U.S. markets open in 3 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,165.25
    +9.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,816.00
    +46.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,309.25
    +37.75 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,917.00
    +6.30 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.66
    +1.00 (+1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.00
    +19.60 (+1.10%)
     

  • Silver

    20.19
    +0.30 (+1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0195
    +0.0023 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.77
    -2.16 (-9.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2187
    +0.0041 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1330
    +0.3020 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,922.98
    -496.43 (-2.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    526.82
    +2.09 (+0.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,449.59
    +3.91 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,932.20
    +190.30 (+0.69%)
     

UAE Cold Chain Market Report 2022-2025 Featuring Major Players - GAC, GSL, Mohebi Logistics, CEVA Logistics, RHS, Hellmann, DB Schenker

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Cold Chain Market Outlook to 2025 - the Cold Chain Market in UAE is Thriving With the Advent of Government'S Economic Diversification Plans Coupled With UAE's Increasing Adoption of Technology and Automation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis on the Cold Chain Market in the UAE

The report covers various aspects including overview and market size, market segmentation, stakeholders, value chain analysis, major players, competitive landscape, operating and profitability model, end-user potential in the cold chain industry and many other influential factors.

The report concludes with market projections and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions for the cold chain market players.

UAE Cold Chain Market Overview and Size

The cold chain market in UAE is at growth stage. It has consolidated its position as a global transhipment hub due to its central location in the GCC region. The high dependence of the country on imports to meet its food requirements has necessitated the development of cold chain facilities.

In the review period 2015-2020, the UAE cold chain market has increased at a positive CAGR of 5.0% largely due to heavy government and direct foreign investments in transportation and storage infrastructure, increase in retail and consumer spending especially in groceries, dairy, meat, international food and EXPO 2020.

UAE Cold Chain Market Segmentation

Cold Warehousing

The cold storage market is dominating the market and contributed majority revenue share to the cold chain industry. Majority of the cold storage warehouses are located in free-zones in Dubai and Abu Dhabi like JAFZA, DIP, DIC, Al Aweer, etc.

Some of the key growth drivers include increase in retail distribution cold storage, set up of new warehouses, creation of large food and Pharma reserves by government, growing end users in emerging markets. Seasonal surge in demand is seen especially during the Ramadan festival.

UAE Cold Chain Market Future Outlook and Projections

The Cold Chain market in UAE is expected to experience medium level of growth at a single digit CAGR in terms of revenue during the period 2020-2025F.

Positive growth in the market is attributed to rise in manufacturing activity in the pharmaceutical sector, investments in infrastructure, growth in dairy industry and rising import export volumes. The industry is expected to witness entry of new players and new mergers and acquisition between the players.

Additionally, increasing adoption of warehouse automation technologies such as EDI, RFID, AS/AR and others are expected to improve operational efficiency in UAE cold chain market over the forecast period 2020-2025F.

Competitive Landscape

Competition in UAE Cold Storage Market is highly fragmented with ~20 large companies acquiring chunks of market share. The market is highly concentrated in places like Dubai and Abu Dhabi ports and free zones.

The rising urban population, developed transport infrastructure in these regions along with the proximity to the sea and air ports has been the key factors leading to the growth of the cold chain businesses in these areas. The cold chain companies in the country compete on a host of parameters such as location, price, temperature range, product range, warehouse infrastructure, industry expertise, clientele, etc.

Major players in the cold chain market include GAC, GSL, Mohebi Logistics, CEVA Logistics, RHS, Hellmann, DB Schenker and others.

Cold Transportation

The market experienced a slight slowdown in growth during 2020 owing to global pandemic Covid-19, which led to lockdown across the country for few months. Some of the key growth drivers include increase in retail distribution, growing end users in emerging markets, increasing import of perishables, tech advancements such as Transport Management Systems used by cold chain players.

UAE Cold Warehousing Market Segmentations

  • By Temperature Range (Ambient, Chilled and Frozen): Chillers and freezers were quite high in demand in the year 2020 given the increase in the consumption of frozen and fresh food items.

  • By Ownership (Integrated and Contract Warehouses): Integrated logistic facilities generate larger revenue share. This is majorly due preference of logistics companies to invest into warehouses and closely monitor operations themselves as opposed to outsourcing them.

  • By End-User Application (Meat and Seafood, Dairy Products, Pharmaceuticals, Fruits and Vegetables and Others): Meat and Seafood contributed the highest revenue share owing to the tremendous increase in the demand for meat during the lockdown. The demand for pharmaceutical products was quite high due to the onset of the pandemic.

  • By Major Emirates (Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Others): Dubai accounts for the highest share in the revenue of the cold storage market as it acts as a hub from where products are transported to other regions.

  • By Areas (JAFZA, DIP, DIC, Al Aweer and Others): Jebel Ali Free Zone accounted for the maximum share in the revenue of the cold storage market and hosts over 8,700 companies. It is considered as the world's largest free zone.

UAE Cold Transportation Market Segmentations

  • By Mode of Transport (Land, Sea and Air): Cold transport through land contributed the highest revenue to the cold transport industry as food imports into the country through ports are transported to different cities via land transport. Majority of the domestic transportation takes place through the well-developed road infrastructure in the country as most places are quite accessible via road.

  • By Type of Freight (Domestic and International): Cold transportation to international markets accounted for majority of the revenue of the UAE cold transport industry due to the reliance of the country on imports for its food requirements.

  • By End-User Application (Meat and Seafood, Dairy Products, Pharmaceuticals, Fruits and Vegetables and Others): Meat and seafood has positively impacted cold chain industry followed by Dairy Products. UAE has the highest consumption levels for meat and seafood in the world.

  • By Contract and Integrated Logistics: The cold chain market in the UAE is dominated by 3PL facilities, generating largest share in market revenue. This is majorly due to the large number of 3PL operators providing wide variety of services and increasing shift towards outsourcing cold transport requirements by cold chain companies.

Key Segments Covered

By Type of Market

  • Cold Storage

By Temperature

  • Ambient

  • Chilled

  • Frozen

By Ownership

  • Integrated

  • Contract

By End-User Application

  • Meat and Seafood

  • Dairy Products

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Vegetables and Fruits

  • Others

By Major Emirates

  • Dubai

  • Abu Dhabi

  • Sharjah

  • Others

By Major Areas

  • JAFZA

  • DIP

  • DIC

  • Al Aweer

  • Others

Cold Transport

By Mode of Freight

  • Land

  • Sea

  • Air

By Type of Freight

  • Domestic

  • International

By Contract and Integrated Logistics

  • Integrated

  • Contract

By End-User Application

  • Meat and Seafood

  • Dairy Products

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Vegetables and Fruits

  • Others

Time Period Captured in the Report

  • Historical Period: 2015-2020

  • Forecast Period: 2020-2025F

Companies Covered

  • GAC

  • GSL

  • Mohebi

  • CEVA

  • RHS

  • Hellmann

  • DB Schenker

  • Khalidia Shipping

  • Kuehne and Nagel

  • Agility

  • Al Futtaim

  • DSV Panalpina

  • Triburg

  • RSA Cold Chain

  • Sharjah cold stores

  • Bhatia Brothers

  • Tameem logistics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6ap6a1

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Cracker Barrel Makes a Change Customers Hate

    Recently, Cracker Barrel announced recently a new menu item. Surprisingly, however, it was met with immediate backlash: creating a divide in those who love and hate Cracker Barrel. Plant based foods being featured as a part of classic menu items, or as new standalone products, is not unheard of.

  • Chip makers have a message for car makers: Your turn to pay

    The shortages of computer chips that forced global automakers to scrap production plans for millions of cars over the past two years are easing - at a new and permanent cost to the car companies. What had been “war room operations” to manage chip shortages are becoming embedded features of vehicle development, say executives in both industries. Newly created teams at the likes of General Motors Co, Volkswagen AG and Ford Motor Co are negotiating directly with chipmakers.

  • Rolls-Royce gets go-ahead for £1.5bn ITP Aero sale

    The engineering giant will hand over the Spanish business to a consortium of investors led by private equity firm Bain Capital.

  • Generac Suffers a Power Outage

    Generac Holdings reported a Q2 earnings beat Wednesday morning and reaffirmed their guidance, but the stock looks like it has made a key reversal to the downside. Let's check and see what the indicators are saying.

  • Oil falls to nearly 6-month lows after surprise U.S. crude, gasoline build

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices slid about 4% on Wednesday to almost six-month lows, after U.S. data showed crude and gasoline stockpiles unexpectedly surged last week and as OPEC+ said it would raise its oil output target by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd). West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $3.76, or 4%, to $90.66, the lowest settlement since Feb. 10. The same premium for WTI futures neared a four-month low.

  • FTSE 100: Rolls Royce shares tumble as inflation and Ukraine war hit profits

    The FTSE 100-listed engine maker said it remained on track to meet full-year targets.

  • “If It Goes Lower, Buy Some More”: 10 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years. If you want to read about some more semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years, go directly to 5 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years. Lawmakers in the United States recently passed the CHIPS Act, a legislation aimed at providing massive […]

  • Glencore Pays Out $4.45 Billion as Coal Drives Record Profit

    (Bloomberg) -- Glencore Plc will return an additional $4.45 billion to shareholders in dividends and share buybacks after first-half profit more than doubled to a record thanks to surging coal prices.Most Read from BloombergSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanGlencore, the world’s top coal shipper, has been one of the biggest winners from the global energy c

  • Oil Prices Fall To $90, But It’s Not Enough For Biden

    With crude prices falling back towards $90 per barrel, Biden’s special advisor for global energy security Hochstein notes that crude prices need to fall further, calling on OPEC and U.S. producers to raise production

  • Bill Ackman says Visa ‘tomorrow could shut down MindGeek,’ Pornhub’s parent company that’s facing a lawsuit for profiting off child pornography

    Bill Ackman alleged Tuesday that in "one of the most egregious corporate governance failures," Visa processed payments for Pornhub's parent company and knowingly helped MindGeek to profit from child pornography.

  • Walmart Lays Off Hundreds of Corporate Workers

    The retailer is restructuring headquarters operations after warning of profit troubles last week as merchandise has piled up in its stores. Around 200 jobs are being cut.

  • Schwab Says You Need This Much for Retirement

    A thousand workers told Schwab that they need an average of $1.7 million in savings to pay for retirement. But inflation, monthly expenses, stock market volatility and other retirement obstacles are keeping them from reaching their goals. Here's what the … Continue reading → The post Here's How Much Schwab Says You Need for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Saudi Arabia sets Sept crude prices to Asia at record high - sources

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, raised September crude oil prices for Asian buyers to record high levels despite falling refining margins. The official selling price (OSP) for September-loading Arab Light to Asia was raised by 50 cents a barrel from August to $9.80 a barrel over Oman/Dubai quotes, people familiar with the matter said, leapfrogging the previous record of $9.35 per barrel set in May. The price hike was lower than market forecasts of 70 cents to $1 a barrel.

  • UK construction output declines for the first time since January 2021

    Civil engineering was the worst-performing segment in July, with business activity falling to the greatest extent since October 2020.

  • Shrinking U.S. exports likely to build oil stocks at Cushing storage hub

    The shrinking discount of U.S. crude to Brent and rising Canadian oil imports this month will send more barrels to the top U.S. oil storage hub, continuing a recent supply build, oil dealers and traders said. Rising storage levels at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for U.S. crude oil futures, are putting pressure on futures prices, which could help ease U.S. inflation. After running up to $122.11 per barrel, U.S. oil futures on Wednesday settled at $90.66, down more than 25% in the last two months.

  • Can You Really Retire with $5 Million? Yes, Here's How

    Want to learn how to retire with $5 million? Here are a few things you can do to stretch your nest egg over the course of your retirement.

  • Shale Oil Stocks Drop: Three More Energy Companies Beat Earnings Views

    Shale oil producer stocks dropped Monday. Devon Energy and Diamondback Energy beat earnings predictions after the close.

  • Enterprise Products to start three new Permian Basin projects

    Enterprise did not specify how much it plans to spend on the new plants and pipeline expansion, but the company is not adjusting the expectations shared with investors around how much it plans to spend in coming years, co-CEO Jim Teague said during the company’s second-quarter earnings call on Aug. 3.

  • Carmakers start to see weaker demand amid inflation squeeze

    Carmakers are reporting lower demand in Europe and North America amid what analysts say is growing evidence that consumers are balking at higher prices and keeping their cash for necessities. Waiting times on new orders are becoming shorter as order books thin out. "New incoming orders are falling," BMW chief executive Oliver Zipse said in an earnings call on Wednesday, pointing in particular to Europe.

  • Layoffs reported at Oracle may hit Burlington hub

    Oracle Corp., which does not break out headcount by state, has about 48,000 full-time U.S. employees.