UAE Fire Safety & Rescue Tools & Products market to experience growing demand due to rising number of construction projects and rising preference of technologically advanced tools & equipment: Ken Research

UAE Fire Safety & Rescue Tools & Products market to experience growing demand due to rising number of construction projects and rising preference of technologically advanced tools & equipment
Gurugram, India, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
UAE has been actively attracting strong investors, with initiatives such as Expo 2020, causing a higher demand for retail establishments.
Being most prone to fire accidents, retail and commercial are often categorized as Category risk “A”. Category A means a more sophisticated fire station in vicinity, and more powerful and efficient firefighting equipment for civil defense services.
Growing focus of UAE Government towards local manufacturing and digital streamlining of civil services will boost the fire safety product market.
The tender based market, along with rising preference of battery operated tools are some growth drivers of the Rescue tools & products market in UAE.
Fire Safety & Rescue Equipment Market in UAE
Initiatives by UAE Government: Introduction for policies such as making Emergency Call (eCall) System mandatory in all vehicles in 2020, will help fast track rescue activities. Construction and Infrastructure projects such as Dubai Industrial Strategy 2030, would mean rising demand for establishment of industry specific firefighting units. Service 360 Policy, which aims to unify work streams across government entities, based on the provision of digital services, would mean a means a faster response time for Civil Defense authorities to respond to fire accidents.
Technologically Advancing Market: Launch of new firefighting systems which make more effective use of water and foam, new products combining thermal imaging and augmented reality (AR) enables firefighters to see through smoke, rising preference for battery operated rescue tools, are some of the recent trends in this market. Furthermore, this market is susceptible to more technological advancement due to the constant demand for making safer products for firefighters and first responders.
Rise of Construction projects: Number of constructed buildings in UAE has risen by ~7% from CY’18 to CY’21, and this is expected to grow even further. This has also coincided with the rise in number of fire accidents in UAE within the study period. This would mean a growing requirement for firefighting products as the construction sector grows.
The report titled “UAE Fire Safety and Rescue Tools & Products Market Outlook to 2026: Growing demand due to rising number of construction projects and rising preference of technologically advanced tools & equipment” by Ken Research suggests that the Fire Safety and Rescue Tools & Products market in UAE is expected to grow further in the near future, with increasing adoption of newer technologies and government initiatives aimed to make rescue and firefighting activities more safer and successful.
Key Segments Covered in Market Assessment of Fire Safety and Rescue Tools & Products in UAE:
Market Overview
Overview of Fire Protection Systems In UAE
Types of Fire-fighting Apparatus used by UAE Civil Defense Authorities
Typologies of Transportable firefighting Pumps in UAE
Typologies of Othe r Fire Safety Products in UAE (Monitors, Nozzles, Compressed Air Foam System)
Typologies of Rescue tools in UAE
Ecosystem of Fire Safety Products in UAE
Ecosystem of Rescue Tools & Products in UAE
Market Overview: Consumer Journey
Customer Journey Analysis- Snapshot of tendering and procurement system in Federal Government of UAE and Dubai
Customer Journey Analysis- Snapshot of tendering and procurement system in Abu Dhai and Sharjah
Customer Journey Analysis- Snapshot of tendering and procurement system in Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah
Fire Safety Products Market Analysis: Supply Side Landscape
Trade Analysis of Fire Safety Products in UAE
Growth Drivers of Fire Safety Product Market in UAE
Current Trends and Developments in the Fire Safety Product Market
Government Initiatives and Regulations related to Fire Safety Products
Fire Safety Products Market Analysis: Demand Side Landscape
End User Analysis-Fire Stations Across UAE
End User Analysis-Major Ports and Airports in UAE
Cross-Comparison of Technical preferences and requirements of customers
Requirement of fire protection systems, fire tanks, and fire pumps across building typologies in UAE
Fire Safety Products Market: Competition Analysis
Segmentation of the Fire Safety Products Market by manufacturer revenue, in USD, CY’20 and Cross comparison across major parameters
Company Profile- NAFFCO
Company Profile- FIREX
Company Profile- Waterfall Pumps
Company Profile- AC Pumps by Xylem
Rescue Tools & Products Market Analysis: Supply Side Landscape
Trade Analysis of Rescue tools & Products market in UAE
Growth Drivers and Government Initiatives in the Rescue Tools and Products Market in the country
Government Initiatives in the Rescue Tools & Products Market in UAE
Current Trends and Developments in the Rescue Tools and Products Market
Rescue Tools & Products Market Analysis: Demand Side Landscape
End User Groups of Firefighting Equipment and Products in UAE
Cross-Comparison of Technical preferences and Requirements of customers
Rescue Tools & Products Market: Competition Analysis
Cross Comparison of Major Competitors along with Revenue Analysis
Operational Cross Comparison of Major Competitors
Company Profile: Holmatro
Company Profile: NAFFCO
Company Profile: Rehobot
Company Profile: Weber Hydrauliks
Key Target Audience
Fire Pumps Manufacturers in UAE
Fire Safety Products Manufacturers in UAE
Rescue tools Manufacturers in UAE
Fire Pumps Manufacturers interested in UAE market
Fire Safety Products Manufacturers interested in UAE market
Rescue tools Manufacturers interested in UAE market
Public Civil Defense Authorities in Emirates of U.A.E.
Crisis Management Authorities in UAE
Private Firefighting Agencies in UAE
Private Disaster management agencies in UAE
Major Fire Safety Products Companies in UAE:
NAFFCO
Emirates Fire Fighting Equipment Factory LLC (FIREX)
Waterfall Pumps
AC Pumps By Xylem
Major Rescue tools & Products Companies in UAE:
Holmatro
NAFFCO
Rehobot
Weber Hydrauliks
Key Topics Covered in the Report
Overview of Fire Protection Systems in UAE
Types of Fire-fighting Apparatus used by UAE Civil Defense Authorities
Typologies of Transportable firefighting Pumps in UAE
Typologies of Rescue tools in UAE
Ecosystem of Fire Safety Products in UAE
Ecosystem of Rescue Tools & Products in UAE
Trade Analysis of Fire Safety Products in UAE
Growth Drivers of Fire Safety Product Market in UAE
Current Trends and Developments in the Fire Safety Product Market
Government Initiatives and Regulations related to Fire Safety Products
End User Analysis-Fire Stations Across UAE
End User Analysis-Major Ports and Airports in UAE
Cross-Comparison of Technical preferences and requirements of customers
Government Initiatives in the Rescue Tools & Products Market in UAE
Current Trends and Developments in the Rescue Tools and Products Market
End User Groups of Firefighting Equipment and Products in UAE
Cross-Comparison of Technical preferences and Requirements of customers
Cross Comparison of Major Competitors along with Revenue Analysis
Operational Cross Comparison of Major Competitors
For More Information, refer to below link:-
UAE Fire Safety and Rescue Tools and Products Market
