The UAE aims to launch a probe to the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter in 2028

Aria Alamalhodaei
·2 min read

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Space Agency will be sending a probe to the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, with the aim of ultimately landing on an asteroid in the early 2030s, in a mission that will surely be a major boost for the country’s private sector space companies.

The mission will launch in 2028. From there the spacecraft will have a long and winding journey: It will travel 3.6 billion kilometers over five years, boomeranging around both Venus and Earth to build enough velocity to eventually arrive at the asteroid belt beyond Mars in 2030. The UAE aims to land the spacecraft on an asteroid in 2033 -- an ambitious target for a country that only founded its space agency in 2014.

If successful, the UAE Space Agency would join a very small group -- including NASA, the European Space Agency and Japan’s space agency JAXA -- in landing a vehicle on a planetoid. The exact scientific goals of the mission will be announced next year, but any data the spacecraft collects could help deepen our understanding of the origins of the universe. That’s because asteroids are thought by some scientists to be celestial leftovers from when the solar system was formed.

This is the latest, and most ambitious, effort from the UAE, which has been aiming to boost its domestic space sector. Crucially, the UAE will give priority access to contracts and procurement to Emirari companies, which stand to benefit from the project.

Last year, the country launched the Emirates Mars Mission Hope probe, which went into orbit around Mars in February of this year. That probe will spend one Martian year (687 days) orbiting the red planet and collecting data about its atmosphere.

UAE successfully launches Mars probe aboard Japanese H-IIA rocket

The UAE will also be sending a 22-pound lunar rover, dubbed Rashid, to the moon in 2022. That payload, which also includes tech from three private Canadian companies, will be delivered aboard Japanese space startup ispace’s Hakuto-R lander.

Sarah Al Amiri, chair of the UAE Space Agency, said this newest mission will be “in the order of five times more complex” than the mission to Mars. Among the new challenges will be “spacecraft design and engineering, interplanetary navigation and complex systems integration,” as well as higher performance requirements from the spacecraft’s communications, power and propulsion systems, the UAE said in a statement.

Recommended Stories

  • Telegram says it added 70M users during day of Facebook and WhatsApp outage

    Facebook's hours-long outage on Monday may have hurt the company, its founder, shareholders, and many businesses that rely on the social juggernaut's services. Telegram founder and chief executive Pavel Durov said on Tuesday that his instant messaging app added a staggering 70 million users yesterday in what he described as a "record increase in user registration and activity" for the service. "I am proud of how our team handled the unprecedented growth because Telegram continued to work flawlessly for the vast majority of our users," wrote Durov on his Telegram channel.

  • Audi CEO says brand's EVs are almost as profitable as its other cars

    After, oh, a hundred years or so of building vehicles primarily powered by internal combustion engines, automakers around the world have been and still are pumping billions of dollars into the development of electric vehicle technology. Everything from platforms and batteries to motors and the software to control it all requires untold hours of development, and that takes time and money. As a brand, Audi contributed more than a quarter of overall profit for the massive Volkswagen Group, which has such powerhouse brands as Volkswagen and Porsche among others.

  • App agency Chop Dawg on helping startups build for the long term

    Chop Dawg describes itself as an app development agency, but these days that can mean helping startups build and scale software over many years. Clients range from big companies like Six Flags Great Adventure, to startups like SLAY, a fitness app by Mari Llewellyn, and nonprofits like Village Pledge, which is working to eliminate student-loan debt. What is Chop Dawg and how did you get started?

  • 5 Midwest states want to lead the transition to electrification

    Governors of five Midwestern states sign an agreement pledging to create an electric vehicle charging network across the region, and cooperate to further facilitate the transition to electric-powered vehicles.

  • UAE to launch probe targeting asteroid between Mars, Jupiter

    The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday announced plans to send a probe to land on an asteroid between Mars and Jupiter to collect data on the origins of the universe, the latest project in the oil-rich federation's ambitious space program. A successful landing would see the UAE join an elite club of the European Union, Japan and the United States, which have completed the feat on either an asteroid or a comet. The probe would remain behind on the asteroid, transmitting back to Earth information on the composition of the asteroid as long as its batteries remain charged.

  • China bets on hi-tech, history to attract Dubai Expo crowd

    As countries vie for attention at Expo 2020 Dubai, China has gone all out, hoping to take centre stage by showcasing more than 5,000 years of civilisation crowned by recent technological advances. A robotic panda shakes hands with visitors to its pavilion, named "Light of China", one of the biggest at the expo which opened last week. Built on a site covering around 4,600 square metres, 'Light of China' offers a glimpse into the future: space exploration, robotics and smart cities, and is a source of pride for some early Chinese visitors.

  • Indonesia to reopen Bali to international flights Oct. 14

    Indonesia plans to reopen the airport in the resort island of Bali for international flights on Oct. 14, after closing it for more than a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Coordinating Maritime Affairs and Investment Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said Monday the airport will open to international flight as long as it fulfills requirements for quarantine and testing. International arrivals must show proof of hotel bookings for a mandatory eight-day quarantine.

  • Apple launches new coding guide for elementary school students

    Apple is rolling out several new resources for elementary school students, including a new ‘Everyone Can Code Early Learners’ activity guide. The new guide extends Apple's curriculum resources from kindergarten to college. This latest rollout is part of the tech giant’s Everyone Can Code initiative, which aims to help educators and families introduce coding to students early on.

  • Thousands of years ago, humans raised these giant, murderous birds

    It's often referred to as the world's most dangerous bird: The cassowary.

  • BIOX: Bioceres Crop Solutions reports financial results and reviews operational achievements for the 2021 fiscal year

    By Steven Ralston, CFA NASDAQ:BIOX READ THE FULL BIOX RESEARCH REPORT Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) generated double-digit top-line growth in fiscal 2021. Comparable revenues increased 13% to $197.4 million in fiscal 2021, and adjusted EBITDA increased 3.9% to $48.3 million. Despite the second fiscal quarter being impacted by severe drought conditions in certain key growing areas in South

  • Revealed: Wuhan and US scientists planned to create new coronaviruses

    Scientists from Wuhan and the US were planning to create new coronaviruses that did not exist in nature by combining the genetic codes of other viruses, proposals show.

  • Vaccine Maker Just Made This Chilling COVID Prediction

    With more than half of the country fully vaccinated, the question of booster shots for the masses continues to be a major topic of discussion. While a large percentage of the vaccinated population is already eligible for additional doses of the existing vaccines, everyone may need more targeted shots down the line. One vaccine maker predicts that in the near future, the current vaccines will need to be updated, which means we could be due for a new COVID shot sooner than expected.RELATED: The CD

  • California Scientists Share Nobel for Work on Sense of Touch

    (Bloomberg) -- Two California scientists won the Nobel Prize in medicine for work on how the human body senses temperature through touch, which may have applications from pain management to virtual reality. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Aus

  • Why Merck’s Celebrated Covid Pill Could Be Riskier Than People Think

    Researchers say the drug could integrate itself into patients' DNA, theoretically leading to cancer. Merck says its tests show that isn't an issue.

  • Captain Kirk Is Going to Space Thanks to Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin. The Space Race Is Really Heating Up.

    William Shatner, the actor famous for playing Star Trek's Captain Kirk, is going into space with Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin.

  • John Oliver And Danny DeVito's Takedown Of Teflon Will Stick With You

    "Last Week Tonight" targeted PFAS, the group of "forever chemicals" linked to cancer and other diseases.

  • UCSF professor wins Nobel Prize for work on pain sensation

    CONGRATULATIONS! UCSF physiology professor David Julius has won the Nobel Prize for Medicine for his work on pain sensation.

  • At 90, William Shatner will beam up on Blue Origin

    Reality has finally caught up with William Shatner. The actor, who famously portrayed Captain Kirk on the original “Star Trek” television series, is actually heading to space - thanks to one of the billionaires now offering trips to the final frontier. In Shatner’s case, it’s Jeff Bezos, whose next Blue Origin rocket launch on October 12th will have Shatner on board. In a statement, the actor – who also starred in seven “Star Trek” films – said (quote), “I've heard about space for a long time now. I'm taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle." Shatner is flying as a guest of Blue Origin, but the company says it has also sold nearly $100 million in tickets to paying customers, though it has not said how many.Shatner will be joined by a former NASA engineer, a clinical research entrepreneur and a Blue Origin vice president. The flight will be the company’s second with humans. The first came in July when Bezos himself was among those who soared more than 66 miles above the Texas desert and returned safely to Earth – a round-trip that, at a top speed of over 2,000 miles an hour, lasted under 11 minutes.Eighty-two year-old aviation pioneer Wally Funk was also on that flight. Blue Origin at the time touted her as the oldest person to reach space. Shatner, at 90, is set to shatter that record.

  • Two Americans win Nobel Prize in Medicine

    SECRETARY OF THE KAROLINSKA INSTITUTE NOBEL COMMITTEE, THOMAS PERLMANN: "...decided to award the 2021 Nobel prize in physiology or medicine jointly to David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian." American scientists David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian won the 2021 Nobel Prize for Medicine on Monday for the discovery of receptors in the skin that sense temperature and touch and could pave the way for new pain-killers. Their work has helped show how humans convert the physical impact from heat or touch into nerve impulses, the Nobel Assembly said. Julius, a professor at University of California, San Francisco, said the research was inspired by everyday life. "And it is true that walking through the supermarket aisle one day seeing all these hot chili pepper sauces, etc., I was thinking 'we really have to get this project done.'" Julius used capsaicin, the molecule that makes chili peppers spicy by simulating a false sensation of heat, to understand the skin's sense of temperature. Patapoutian, a professor at Scripps Research in California, is credited with finding the cellular mechanism and the underlying gene that translates a mechanical force on our skin into an electric nerve signal. Julius hopes his work will help identify new strategies for treating chronic pain syndromes.The prestigious Nobel prizes were created and funded in the will of Swedish dynamite inventor Alfred Nobel. They have been awarded since 1901. The prize is worth over $1 million.

  • Severe droughts dry up dreams of Turkish farmers

    Turkish farmer Hava Keles stares inconsolably at withered vines of rotting tomatoes in a field that has been devastated by a series of droughts blamed on climate change.