U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,181.17
    -30.30 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,874.85
    -185.51 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,962.68
    -119.86 (-0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,266.45
    -29.01 (-1.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.49
    -1.52 (-2.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.80
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    25.92
    -0.14 (-0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2022
    -0.0106 (-0.88%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6310
    -0.0090 (-0.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3820
    -0.0119 (-0.85%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3390
    +0.4150 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,833.93
    -1,082.58 (-1.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,340.36
    +55.26 (+4.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.81
    +8.33 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.34 (-0.83%)
     
UAE economy shrank 6.1% last year amid COVID-19 crisis - preliminary data

·1 min read
General view of the exterior of the Dubai mall during the holy month of Ramadan in Dubai

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates' economy shrank 6.1% last year, the country's statistics centre said on Sunday citing preliminary data, as the coronavirus crisis hit several key sectors.

"The country's economy is linked through foreign trade, foreign investment, tourism and the logistical sector with the movement of trade and investment and global transportation, which declined significantly in 2020 worldwide," the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre said in a report.

The non-oil economy shrank by 6.2%, it said, with sectors such as accommodation and food services declining by 23.6%, wholesale and retail trade by 13.1% and construction by 10.4%.

The economy is expected to grow 2.5% this year, the central bank said last month.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Susan Fenton)

  • UAE's flydubai reports $194 million loss for 2020

    Tesla allows six more months to start German gigafactory-Automobilwoche

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has given its German team six more months to start production at its delayed factory near Berlin, its first gigafactory in Europe, German weekly Automobilwoche reported, citing company sources. A Tesla spokeswoman declined to comment on the report, referring to last month's official statement by the carmaker that put the start of production at the Gruenheide site towards the end of 2021. Initially, Tesla had planned to start production on July 1, 2021, but red tape and plans to also build a battery cell factory on the site have delayed the project.

  • Tesla allows six more months to start German gigafactory-Automobilwoche

    Buffett and Munger heap criticism on Robinhood for casino-like atmosphere

Warren Buffett on Saturday likened the millions of inexperienced day traders who entered the stock market in the past year to gamblers, and said commission-free brokerages such as Robinhood Financial for promoted a casino-like atmosphere. Speaking at Berkshire Hathaway Inc's annual meeting, Buffett said Robinhood has attracted, "maybe set out to attract," a large number of people who are just gambling on short-term price movements in stocks such as Apple Inc. Buffett's long-time business partner, Charlie Munger, was more harsh.

  • Buffett's Berkshire recovering from pandemic, buys back more stock

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said first-quarter operating profit rose 20%.

  • Buffett and Munger heap criticism on Robinhood for casino-like atmosphere

    This man became financially independent at 36 and says the key to happiness is 'owning your own time'

The 39-year-old landlord, who was born and raised in Toronto, Canada, reached $1 million Canadian dollars, or approximately US$791,000, in 2019, though he felt he had reached financial independence even sooner. The former network administrator and his partner, Catherine, who is a Ph.D. student and research coordinator, save between 50% and 80% of their income every year and live off of $27,000 in annual expenses. With his financial independence, they're able to travel with their dog, Pepper, but he still works as an IT consultant while managing the rental properties and other side hustles.

  • Buffett Says Better Economic Recovery Clouded Airlines Decision

    Warren Buffett: We are seeing substantial inflation and are raising prices

Warren Buffett sounds the alarm bell on inflation.

  • Buffett's Berkshire rebounds from pandemic's depths, buys back more stock

    A new COVID 'stimulus check' may be on the way — from your health insurer

Givebacks expected later this year may put hundreds of dollars back in your pocket.

    Already got a third stimulus check? The IRS may now have bonus money for you

The IRS is sending out more "plus-up" payments — will you get one?

  • 3M hit with $6 million punitive damages by U.S. jury in first combat earplug trial

    I'm 52, won't live past 80 and have $1.6 million. 'I am tired of both the rat race and workplace politics.' Should I retire?

HELP ME RETIRE Hi, I started working when I was 19 and have been saving half of my salary since my mid-20s. Now at 52, I am tired of both the rat race and workplace politics. With the virus, it feels even worse.

  Selling Apple

    The 39-year-old landlord, who was born and raised in Toronto, Canada, reached $1 million Canadian dollars, or approximately US$791,000, in 2019, though he felt he had reached financial independence even sooner. The former network administrator and his partner, Catherine, who is a Ph.D. student and research coordinator, save between 50% and 80% of their income every year and live off of $27,000 in annual expenses. With his financial independence, they’re able to travel with their dog, Pepper, but he still works as an IT consultant while managing the rental properties and other side hustles.

  • Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Bitcoin Is 'Disgusting And Contrary To Interests Of Civilization'

    The inevitable question came up about Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) during today's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) 2021 shareholders meeting with Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger. Buffett Dodges: Buffett, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, said he hates it when he sees politicians dodge questions, but that he would do so himself on the question of Bitcoin. "We had a governor one time in Nebraska, a long time ago, and he would get a tough question, you know. 'What do you think about property taxes?' or 'What should we do about schools?' and he'd look right at the person, and he'd say, 'I'm all right on that one!' and he'd walk off. Well, I'm all right on that one," Buffett said before turning it over to Vice Chairman Munger. See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin Munger Weighs In: "Those who know me well are just waving the red flag to the bull," Munger said. "Of course, I hate the Bitcoin success. I don't welcome a currency that's so useful to kidnappers and extortionists. So forth, nor do I like just shoveling out a few extra billions and billions and billions of dollars to someone who just invented a new financial product out of thin air. I think I should say modestly that I think the whole damned development is disgusting and contrary to the interests of civilization, and I'll leave the criticism to others." To which Buffett responded, "I'm all right on that one!" Earlier in February, Munger had said that trading cryptocurrencies is "just dementia" and that the price of Bitcoin was far too volatile to be a mainstream medium of exchange. "It's really kind of an artificial substitute for gold, and since I never buy any gold, I never buy any Bitcoin. I recommend that other people follow my practice," he said. Bitcoin reached a new record high of over $63,000 on April 13. Price Action: Bitcoin is up 96.62% year-to-date. Bitcoin is up slightly by 1.76% in the last 24 hours at $57,776. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWarren Buffett And Charlie Munger Talk Economy, Markets At Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting 2021Berkshire Hathaway Posts Strong First-Quarter Operating Earnings of Billion© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Warren Buffett: We are seeing substantial inflation and are raising prices

    Warren Buffett sounds the alarm bell on inflation.

  • Warren Buffett warns investors not to gamble on stocks

    Billionaire Warren Buffett warned people not to think investing is an easy way to make a fortune as he answered questions at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting Saturday.

  • A new COVID 'stimulus check' may be on the way — from your health insurer

    Givebacks expected later this year may put hundreds of dollars back in your pocket.

  • Already got a third stimulus check? The IRS may now have bonus money for you

    The IRS is sending out more "plus-up" payments — will you get one?

  • General Electric Looks Ready to Become a Dividend Grower Once More

    General Electric (NYSE:GE) reported Q1 2021 results on Apr. 27. While its adjusted profits were two cents better than analyst estimates, it missed the top-line consensus by $420 million. That news pushed GE stock lower. Source: testing / Shutterstock.com However, despite a mixed quarter, I see a company that looks ready to again become the dividend grower that it was for so many years before — the company General Electric was until it cut its dividend to just a penny back in December 2018. Here’s why I feel this way about GE stock. InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips GE Stock: Free Cash Flow Is Getting Stronger As any investor worth their salt knows, a company pays its dividends from excess cash. As such, those names that generate healthy cash flow have no problem increasing their dividends from year to year. At the height of its dividend-paying glory in 2008, GE stock paid out $1.24 (split-adjusted) in annual dividends. It’s never been that high since. In that fiscal year, its industrial businesses had cash flow from operating activities of $19.1 billion (Page 75). After subtracting $3 billion in capital expenditures, its industrial business had free cash flow (FCF) of $16.1 billion. In 2020, GE’s four industrial businesses generated FCF of $606 million, down from $2.3 billion in 2019 and $4.8 billion in 2018. 10 of the Top Nasdaq Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy In 2008, its industrial businesses generated almost 27 times as much FCF as they did in 2020. In the first quarter of 2021, the industrial businesses had FCF of -$845 million, 62% higher than a year earlier. That’s still not positive, but considerably better than it was at this point last year. On the results, CEO Larry Culp noted: “I am proud of the GE team’s solid first quarter results, despite a still difficult environment for Aviation. We are improving our cash performance and profitability with Industrial free cash flow growth of $1.7 billion year-over-year.” In the results, the company also reiterated its full-year outlook for 2021, stating that GE Industrial’s FCF will be between $2.5 billion and $4.5 billion. That’s a 313% increase over 2020 at the low end of its FCF estimate and a 643% increase at the high end. To get back to $1.24 in dividends paid out annually, GE would have to generate approximately $10.9 billion (8.8 billion shares outstanding multiplied by $1.24) in FCF to accommodate such a payment. So, clearly, this is not going to happen in 2021 or even 2022. However, it could happen in 2023 if Culp’s plans gain further traction and the company’s FCF continues to strengthen. GE and Its Current Dividends Anyone who’s been a long-term GE stock shareholder must find it difficult to see the current dividend yield at a meager 0.3%. This low yield is part of the price that had to be paid for Culp to accelerate debt repayment. Since the end of 2018, GE has reduced its debt by more than $70 billion. This alone makes Culp’s tenure a success. However, it is the CEO’s decentralization efforts that will determine the company’s future. A lean organization that’s closer to the customer ought to help reignite GE’s growth engine. When you consider the fact that this company’s Power and Renewable Energy segments accounted for about 43% of $16 billion-plus in industrial revenue in Q1, but neither made a profit, the upside is actually quite promising from an overall earnings perspective. If both of these segments had 5% profit margins in Q1 2021, you’re talking about a $358 million profit on $7.1 billion in revenue rather than a $321 million loss. That’s a turnaround of almost $700 million. Based on 8.8 billion shares outstanding, that $700 million equates to about eight cents a share in potential dividends that GE could have paid out. I realize this is only theoretical, but imagine how much GE stock would jump on news that it was increasing its quarterly dividend by 700% — from just a penny to eight cents per share. All I know is this would be significant. The Bottom Line on GE Stock I recently recommended GE stock as one of 10 dividend stocks to buy under $25. Part of my rationale for doing so was GE’s sale of GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS), the company’s aircraft leasing business, to Aercap (NYSE:AER) for $24 billion in cash and 46% of the combined company. I wrote on Mar. 31: “Culp believes the deleveraging and de-risking of its balance sheet puts the company in a better position to focus on its other operating segments. As stated in the press release for the AerCap sale, the ‘deal marks GE’s transformation to a more focused, simpler, and stronger industrial company.” I agree with that sentiment still. Returning to its roots ought to get GE back in the good graces of dividend investors everywhere in due course. In the meantime, take advantage of any volatility on the downside, buying GE stock in the $12 range or even lower. This time next year, we might not be able to include General Electric in a discussion about dividend stocks to buy under $25. On the date of publication, Will Ashworth did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Will Ashworth has written about investments full-time since 2008. Publications where he’s appeared include InvestorPlace, The Motley Fool Canada, Investopedia, Kiplinger, and several others in both the U.S. and Canada. He particularly enjoys creating model portfolios that stand the test of time. He lives in Halifax, Nova Scotia. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post General Electric Looks Ready to Become a Dividend Grower Once More appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • I’m 52, won’t live past 80 and have $1.6 million. ‘I am tired of both the rat race and workplace politics.’ Should I retire?

    HELP ME RETIRE Hi, I started working when I was 19 and have been saving half of my salary since my mid-20s. Now at 52, I am tired of both the rat race and workplace politics. With the virus, it feels even worse.

  • Selling Apple shares was 'probably a mistake' and Munger knew it: Buffett

    Warren Buffett conceded that selling some shares of Apple in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio last year was likely a mistake, with the company an ongoing tech leader providing massive utility to users around the world.

  • Turkey wages war on cryptocurrencies, and investors lose a fortune

    Throughout Turkey, investors are distraught. Estimates vary for how much they have lost.

  • I’m 54 years old with a substantial nest egg and can live on $40k a year — can I afford to retire?

    Because I am still working, I can only slowly transfer my securities from my rollover into the Roth account to stay within my tax bracket. If you’re wondering if it is feasible to retire now, then financially speaking, it appears so, said Mackenzie Richards, a financial planner at SK Wealth Management.

  • Warren Buffett dumped airline stocks to save them from a disaster

    Why Buffett dumped Berkshire airline stock holdings at a huge loss to save the companies