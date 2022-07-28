U.S. markets open in 5 hours 52 minutes

UAE Fire Safety & Rescue Tools & Products market to experience growing demand due to rising number of construction projects and rising preference of technologically advanced tools & equipment: Ken Research

Ken Research Pvt. Ltd
·6 min read
UAE Fire Safety and Rescue Tools & Products market report covers Abu Dhabi Fire Safety & Rescue Equipment Market, Abu Dhabi Fire Safety Products Manufacturers, Covid-19 Impact UAE Fire Safety Equipment Market, Crisis Management Authorities in UAE, Dubai Fire Safety & Rescue Equipment Market, Dubai Fire Safety Products Manufacturers, Fire Emergency Rescue Equipment Market, Fire Protection Equipment Market, Fire Pumps Manufacturers in UAE, Fire Safety & Rescue Equipment Market, Fire Safety & Rescue tools Manufacturers in UAE, Fire Safety Equipment Industry In UAE, Fire Safety Equipment Market, Fire Safety Equipment Market In UAE, Fire Safety Products Manufacturers in UAE, Fire Safety Products Market, Private Disaster management agencies in UAE, Private Firefighting Agencies in UAE, Public Civil Defense Authorities in UAE, Rehobot Fire Safety & Rescue Products Market.

Gurugram, India, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  • UAE has been actively attracting strong investors, with initiatives such as Expo 2020, causing a higher demand for retail establishments.

  • Being most prone to fire accidents, retail and commercial are often categorized as Category risk “A”. Category A means a more sophisticated fire station in vicinity, and more powerful and efficient firefighting equipment for civil defense services.

  • Growing focus of UAE Government towards local manufacturing and digital streamlining of civil services will boost the fire safety product market.

  • The tender based market, along with rising preference of battery operated tools are some growth drivers of the Rescue tools & products market in UAE.

Fire Safety & Rescue Equipment Market in UAE
Initiatives by UAE Government: Introduction for policies such as making Emergency Call (eCall) System mandatory in all vehicles in 2020, will help fast track rescue activities. Construction and Infrastructure projects such as Dubai Industrial Strategy 2030, would mean rising demand for establishment of industry specific firefighting units. Service 360 Policy, which aims to unify work streams across government entities, based on the provision of digital services, would mean a means a faster response time for Civil Defense authorities to respond to fire accidents.

Technologically Advancing Market: Launch of new firefighting systems which make more effective use of water and foam, new products combining thermal imaging and augmented reality (AR) enables firefighters to see through smoke, rising preference for battery operated rescue tools, are some of the recent trends in this market. Furthermore, this market is susceptible to more technological advancement due to the constant demand for making safer products for firefighters and first responders.

Rise of Construction projects: Number of constructed buildings in UAE has risen by ~7% from CY’18 to CY’21, and this is expected to grow even further. This has also coincided with the rise in number of fire accidents in UAE within the study period. This would mean a growing requirement for firefighting products as the construction sector grows.

The report titled UAE Fire Safety and Rescue Tools & Products Market Outlook to 2026: Growing demand due to rising number of construction projects and rising preference of technologically advanced tools & equipmentby Ken Research suggests that the Fire Safety and Rescue Tools & Products market in UAE is expected to grow further in the near future, with increasing adoption of newer technologies and government initiatives aimed to make rescue and firefighting activities more safer and successful.

Key Segments Covered in Market Assessment of Fire Safety and Rescue Tools & Products in UAE:

  • Market Overview

    • Overview of Fire Protection Systems In UAE

    • Types of Fire-fighting Apparatus used by UAE Civil Defense Authorities

    • Typologies of Transportable firefighting Pumps in UAE

    • Typologies of Othe r Fire Safety Products in UAE (Monitors, Nozzles, Compressed Air Foam System)

    • Typologies of Rescue tools in UAE

    • Ecosystem of Fire Safety Products in UAE

    • Ecosystem of Rescue Tools & Products in UAE

  • Market Overview: Consumer Journey

    • Customer Journey Analysis- Snapshot of tendering and procurement system in Federal Government of UAE and Dubai

    • Customer Journey Analysis- Snapshot of tendering and procurement system in Abu Dhai and Sharjah

    • Customer Journey Analysis- Snapshot of tendering and procurement system in Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah

  • Fire Safety Products Market Analysis: Supply Side Landscape

    • Trade Analysis of Fire Safety Products in UAE

    • Growth Drivers of Fire Safety Product Market in UAE

    • Current Trends and Developments in the Fire Safety Product Market

    • Government Initiatives and Regulations related to Fire Safety Products

Request for Free Sample Report @ https://www.kenresearch.com/sample-report.php?Frmdetails=NTM2Mjk4

  • Fire Safety Products Market Analysis: Demand Side Landscape

    • End User Analysis-Fire Stations Across UAE

    • End User Analysis-Major Ports and Airports in UAE

    • Cross-Comparison of Technical preferences and requirements of customers

    • Requirement of fire protection systems, fire tanks, and fire pumps across building typologies in UAE

  • Fire Safety Products Market: Competition Analysis

    • Segmentation of the Fire Safety Products Market by manufacturer revenue, in USD, CY’20 and Cross comparison across major parameters

    • Company Profile- NAFFCO

    • Company Profile- FIREX

    • Company Profile- Waterfall Pumps

    • Company Profile- AC Pumps by Xylem

  • Rescue Tools & Products Market Analysis: Supply Side Landscape

    • Trade Analysis of Rescue tools & Products market in UAE

    • Growth Drivers and Government Initiatives in the Rescue Tools and Products Market in the country

    • Government Initiatives in the Rescue Tools & Products Market in UAE

    • Current Trends and Developments in the Rescue Tools and Products Market

  • Rescue Tools & Products Market Analysis: Demand Side Landscape

    • End User Groups of Firefighting Equipment and Products in UAE

    • Cross-Comparison of Technical preferences and Requirements of customers

  • Rescue Tools & Products Market: Competition Analysis

    • Cross Comparison of Major Competitors along with Revenue Analysis

    • Operational Cross Comparison of Major Competitors

    • Company Profile: Holmatro

    • Company Profile: NAFFCO

    • Company Profile: Rehobot

    • Company Profile: Weber Hydrauliks

Key Target Audience

  • Fire Pumps Manufacturers in UAE

  • Fire Safety Products Manufacturers in UAE

  • Rescue tools Manufacturers in UAE

  • Fire Pumps Manufacturers interested in UAE market

  • Fire Safety Products Manufacturers interested in UAE market

  • Rescue tools Manufacturers interested in UAE market

  • Public Civil Defense Authorities in Emirates of U.A.E.

  • Crisis Management Authorities in UAE

  • Private Firefighting Agencies in UAE

  • Private Disaster management agencies in UAE

Major Fire Safety Products Companies in UAE:

  • NAFFCO

  • Emirates Fire Fighting Equipment Factory LLC (FIREX)

  • Waterfall Pumps

  • AC Pumps By Xylem

Major Rescue tools & Products Companies in UAE:

  • Holmatro

  • NAFFCO

  • Rehobot

  • Weber Hydrauliks

Key Topics Covered in the Report

  • Overview of Fire Protection Systems in UAE

  • Types of Fire-fighting Apparatus used by UAE Civil Defense Authorities

  • Typologies of Transportable firefighting Pumps in UAE

  • Typologies of Rescue tools in UAE

  • Ecosystem of Fire Safety Products in UAE

  • Ecosystem of Rescue Tools & Products in UAE

  • Trade Analysis of Fire Safety Products in UAE

  • Growth Drivers of Fire Safety Product Market in UAE

  • Current Trends and Developments in the Fire Safety Product Market

  • Government Initiatives and Regulations related to Fire Safety Products

  • End User Analysis-Fire Stations Across UAE

  • End User Analysis-Major Ports and Airports in UAE

  • Cross-Comparison of Technical preferences and requirements of customers

  • Government Initiatives in the Rescue Tools & Products Market in UAE

  • Current Trends and Developments in the Rescue Tools and Products Market

  • End User Groups of Firefighting Equipment and Products in UAE

  • Cross-Comparison of Technical preferences and Requirements of customers

  • Cross Comparison of Major Competitors along with Revenue Analysis

  • Operational Cross Comparison of Major Competitors

For More Information, refer to below link:-
UAE Fire Safety and Rescue Tools and Products Market

Follow Us
LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

Contact Us:-
Ken Research
Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications
support@kenresearch.com
+91-9015378249

