UAE Cut Flower Markets, 2018-2022 & 2022-2028: Trends, Opportunities, High Growth Areas, and Market Drivers

UAE Cut Flower Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% during 2022-2028.

UAE Cut Flower market report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the ongoing trends, opportunities/high growth areas, and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

UAE Cut Flower Market Synopsis

UAE Cut Flower market is anticipated to grow significantly on the back of the rapidly growing hospitality sector. Furthermore, Government initiatives such as Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau's partnership with Miral which aims to strengthen the corporate events industry is further going to contribute to the increasing demand for the cut flowers market in UAE.

The outbreak of coronavirus in 2020 impacted the supply chain disruptions and difficulties in sourcing cut flowers declined the cut flower ecosystem. However, the market revived soon with ease in restrictions over business activities and EXPO 2020 helped to boost the UAE economy for the year 2021.

Market by Commercial

The events sector captured the highest revenue share in the commercial segment on the account of government initiatives to project Dubai as a destination for luxury weddings. In addition, Dubai Flower Center would help to manage all the imports of cut flowers in the region with no taxes. Such programs would augment the demand for cut flowers in the following years.

Market by Flower Types

By flower types, the rose has captured the market owing to its wider usage and traditional value culture. The local production for roses increasing by major companies such as Advanced Horticulture farm and National Horticulture Co. would garner the growth rose in the market. Furthermore, tulips are preferred for their variety and chrysanthemum & gerbera tend to have a better vase life compared to other flowers which is why they are also anticipated to grow in the coming future.

Black Tulip Flower LLC

Al Lokrit International LLC

Alissar Flowers International FZCO

Oleander Group

Yukon Trading Sole Proprietorship LLC

June Flowers LLC

Flowers AE LLC

Bloombox

Bliss FZCO

ISC Floral Trading FZ LLC

Market Scope and Segmentation

By Flower Types

Rose

Carnation

Tulip

Lily

Orchid

Hydrangea

Others (sunflowers, lisianthus, veronica, etc.)

By Applications

Residential Application

Gifting

Personal

Commercial Application

Hospitality

Corporate

Events

By Sales Channels

Online

Offline

By Regions

Abu Dhabi

Dubai

Sharjah

Ajman

Umm Al-Quwain

Fujairah

Ras Al Khaimah

Al Ain

