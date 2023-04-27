U.S. Wholesale Carrier Ethernet Services Report 2022: Pricing Compression and Market Maturity Attributed to Declining Revenue Growth Rates

DUBLIN, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wholesale Carrier Ethernet Services Update, United States, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this report, the analyst focuses on leading service providers of comprehensive wholesale carrier Ethernet services in the US market. The US wholesale carrier Ethernet services market has started to experience negative revenue growth rates, primarily due to price compression and market maturity. The report delivers market forecasts for US wholesale carrier Ethernet services from 2022 to 2026.

The analyst defines wholesale Ethernet services as services sold by providers to other carriers, systems integrators, and resellers, which include Ethernet services in all layers (1, 2, and 3). The study includes an in-depth analysis of the key trends impacting the US wholesale carrier Ethernet services market, including growth drivers, growth restraints, market revenue forecasts, and port forecasts. The revenues are not broken down by service configuration (E-Line and E-LAN) in this report.

The analysis is further segmented by transport distance (metro and long haul) and service type (dedicated or port-based services and switched or VLAN-aware services).

Key Topics Covered:





1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Wholesale Carrier Ethernet Services Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation by Transport Distance

Segmentation by Service Type

Growth Metrics

Market Trends

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Percent Revenue Forecast by Transport Distance

Percent Revenue Forecast Comparing Dedicated and Switched Ethernet

Revenue Forecast by Switched Ethernet

Revenue Forecast by Dedicated Ethernet

Revenue Forecast Analysis

3. Metro Segment Analysis

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Percent Revenue Forecast Comparing Dedicated and Switched Ethernet

Revenue Forecast by Switched Ethernet

Revenue Forecast by Dedicated Ethernet

Revenue Forecast Analysis

4. Long Haul Segment Analysis

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Percent Revenue Forecast Comparing Dedicated and Switched Ethernet

Revenue Forecast by Switched Ethernet

Revenue Forecast by Dedicated Ethernet

Revenue Forecast Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Demand for High Bandwidth Connectivity

Growth Opportunity 2: Mobile Backhaul and Increasing 5G Deployments

Growth Opportunity 3: Growing Adoption of Cloud Services

List of Exhibits

