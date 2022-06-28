U.S. markets close in 3 hours 9 minutes

UAE Electric Commercial Vehicle Market 2022-2027: Featuring Key Players Daimler, Tesla, Proterra, NISSAN, BYD, Honda, Hyundai, LG Chem, ABB Ltd & Others

·5 min read

DUBLIN, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UAE Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, By Propulsion Type (BEV, HEV, PHEV and FCEV), By Vehicle Type, By Range (0-150 Miles, 151-250 Miles, 251-500 Miles and 500 Miles & Above), By Component, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

UAE electric commercial vehicle market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The market growth can be attributed to the enhanced focus of the government on promoting the use of clean energy vehicles and growing demand for zero-emission vehicles in the eCommerce and logistics sector.

The UAE government has planned to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, mitigating climate change with a range of community and economic initiatives. The government has planned to invest over AED600 billion in renewable energy to develop the Emirates into the most dynamic economy in the world.

Besides, the rising penetration of electric buses in public transport fleets and stringent government regulations regarding rising pollution levels and environmental hazards are driving the growth of the UAE electric commercial vehicle market.

Moreover, advancements in the electric vehicle charging infrastructure in the country and stringent emission norms imposed on fossil-fuel-powered commercial vehicles are boosting the UAE electric commercial vehicle market growth. Rising demand for pollution-free vehicles among customers owing to increasing environmental consciousness and the emergence of various electric commercial vehicle models that are advanced and affordable are some of the factors attributing to their market growth.

Advancements in battery technology and the use of the latest technologies such as IoT, ADAS, AI, etc., are contributing to the growth of the UAE electric commercial vehicle market. Furthermore, many automotive manufacturers are making huge investments in R&D to improve further battery technologies, which could result in better electric commercial vehicles and aid its market growth in the coming years.

However, high development costs involved in developing the electric commercial vehicles and related components and limited battery capacity could restrain the growth of the UAE electric commercial vehicle market in the coming years.

The UAE electric commercial vehicle market is segmented based on propulsion type, vehicle type, range, component, company, and region. Based on the vehicle type, the market is further divided into bus, truck, and pick-up trucks. Electric trucks are expected to hold the largest share in the UAE electric commercial vehicle market due to rapid urbanization and fast economic growth, leading to high demand for electric trucks.

Objective of the Study:

  • To analyze and forecast the market size of UAE electric commercial vehicle market, in terms of value and volume.

  • To classify and forecast UAE electric commercial vehicle market based on propulsion type, vehicle type, range, component, company, and regional distribution.

  • To identify drivers and challenges for UAE electric commercial vehicle market.

  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in UAE electric commercial vehicle market.

  • To conduct the pricing analysis for UAE electric commercial vehicle market.

  • To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the UAE electric commercial vehicle market.

The publisher performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, the publisher sourced a list of manufacturers across UAE. Subsequently, the publisher conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, the publisher could include the manufacturers, which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The publisher analyzed the product offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major manufacturers across UAE.

Report Scope:
In this report, UAE Electric Commercial Vehicle Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

UAE Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, By Propulsion Type:

  • BEV

  • HEV

  • PHEV

  • FCEV

UAE Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, By Vehicle Type:

  • Bus

  • Truck

  • Pick-up Trucks

UAE Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, By Range:

  • 0-150 Miles

  • 151-250 Miles

  • 251-500 Miles

  • 500 Miles & Above

UAE Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, By Component:

  • Electric Motor

  • EV Battery

  • Hydrogen Fuel Cell

UAE Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, By Region:

  • Dubai

  • Abu Dhabi

  • Sharjah

  • Rest of UAE

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Product Awareness
4.2. Product Pricing
4.3. Challenges & Unmet Needs

5. UAE Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Overview

6. UAE Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Outlook

7. UAE Electric Bus Market Outlook

8. UAE Electric Truck Market Outlook

9. UAE Electric Pickup Trucks Market Outlook

10. Price Point Analysis

11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.2. Challenges

12. Market Trends & Developments

13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

14. UAE Economic Profile

 Companies Mentioned

  • Daimler

  • Tesla

  • Proterra

  • NISSAN

  • BYD

  • Proterra

  • Honda

  • Hyundai

  • LG Chem

  • ABB Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f4j5ss

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uae-electric-commercial-vehicle-market-2022-2027-featuring-key-players-daimler-tesla-proterra-nissan-byd-honda-hyundai-lg-chem-abb-ltd--others-301576897.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

