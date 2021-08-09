U.S. markets close in 4 hours 9 minutes

U. S. Well Services Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

2 min read
HOUSTON, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U. S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) will issue its financial and operating results for the second quarter 2021 after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 and host its earnings conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time.

By Phone:

Dial 201-389-0872 approximately 10 minutes before the call and ask for the U.S. Well Services call.



By Webcast:

Log onto U.S. Well Services' website to access an audio webcast, which can be found in the Investor Relations section under "Events & Presentations" tab at https://ir.uswellservices.com/news-events/ir-calendar

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through August 19 and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using the passcode 13722260#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at https://ir.uswellservices.com/news-events/ir-calendar

About U.S. Well Services, Inc.

U.S. Well Services, Inc. is a leading provider of hydraulic fracturing services and a market leader in electric fracture stimulation. The Company's patented electric frac technology provides one of the first fully electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas, including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. The Company's electric frac technology dramatically decreases emissions and sound pollution while generating exceptional operational efficiencies, including significant customer fuel cost savings versus conventional diesel fleets. For more information visit: www.uswellservices.com.

Contacts:

U. S. Well Services


Josh Shapiro, VP, Finance and Investor Relations


(346) 354-2058


IR@uswellservices.com




Dennard Lascar Investor Relations


Ken Dennard / Lisa Elliott


(713) 529-6600


USWS@dennardlascar.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/u-s-well-services-announces-second-quarter-2021-earnings-release-date-and-conference-call-301351204.html

SOURCE U.S. Well Services, Inc.

