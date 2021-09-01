U.S. markets open in 1 hour 30 minutes

UAE Diesel Genset Market Report 2021

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Diesel Genset Market (2021-2027): Market Forecast by KVA Rating, by Verticals, Industrial, by Regions and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

UAE Diesel Genset Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2027.

The UAE diesel genset market is anticipated to witness modest growth during the forecast period. Diesel gensets in UAE are heavily deployed across various applications such as industrial, commercial, and transportation, among others, to provide a reliable and uninterrupted power supply.

The growing electricity demand supported by the country's economic diversification plans such as UAE Vision 2021, Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030, along with the rising number of ongoing industrial projects such as the Hail and Ghasha Sour Gas Development, Sharjah Liquefied Natural Gas Import Terminal, Vision Hydra Executive, Rosewood Dubai, Taweelah Desalination Plant are the key factors, which would drive the market for diesel gensets in UAE in the coming years.

The outburst of coronavirus has adversely impacted the country's diesel genset market in 2020 as the government imposed a nation-wide lockdown which has led to the closure of all construction operations and disrupted the demand and supply of diesel genset systems. However, recovery is expected in market revenues from the year 2021. A gradual opening of economic activities and supply chain returning to normalcy would positively influence the diesel genset market of UAE in the coming years.

Rapid industrialization has resulted in the increasing demand for a continuous and reliable source of electricity, which is expected to drive the diesel genset market in the coming years. Further, Dubai's Industrial Strategy 2030, Plan Abu Dhabi 2030, Fujairah Plan 2040, UAE Water Security Strategy 2036 are a few of the government initiatives which aims at developing and strengthening public sectors such as water supply, housing, transportation, infrastructure, and tourism, creating a huge demand for power backup equipment for the developmental activities, leading to a surge in demand for diesel gensets in the UAE.

Diesel gensets with a rating 75.1kVA - 375kVA, which are majorly deployed as power backup systems in the hospitality, tourism, entertainment, and commercial sectors, account for the major market revenue share and are expected to retain their dominance over the forthcoming years.

Moreover, the UAE government's initiatives, such as UAE Energy Strategy 2050 and Dubai Smart City Project, are expected to attract a considerable amount of investment of around $500 billion by 2030 in the manufacturing, logistics, and industrial sectors, thereby driving the demand for diesel genset market in the coming years.

UAE diesel genset market report comprehensively covers the diesel genset market by kVA ratings, applications and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the diesel genset market on-going trends, opportunities, high growth areas, market drivers, and market share by companies which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies to the current and future market dynamics.

Key Highlights of the Report:

  • UAE Diesel Genset Market Overview.

  • UAE Diesel Genset Market Outlook.

  • UAE Diesel Genset Market Forecast.

  • Historical data and forecast of UAE Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume, for the Period, 2017-2027F.

  • Historical data and Forecast of Revenues and Volume, By kVA Ratings, for the Period, 2017-2027F.

  • Historical data and Forecast of Revenues and Volume, By Applications, for the Period, 2017-2027F.

  • Historical data and Forecast of Revenues and Volume, By Regions, for the Period, 2017-2027F.

  • Market Drivers and Restraints

  • UAE Diesel Genset Market Trends

  • Industry Life Cycle

  • Porter's Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Opportunity Assessment

  • UAE Diesel Genset Market Share, By Companies

  • Competitive Benchmarking

  • Company Profiles

  • Key Strategic Recommendations

Markets Covered

By kVA Ratings

  • Up to 75 kVA

  • 1 - 375 kVA

  • 1 - 750 kVA

  • 1 - 1000 kVA

  • Above 1000 kVA

By Applications

  • Commercial (Hospitality, BFSI, IT & ITES, Construction, Offices)

  • Industrial

  • Residential

  • Transportation & Infrastructure

By Regions

  • Abu Dhabi

  • Dubai

  • Rest of Emirates

Company Profiles

  • Aggreko PLC.

  • Aksa Power Generation

  • Atlas Copco Industrial Equipment Co.

  • Caterpillar Inc.

  • Cummins Middle East FZE.

  • Himoinsa Middle East, FZE

  • Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited

  • Kohler Co.

  • MTU Onsite Energy Corporation

  • Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hg6nc3


