U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,134.94
    -28.32 (-0.68%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,821.30
    -256.33 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,786.27
    -128.50 (-0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,188.21
    -43.79 (-1.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.61
    +0.17 (+0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.20
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    25.88
    +0.03 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2038
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5620
    -0.0390 (-2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3936
    -0.0049 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.0780
    -0.0720 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,904.20
    +655.68 (+1.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,296.41
    +62.00 (+5.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,859.87
    -140.21 (-2.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,100.38
    -584.99 (-1.97%)
     

U.S. watchdog will review FAA decision to unground Boeing 737 MAX

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 737 MAX 8 sits outside the hangar during a media tour of the Boeing 737 MAX at the Boeing plant in Renton, Washington
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Department's inspector general said on Tuesday THAT he will audit the Federal Aviation Administration(FAA) decision in November to unground the Boeing 737 MAX and other agency decisions.

The 737 MAX was grounded in March 2019 after two fatal crashes in five months killed 346 people. The new audit will examine the FAA’s actions following the two accidents, including the FAA’s risk assessments, the 2019 grounding of the aircraft, and "its subsequent recertification in November 2020," the inspector general's office said. Boeing and the FAA did not immediately comment.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)

