U.S. Wipes Market Industry Report 2022: Compound Annual Growth of 6.25% Forecast During 2021-2027

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Wipes Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. wipes market size was valued at USD 5.58 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 8.03 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.25% during the forecast period.

The increased awareness about physical hygiene and increased spread of diseases through viruses has propelled the demand for wipes in the US. The market is witnessing increased demand from sectors such as healthcare, hospitality, residential, corporates, and various government agencies and militaries. This is because continuous innovations in wipes formulations and dispenser designs such as touchless dispensers are gaining traction in the market.

The US-based organization such as the US FDA and US CDC also play an important role in creating awareness of hand hygiene. For instance, the US CDC campaign 'Clean Hands Count' encourages and empowers patients to ask healthcare service providers whether they washed their hands. All these factors propel the demand for wipes in the market. The advent of the online platform has also provided an opportunity for numerous vendors to step up and pitch in for their offerings across the globe diluting the physical boundaries.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the US Wipes market

  • Advancements and Innovative Solutions

  • Consumer Interest in Eco-friendly Products

  • The rise in Promotion of Wipes

  • The shift in Consumer Behavior

  • Upsurge in E-commerce Platforms

  • Rising Hygiene Awareness Among People

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • There has been a growth of innovative solutions in the market. For instance, VersaSure, along with Clorox healthcare Fuzion cleaner disinfectant, launched a new type of bleach, which combines disinfecting efficacy against tough pathogens with broader surface compatibility.

  • Companies such as Reckitt Benckiser are engaged in various social programs, thereby creating awareness among the people about hygiene, thereby catering to the improved hygiene and health standards.

  • On March 5th, 2020, Washington becomes the first state with a wipe labeling law. The law necessitates "Do Not Flush" logos on non-flushable wipes. This has increased the demand for flushable wipes in the market.

U.S. WIPES MARKET SEGMENTATION

  • The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is promoting all Pennsylvanians only to flush human waste and toilet paper, not disinfecting wipes or other non-disposable substances that should be disposed of in the garbage. This will propel the demand of disposable wipes in the wipes market in the US.

  • The multi-purpose wipes market holds the largest share in the household application segment owing to the increasing demand for portable and easy-to-use all-liquid absorbents in day-to-day maintenance and cleaning activities. In addition, the increasing consumer spending on multipurpose wipes is the major factor strengthening the demand for multi-purpose wipes.

  • The portability of wet wipes allows the users to simply maintain and improve personal and environmental hygiene standards and ultimately lessen the risk of cross-contamination.

  • Study room furniture witnessed a slight rise in demand due to several companies across the globe mandating work from home practices for their employees. But this was only temporary and in long term, the market did witness a decline in sales. However as global construction and consumer markets rebound from the decline imposed by COVID-19, the outlook for global furniture sales is expected to rise. This is underpinned by new residential construction, and housing projects, thus driving the demand for wood & laminate wipes for disinfecting and cleaning in furniture and carpentry.

Key Vendors

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Procter & Gamble (P&G)

  • Nice-Pak Products

  • Reckitt Benckiser

  • Unilever

  • The Clorox Company

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Diamond Wipes

  • Kimberly-Clark

  • LA Fresh

  • Unicharm

  • Edgewell Personal Care Company

  • 3M

  • B. Braun

  • BD

  • Dynarex Corporation

  • Ecolab

  • 2XL Corporation

  • Contec

  • GOJO Industries

  • Cantel Medical

  • CleanWell

  • Diversey

  • Kinnos

  • Medline Industries

  • Sani Professional

  • Stryker

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

  • How big is the wipes market in the U.S.?

  • What are the market segments covered in the U.S. wipes industry?

  • Who are the key players in the U.S. wipes market?

  • Which region has the highest market share in the U.S. wipes?

  • What are the different types of wipes covered in the report?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/evqwn0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


