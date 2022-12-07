U.S. markets close in 1 hour 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,935.94
    -5.32 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,607.17
    +10.83 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,968.78
    -46.11 (-0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.79
    -2.78 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.94
    -2.31 (-3.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.70
    +17.30 (+0.97%)
     

  • Silver

    22.88
    +0.55 (+2.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0520
    +0.0051 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4300
    -0.0830 (-2.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2216
    +0.0083 (+0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2990
    -0.6610 (-0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,803.19
    -159.01 (-0.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    394.45
    -7.59 (-1.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.19
    -32.20 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,686.40
    -199.47 (-0.72%)
     

U.S. Wireless Industry, Powered by Licensed Spectrum, Contributes $825 Billion to America's Economy Annually, According to New Report

·2 min read

WASHINGTON, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. wireless industry, relying on exclusive-use, licensed spectrum, contributed $825 billion in GDP to America's economy and enabled approximately 4.5 million jobs in 2020 alone, according to a new report by Compass Lexecon, commissioned by CTIA. The analysis also finds that over the past decade the wireless industry contributed nearly $5.4 trillion in GDP to the American economy.

“This report confirms that the wireless industry is a major driver of America’s economy,” said Aren Megerdichian, Ph.D., Executive Vice President, Compass Lexecon. “The substantial investments made by wireless providers, both to acquire spectrum licenses and on their network infrastructure, has translated to significant benefits to the U.S. economy.”
“This report confirms that the wireless industry is a major driver of America’s economy,” said Aren Megerdichian, Ph.D., Executive Vice President, Compass Lexecon. “The substantial investments made by wireless providers, both to acquire spectrum licenses and on their network infrastructure, has translated to significant benefits to the U.S. economy.”

"This report confirms that the wireless industry is a major driver of America's economy," said Aren Megerdichian, Ph.D., Executive Vice President, Compass Lexecon. "The substantial investments made by wireless providers, both to acquire spectrum licenses and on their network infrastructure, has translated to significant benefits to the U.S. economy."

The study notes that over the last decade, wireless providers have invested more than $265 billion on infrastructure deployments to grow their networks, and spectrum auctions pertaining to wireless services have raised $155 billion in auction revenues for the U.S. government.

"For the wireless industry to continue to provide these considerable, widespread positive effects to the American economy, it is necessary to provide mobile network operators access to dedicated, licensed spectrum," Megerdichian continued. "As operators continue to work to meet the growing demand for mobile broadband, additional licensed spectrum auctions will be critical."

"The wireless industry is driving the U.S. economy, and this report highlights its massive contributions to our GDP and support of American jobs," said Meredith Attwell Baker, CTIA President and CEO. "Other countries recognize the value of licensed spectrum and have plans to make significant amounts of it available for 5G. Instead of experimenting with unproven solutions, the U.S. needs a pipeline of exclusive-use, licensed spectrum to continue to power the American economy."

These figures include the direct effects of the core wireless industry on the economy, as well as the effects of the wireless supply chain, and market segments, such as smartphone app developers and mobile gaming, that rely heavily on mobile broadband and wireless services. Since it does not account for other sectors reliant on wireless services, total economic contributions from wireless-related industries could be significantly higher.

CTIA Logo (PRNewsfoto/CTIA)
CTIA Logo (PRNewsfoto/CTIA)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-wireless-industry-powered-by-licensed-spectrum-contributes-825-billion-to-americas-economy-annually-according-to-new-report-301697495.html

SOURCE CTIA

Recommended Stories

  • Inflation miss puts central bankers on back foot

    Thomas Barkin, Richmond Federal Reserve President, was poring over the latest inflation-related data one morning this June after breakfast with bank interns when he saw an alarming sign. Barkin said the data, which triggered a U.S. bond market sell-off, prompted him in a call with Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell to give his support for a bigger interest rate increase than the one the Fed had all but promised to announce days later. "Move as fast as possible without breaking things," Barkin said in an interview last month of his message to Powell.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks struggle to rebound as selling pressure continues

    U.S. stocks clawed higher Wednesday morning following a downtrend that started the week as investors weigh higher interest rates and the prospect of an economic downturn against optimism around easing COVID protocols in China.

  • Jamie Dimon Sounded the Recession Alarm Again. This Metric Backs Him Up.

    The JPMorgan Chase CEO first predicted a slowdown in October, saying a U.S. downturn would arrive in six to nine months.

  • Oil Prices Keep Dropping Amid Economic Fears — Could It Last Through the Holidays and Beyond?

    Oil prices dipped to their lowest point of the year this week despite the recent announcement by OPEC and its allies to keep cutting supplies as fears of a global recession outweigh supply...

  • For Gen Z, the 2-year plan is the new 5-year plan in an economy where a dream job doesn’t exist

    As career coaches look to help young Gen Z workers find job stability, they’re changing the rulebook of career planning.

  • Why Amazon, Alphabet, and Shopify Stocks All Tumbled Tuesday

    A broad cross-section of stocks tumbled again on Tuesday as market watchers focused on the Federal Reserve Bank's ongoing battle against inflation. Over the past several days, a couple of strong economic reports have increased concerns about the trajectory of an already overheated economy. With that as a backdrop, shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) fell 2%, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) tumbled 2.4%, and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) had slumped 4% as of 12:19 p.m. ET.

  • Jamie Dimon says Americans are spending all their money because of inflation—and that could tip the U.S. into a recession next year

    The U.S. economy has been resilient this year despite the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes and high inflation, but JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warns “storm clouds” are still on the horizon.

  • More Middle Class Tax Refund debit cards hit mailboxes

    More California inflation relief payments are hitting bank accounts this week. Learn more: https://www.kcra.com/article/california-inflation-relief-payments-timeframe-update/41806280

  • United Airlines CEO says he doesn’t see evidence of a recession in travel data: ‘The word wouldn’t be in my vocabulary’

    CEO Scott Kirby also suggested that the shift to hybrid work would help the airline, as it "makes every weekend a holiday.”

  • A Standoff Is Coming in 2023 — and It’s Over the National Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden is headed toward a standoff over the national debt next year, when Republicans newly in control of the US House threaten to demand concessions for raising the government’s legal borrowing limit.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingMusk Spars With San Francisco Over Probe of Bedrooms at TwitterTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud TrialPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve Cong

  • Is Verizon A Buy Or Sell As Holiday Season Promotions Heat Up?

    VZ stock provides a dividend but a buyback has been shelved amid 5G wireless investments. Will revenue growth reaccelerate?

  • Goldman Sachs predicts 4 themes that will steer the global economy through 2075

    Goldman Sachs is looking long-term, very long-term.

  • Stocks Edge Lower as Investors Mull Path for Rates

    U.S. stocks wavered as investors continued to worry that stronger-than-expected economic data will prompt officials to hold interest rates higher for longer, potentially weighing on the economy next year.

  • U.S banks warn of recession as inflation hurts consumers; shares fall

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The biggest U.S. banks are bracing for a worsening economy next year as inflation threatens consumer demand, according to executives Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon told CNBC that consumers and companies are in good shape, but noted that may not last much longer as the economy slows down and inflation erodes consumer spending power. Dimon also said the Federal Reserve may pause for three to six months after raising benchmark interest rates to 5%, but that may "not be sufficient" to curb high inflation.

  • The Developing World Is Facing a $2.5 Trillion Debt Shock

    (Bloomberg) -- Developing nations may need to find as much as $2.5 trillion over five years to meet external debt-service costs as interest rates rise and poorer countries struggle to refinance borrowings, a Finance for Development Lab model shows. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingMusk Spars With San Francisco Over Probe of Bedrooms at TwitterTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud TrialPeru’s President Accused of Coup After M

  • As the debt bomb grows, it’s always someone else’s fault | George Korda

    At some point, Americans are going to be told by their government that it can’t continue to borrow to pay for what Americans have become used to receiving.

  • Recession Fears Are Building Fast

    The yield curve is extremely inverted as there is a rush to buy long-term bonds on increased recession worries.

  • Marketmind: Crude deflation?

    With everyone on Wall St seemingly hand wringing about stagflation next year, the price of crude oil has plummeted by up to 10% this week to its lowest since early January - offering some relief in an otherwise murky outlook. Even though China proceeded to lift its strictest COVID curbs on Wednesday and incoming U.S. and G7 economic numbers continue to come in ahead of forecasts, Brent crude plunged below $79 per barrel for the first time since Jan. 4. Crucially for inflation worriers, year-on-year crude price gains - which were running at 50-100% between February's Ukraine invasion and midyear - have now fallen to just 4% and could soon be a disinflationary force in consumer price baskets.

  • Mexico peso seen resilient through economic slowdown in 2023: Reuters poll

    The Mexican peso will weaken only modestly in 2023 through a gathering economic slowdown as confidence in the country's moderate policies and manageable debt metrics remains high, a Reuters poll of currency strategists showed. Having appreciated 2.2% from the start of the fourth quarter to 19.73 per U.S. dollar on Monday, Mexico's currency is now trading close to its strongest levels since before the outset of the coronavirus pandemic. In one year, the peso is seen changing hands at 20.16 per U.S. dollar, according to the median estimate of 22 strategists polled Dec. 1-5, 2.2% softer than this week but within its 18.0-22.0 range of the last five years, excluding a drop in early 2020.

  • Russian Oil-Price Cap Adds to Fiscal Pressure on Moscow

    Fresh Western curbs on Russian crude sales might not affect Moscow’s public coffers immediately, but they increase financial strain that threatens the country’s sanctions-stricken oil industry.