subsidiary.

About National Venture Capital Association

The National Venture Capital Association (NVCA) empowers the next generation of American companies that will fuel the economy of tomorrow. As the voice of the US venture capital and startup community, NVCA advocates for public policy that supports the American entrepreneurial ecosystem. Serving the venture community as the preeminent trade association, NVCA arms the venture community for success, serving as the leading resource for venture capital data, practical education, peer-led initiatives, and networking. For more information about NVCA, please visit www.nvca.org.

Quote Sheet

Pamela Aldsworth, Head of Venture Capital Coverage for J.P. Morgan Commercial Banking
"The volatile market environment presents challenges and uncertainties that most founders and many investors in today's venture ecosystem haven't faced before. While more impactful for later stage companies, a deceleration in activity and moderation in early-stage valuations should benefit the long-term health of the venture ecosystem," said Pamela Aldsworth, Head of Venture Capital Coverage for J.P. Morgan Commercial Banking. "J.P. Morgan has a long history of supporting clients through turbulent times. We're firmly committed to the venture capital space and bringing the full breadth of the firm's resources and capabilities to the innovation economy."

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-venture-ecosystem-normalizes-after-record-year-in-2021-301525801.html

SOURCE National Venture Capital Association

