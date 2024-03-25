UAE given more time to offer concessions in Telegraph bid

Ms Frazer has given the fund 10 days to offer solutions to the Government's public interest concerns - Anadolu

The Abu Dhabi fund bidding for The Telegraph has been granted more time to make concessions to the Government amid concerns about the impact of the deal on press freedom.

Redbird IMI now has until 9am on Tuesday 2 April to offer a solution to concerns that its ownership of the newspaper would harm the public interest, extended from an initial deadline of 9am today.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer last week said she was “minded to” refer the planned takeover of the Telegraph by RedBird IMI to an in-depth investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

She gave the fund, which is majority backed by UAE vice-president Sheikh Mansour, 10 working days to respond to the plans, with the original deadline set for this morning.

However, Ms Frazer agreed to extend the deadline after RedBird IMI said it needed more time to make representations and consider initial findings by the media regulator Ofcom.

In a review of the deal, Ofcom warned the UAE had “clear political and broader commercial incentives to influence the editorial line” of the Telegraph.

Ofcom added that this could “negatively affect the accurate presentation of news and free expression of opinion” in the UK.

The regulator highlighted concerns about the fund’s access to “vast economic resources” and the imbalance of financial contributions in the proposed deal.

UAE-owned International Media Investments (IMI) is providing 75pc of the funding for the joint venture while US private equity firm Redbird Capital is contributing just a quarter.

The regulator also pointed to significant links between RedBird IMI and members of the UAE government.

The extension will give RedBird IMI more time to present its arguments to the Culture Secretary. The full phase one reports by Ofcom and the CMA are not expected to be published until after a decision has been made.

The competition review is only one obstacle facing RedBird IMI’s attempted takeover bid, which has been opposed by more than 100 MPs over fears it could impact press freedom in the UK.

The Government last week published an amendment to a bill that will block foreign governments from buying or investing in British newspapers.

The new laws, outlined in an amendment to the Digital Markets Bill tabled by Lord Offord of Garvel, will block direct investment in newspapers of any size by a foreign power, effectively derailing RedBird IMI’s bid.

The bill is scheduled for its third reading in the House of Lords on Tuesday and could become law within weeks, superseding any further CMA investigation.