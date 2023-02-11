UAE Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2023: A $4.52 Billion Market by 2028 Featuring Key Players - Tabby, Spotti, postpay, Tamara, Cashew Payments, Aramex Smart, Rise, & Afterpay

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UAE Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

BNPL payments are expected to grow by 22.0% on an annual basis to reach US$2,531.1 million in 2023.

The BNPL payment industry in United Arab Emirates has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by increased ecommerce penetration.



Medium to long term growth story of BNPL industry in United Arab Emirates remains strong. BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 12.3% during 2023-2028. The BNPL Gross Merchandise Value in the country will increase from US$2,075.2 million in 2022 to reach US$4,525.2 million by 2028.



The robust Internet infrastructure coupled with the surging e-commerce market and digital payment ecosystems has supported the growth of the buy now pay later (BNPL) industry in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). With more consumers shopping online in 2022, compared to 2021, the trend has translated into a higher adoption of BNPL schemes across the Emirati region.

Over 37% of consumers have used the BNPL payment schemes in the UAE in 2022. This is much higher, as compared to the 24% who used the BNPL options a year before.



Emirati consumers are using BNPL schemes across a broader set of product categories



With credit card rates rising in the UAE, consumers in increasing numbers are flocking towards the zero-interest BNPL schemes offered by fintech firms such as Tabby and Tamara in the country.



Amid the growing adoption, the BNPL schemes are finding their way to new and a broader set of product categories. Consumers are no longer just using the payment option to buy smartphones. They are even willing to purchase airline tickets through the BNPL payment method. Consequently, providers like Cashew are partnering with travel partners, thereby allowing travellers to access BNPL credit up to Dh 50,000 on airfares.



With the willingness of consumers to fund more of their purchases across categories, consumer behavior is opening doors to new industries for BNPL providers in the Emirates. Consequently, the publisher expects providers to enter the travel, education, insurance, and healthcare market over the next three to four years in the UAE. This will keep supporting the industry growth and the adoption among consumers from the short to medium-term perspective.



Domestic BNPL firms are expanding their regional operations to accelerate growth rate amid rising adoption among consumers



Amid rising competition in the domestic market, UAE-based BNPL providers are now targeting growth in other regional countries to drive the next growth phase of their deferred payment service.

In September 2022, Tabby, the Emirati-based leading BNPL provider, announced that the firm is expanding operations into the Egyptian market. In the UAE, the firm works with many leading brands, including Faces, In Your Shoe, Ariika, Marcqa, Floward, and Lacoste, among others.

With more than two million active shoppers in the Middle East region, the firm has decided to expand in Egypt after securing US$275 million in funding, since inception, from global and regional investors.

In October 2022, the firm also entered into a strategic collaboration with YouGotaGift, one of the leading digital gift card marketplaces in the region. Under the collaboration, the two firms will allow consumers and shoppers to buy gift cards using the BNPL payment method offered by Tabby.

The partnership comes at a time when the year-end holiday and gifting season is about to commence in the Emirates. Thus, the publisher expects the service to garner traction among consumers from the short-term perspective.



This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) industry, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 75 KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of BNPL market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.



It breaks down market opportunity by type of business model, sales channels (offline and online), and distribution models. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in UAE. KPIs in both value and volume term help in getting in-depth understanding of end market dynamics.



The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view on emerging business and investment market opportunities.



Scope

UAE Buy Now Pay Later Market Share Analysis by Key Players

Tabby

Spotti

postpay

Tamara

Cashew Payments

Aramex Smart

Rise

Afterpay

UAE BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern, 2019-2028

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

UAE Buy Now Pay Later Revenue Analysis, 2019-2028

Buy Now Pay Later Revenues

Buy Now Pay Later Share by Revenue Segments

Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Merchant Commission

Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Missed Payment Fee Revenue

Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Pay Now & Other Income

UAE Buy Now Pay Later Operational KPIs & Statistics, 2019-2028

Buy Now Pay Later Active Consumer Base

Buy Now Pay Later Bad Debt

UAE BNPL by Purpose, 2019-2028

Convenience - Short Term Loans

Credit - Loan Term Loans

UAE BNPL by Business Model, 2019-2028

Two-Party (BNPL offered by retailers)

Three-Party BNPL Offering

UAE BNPL by Merchant Ecosystem, 2019-2028

Open Loop System

Closed Loop System

UAE BNPL by Distribution Model Analysis, 2019-2028

Standalone

Banks & Payment Service Providers

Marketplaces

UAE BNPL Analysis by Channel, 2019-2028

Online Channel

POS Channel

UAE Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

UAE Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

UAE Buy Now Pay Later in Travel/Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

UAE Buy Now Pay Later in Services: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

UAE Buy Now Pay Later in Automotive: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

UAE Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

UAE Buy Now Pay Later in Groceries: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

UAE Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

Sales Uplift by Product Category

Share by Age Group

Share by Income

Share by Gender

Adoption Rationale

