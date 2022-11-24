UAB “Atsinaujinančios Energetikos Investicijos“ publishes interim financial statements for the 9-month period of 2022

ATSINAUJINANCIOS ENERGETIKOS INVESTICIJOS UAB

UAB “Atsinaujinančios Energetikos Investicijos” (the Company) publishes its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the 9-month period of 2022.

Financial results

The Company’s objective is to earn a return for the Company’s investors from investments in facilities of the renewable energy infrastructure and related assets. The main financial factors for the period were:

As at 30 September 2022, the Company’s total assets were EUR 133 121 238, total equity was EUR 91 970 740, and total liabilities were EUR 41 150 498.

As at 30 September 2022, the Company’s investment assets at fair value through profit or loss were EUR 129 205 921, which compared to 31 December 2021, grew by EUR 62 525 119 or 93.77%.

The Company’s total comprehensive income for the period was EUR 6 400 583, which was primarily driven by the gain on the investment portfolio due to the semi-annual valuation of the Company’s shares.

During the 9-month period of 2022, shareholders' contributions amounted to 20 556 981 and grew by 40.42 % compared to 31 December 2021.

During the third quarter of 2022, the Company issued bonds in the total amount of EUR 15 000 000.

Person authorised to provide additional information:

Tomas Milašauskas

Company Manager

tomas.milasauskas@lordslb.lt

Attachment



