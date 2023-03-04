U.S. markets closed

UAE Contract Manufacturing Organizations Market Report 2023: Emergence of CMOs with Growing Production Capacities Promotes the Market Growth - Competition, Forecasts & Opportunities to 2027

·3 min read

DUBLIN, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UAE Contract Manufacturing Organizations Market, By Type (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Manufacturing, Finished Dosage Formulation (FDF) Development & Manufacturing, Secondary Packaging), By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

UAE Contract Manufacturing Organizations market is expected to register robust growth in the forecast period, 2023-2027

Contract manufacturing organizations offer highly valuable services to enhance the production capacities of the pharmaceutical industry. The escalating demand for pharmaceutical products for the treatment of numerous diseases and the rise in the need for outsourcing manufacturing operations is propelling the market growth.

CMOs follow numerous regulations imposed by the government and comprises highly skilled manpower, a cost-effective service portfolio, and presence of the state of the art manufacturing facilities. The expanding competition in the pharmaceutical sector has accelerated the need for the introduction of pharmacy products as early as possible to hold the leading position in the market.

With this, the increasing pricing pressure and rising benefits offered by the CMOs including high-quality products at standard cost and minimized timelines are significantly inducing the growth of the market during the forecast years.

Significant Growth in the Biologics Market Fuels the Market Growth

The rising prevalence of several chronic diseases, such as cancer, and the escalating demand for effective therapies are augmenting the market growth.

The growing investments in the development of complex biologic molecules and the inflating need for a proficient service provider that delivers products as per the regulatory standards. The biological molecules are referred to as complex and to manufacture these products strong skills and approved manufacturing facilities are required.

CMOs are focusing to enhance their capabilities to fulfill the increasing needs, thereby more and more biologics products are being outsourced for packaging and manufacturing activities. This, in turn, is driving the growth of the market. Growing production capacities by the leading CROs are projected to uplift the pharmaceutical CMO market in the upcoming years.

The emergence of CMOs with Growing Production Capacities Promotes the Market Growth

The growing demand for outsourcing and the entry of various novel manufacturing companies with advanced solutions are augmenting the growth of the market. Leading pharmaceutical players are believing in their technical capabilities and can outsource their production to the service provider.

Several small and mid-sized pharmaceutical companies are engaging with one or more CMOs which is driving market growth. The expanding number of contract manufacturing organizations entering this particular zone is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the key market players.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in UAE Contract Manufacturing Organizations market.

  • Life Pharma FZE

  • Pharmax Pharmaceuticals FZ-LLC

  • Julphar Pharmaceuticals

  • Vieco Pharmaceuticals FZCO

  • ADCAN Pharma

  • Neopharma Pharmaceuticals

  • Pharma Solutions

Report Scope:

UAE Contract Manufacturing Organizations Market, By Type:

  • Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Manufacturing

  • Finished Dosage Formulation (FDF) Development & Manufacturing

  • Secondary Packaging

UAE Contract Manufacturing Organizations Market, By End User:

  • Big Pharmaceuticals

  • Small and Mid-Size Pharmaceuticals

  • Generic Pharmaceutical Companies

  • Others

UAE Contract Manufacturing Organizations Market, By Region:

  • Dubai

  • Abu Dhabi

  • Sharjah

  • Rest of UAE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6p1qda

